2023 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

05/08/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Matt Kuchar
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The AT&T Byron Nelson is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in the Dallas area, as part of a PGA Tour sandwich around the PGA Championship.

The tournament has been won the last two years by TPC Craig Ranch.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | PGA Tour Event History | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +500 betting odds. Jordan Spieth is next best at 9-to-1.

Tyrrell Haton is at 16-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Jason Day sits fourth on the board at 18-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson first looks

There will be a fair amount of money on KH Lee going for the three-peat, but I'm going to start with Hideki Matsuyama, who has been in the top 16 of his last three stroke-play events.

Adam Scott was excellent in Charlotte, and this is a golf course that requires great ballstriking (but gives up tons of birdies).

Stephan Jaeger has been on a great run, and he probably needs a weak-ish field relative to designated events to be a threat to win.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 500
Jordan Spieth 900
Tyrrell Hatton 1600
Jason Day 1800
Tom Kim 2000
Hideki Matsuyama 2200
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 2800
Matt Kuchar 2800
Adam Scott 3300
Min Woo Lee 3300
Taylor Montgomery 3300
Si Woo Kim 3500
Aaron Wise 4000
Byeong-Hun An 4000
Maverick McNealy 4000
J.J Spaun 4500
Stephan Jaeger 4500
Adam Hadwin 5000
Davis Riley 5000
Seamus Power 5000
Tom Hoge 5000
William Gordon 5000
Ben Griffin 6600
Scott Stallings 6600
Brandon Wu 7000
Joseph Bramlett 7000
Adam Schenk 7500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7500
Seonghyeon Kim 7500
Alex Smalley 8000
Cameron Champ 8000
Eric Cole 8000
Garrick Higgo 8000
Justin Suh 8000
Mackenzie Hughes 8000
Sam Stevens 8000
Davis Thompson 10000
Harry Hall 10000
Luke List 10000
Mark Hubbard 10000
Michael Kim 10000
Patton Kizzire 10000
Nate Lashley 11000
Aaron Rai 12500
Charley Hoffman 12500
Dylan Wu 12500
Erik van Rooyen 12500
Jimmy Walker 12500
Lanto Griffin 12500
MJ Daffue 12500
Pierceson Coody 12500
Robby Shelton 12500
Ryan Palmer 12500
Trey Mullinax 12500
Vincent Norrman 12500
Austin Smotherman 13500
Austin Eckroat 15000
Carl Yuan 15000
David Lipsky 15000
Matthew Nesmith 15000
Michael Thompson 15000
Tyler Duncan 15000
Adam Long 17500
Andrew Novak 17500
Augusto Nunez 17500
Greyson Sigg 17500
Matti Schmid 17500
Ryan Gerard 17500
Vincent Whaley 17500
Aaron Baddeley 20000
Chesson Hadley 20000
Doug Ghim 20000
Harry Higgs 20000
Lucas Glover 20000
Scott Piercy 20000
Stewart Cink 20000
Troy Merritt 20000
Kevin Chappell 25000
Kevin Roy 25000
Seung Yul Noh 25000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.