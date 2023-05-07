2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field: Players, rankings

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 11-14, 2023.

The AT&T Byron Nelson field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and more. K.H. Lee is the defending champion, twice a winner here.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 30th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The AT&T Byron Nelson is the PGA Tour's first of a Texas sandwich, with the PGA Championship played in between the Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots being determined on Monday.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Camilo Villegas and Ben Crane are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $9.5 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field

PLAYER Tyson Alexander Byeong Hun An Ryan Armour Aaron Baddeley Sangmoon Bae Ricky Barnes Christiaan Bezuidenhout Zac Blair Jonas Blixt Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Scott Brown Wesley Bryan Jonathan Byrd Greg Chalmers Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Stewart Cink Eric Cole Trevor Cone Parker Coody Pierceson Coody Austin Cook MJ Daffue Jason Day Zecheng Dou Jason Dufner Tyler Duncan Austin Eckroat Harrison Endycott Derek Ernst Dylan Frittelli Brice Garnett Ryan Gerard Doug Ghim Michael Gligic Lucas Glover Fabián Gómez Will Gordon Tano Goya Brent Grant Cody Gribble Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Bill Haas Chesson Hadley Adam Hadwin James Hahn Paul Haley II Harry Hall Scott Harrington Tyrrell Hatton Jim Herman Kramer Hickok Garrick Higgo Harry Higgs Charley Hoffman Tom Hoge Nicolai Hojgaard Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes Stephan Jaeger Sung Kang J.J. Killeen Michael Kim S.H. Kim Si Woo Kim Tom Kim Patton Kizzire William Knauth Russell Knox Satoshi Kodaira Kelly Kraft Matt Kuchar Peter Kuest Martin Laird Derek Lamely Andrew Landry Nate Lashley Hank Lebioda K.H. Lee Min Woo Lee David Lipsky Luke List Adam Long Justin Lower Hideki Matsuyama Brandon Matthews William McGirt Max McGreevy Maverick McNealy Troy Merritt David Micheluzzi Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Trey Mullinax Grayson Murray Matthew NeSmith S.Y. Noh Henrik Norlander Vincent Norrman Andrew Novak Augusto Núñez Sean O'Hair Geoff Ogilvy Ryan Palmer C.T. Pan Cameron Percy Scott Piercy D.A. Points Seamus Power Aaron Rai Chad Ramey Doc Redman Davis Riley Kevin Roy Sam Ryder Scottie Scheffler Adam Schenk Matti Schmid Matthias Schwab Adam Scott Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman J.J. Spaun Jordan Spieth Scott Stallings Sam Stevens Robert Streb Chris Stroud Brian Stuard Justin Suh Davis Thompson Michael Thompson Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Bo Van Pelt Erik van Rooyen Jimmy Walker Nick Watney Trevor Werbylo Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Vince Whaley Aaron Wise Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Carson Young Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field