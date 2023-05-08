2023 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The AT&T Byron Nelson is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in the Dallas area, as part of a PGA Tour sandwich around the PGA Championship.
The tournament has been won the last two years by TPC Craig Ranch.
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +500 betting odds. Jordan Spieth is next best at 9-to-1.
Tyrrell Haton is at 16-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Jason Day sits fourth on the board at 18-to-1.
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson first looks
There will be a fair amount of money on KH Lee going for the three-peat, but I'm going to start with Hideki Matsuyama, who has been in the top 16 of his last three stroke-play events.
Adam Scott was excellent in Charlotte, and this is a golf course that requires great ballstriking (but gives up tons of birdies).
Stephan Jaeger has been on a great run, and he probably needs a weak-ish field relative to designated events to be a threat to win.
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|500
|Jordan Spieth
|900
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1600
|Jason Day
|1800
|Tom Kim
|2000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2200
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|2800
|Matt Kuchar
|2800
|Adam Scott
|3300
|Min Woo Lee
|3300
|Taylor Montgomery
|3300
|Si Woo Kim
|3500
|Aaron Wise
|4000
|Byeong-Hun An
|4000
|Maverick McNealy
|4000
|J.J Spaun
|4500
|Stephan Jaeger
|4500
|Adam Hadwin
|5000
|Davis Riley
|5000
|Seamus Power
|5000
|Tom Hoge
|5000
|William Gordon
|5000
|Ben Griffin
|6600
|Scott Stallings
|6600
|Brandon Wu
|7000
|Joseph Bramlett
|7000
|Adam Schenk
|7500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|7500
|Seonghyeon Kim
|7500
|Alex Smalley
|8000
|Cameron Champ
|8000
|Eric Cole
|8000
|Garrick Higgo
|8000
|Justin Suh
|8000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|8000
|Sam Stevens
|8000
|Davis Thompson
|10000
|Harry Hall
|10000
|Luke List
|10000
|Mark Hubbard
|10000
|Michael Kim
|10000
|Patton Kizzire
|10000
|Nate Lashley
|11000
|Aaron Rai
|12500
|Charley Hoffman
|12500
|Dylan Wu
|12500
|Erik van Rooyen
|12500
|Jimmy Walker
|12500
|Lanto Griffin
|12500
|MJ Daffue
|12500
|Pierceson Coody
|12500
|Robby Shelton
|12500
|Ryan Palmer
|12500
|Trey Mullinax
|12500
|Vincent Norrman
|12500
|Austin Smotherman
|13500
|Austin Eckroat
|15000
|Carl Yuan
|15000
|David Lipsky
|15000
|Matthew Nesmith
|15000
|Michael Thompson
|15000
|Tyler Duncan
|15000
|Adam Long
|17500
|Andrew Novak
|17500
|Augusto Nunez
|17500
|Greyson Sigg
|17500
|Matti Schmid
|17500
|Ryan Gerard
|17500
|Vincent Whaley
|17500
|Aaron Baddeley
|20000
|Chesson Hadley
|20000
|Doug Ghim
|20000
|Harry Higgs
|20000
|Lucas Glover
|20000
|Scott Piercy
|20000
|Stewart Cink
|20000
|Troy Merritt
|20000
|Kevin Chappell
|25000
|Kevin Roy
|25000
|Seung Yul Noh
|25000