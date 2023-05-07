2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field: Players, rankings
05/07/2023
A photo of K.H. Lee
The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 11-14, 2023.

The AT&T Byron Nelson field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and more. K.H. Lee is the defending champion, twice a winner here.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 30th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The AT&T Byron Nelson is the PGA Tour's first of a Texas sandwich, with the PGA Championship played in between the Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots being determined on Monday.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Camilo Villegas and Ben Crane are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $9.5 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Ryan Armour
Aaron Baddeley
Sangmoon Bae
Ricky Barnes
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Jonas Blixt
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Scott Brown
Wesley Bryan
Jonathan Byrd
Greg Chalmers
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Jason Day
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Derek Ernst
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Fabián Gómez
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Scott Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Stephan Jaeger
Sung Kang
J.J. Killeen
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Patton Kizzire
William Knauth
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Peter Kuest
Martin Laird
Derek Lamely
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Hideki Matsuyama
Brandon Matthews
William McGirt
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
David Micheluzzi
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Trey Mullinax
Grayson Murray
Matthew NeSmith
S.Y. Noh
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Sean O'Hair
Geoff Ogilvy
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
D.A. Points
Seamus Power
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Adam Scott
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Robert Streb
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Michael Thompson
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Bo Van Pelt
Erik van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Aaron Wise
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field

RANK PLAYER
2 Scottie Scheffler
10 Jordan Spieth
18 Tyrrell Hatton
19 Tom Kim
21 Hideki Matsuyama
28 Tom Hoge
34 Jason Day
37 Seamus Power
40 Si Woo Kim
41 Adam Scott
44 Kyoung-Hoon Lee
47 Matt Kuchar
48 Aaron Wise

