2023 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The AT&T Byron Nelson is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in the Dallas area, as part of a PGA Tour sandwich around the PGA Championship.

The tournament has been won the last two years by TPC Craig Ranch.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +500 betting odds. Jordan Spieth is next best at 9-to-1.

Tyrrell Haton is at 16-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Jason Day sits fourth on the board at 18-to-1.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson first looks

There will be a fair amount of money on KH Lee going for the three-peat, but I'm going to start with Hideki Matsuyama, who has been in the top 16 of his last three stroke-play events.

Adam Scott was excellent in Charlotte, and this is a golf course that requires great ballstriking (but gives up tons of birdies).

Stephan Jaeger has been on a great run, and he probably needs a weak-ish field relative to designated events to be a threat to win.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds: Outright winner