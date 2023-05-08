2023 AT&T Byron Nelson expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson preview

The AT&T Byron Nelson is this week, and the field is pretty strong for the week prior to a major. KH Lee has won here the last two years, and he's going for the rare PGA Tour three-peat against a field headed by Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler didn't play last week, likely because he was going to play this week and next at Oak Hill.

2. Jordan Spieth: Spieth was a runner-up here last year to KH Lee, and he got so close at Harbour Town. He's been great this year.

3. KH Lee: I guess Lee should be higher up because this is clearly his place -- two for two -- but I think this is the right place.

4. Jason Day: Day is probably going to get a lot of love this week, and I think for good reason.

5. Tyrrell Hatton: There's some bias in this number because I've been had by fake Hatton momentum already this year, but you can't deny the guy is great.

6. Tom Kim: I actually like Kim more for next week at the PGA Championship. Like a lot. But ballstriking travels, and I think he's heading in the right direction.

7. Adam Scott: There's a working theory that Riviera is somewhat a comparable course to Craig Ranch in the kinds of players that like it. OK, then Adam Scott, who was great in Charlotte.

8. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama has been in the top 16 in his last two starts and in his last three stroke-play starts. He's on the come.

9. Matt Kuchar: Kuch has enjoyed a great resurgence in the last month or so, and he's been inside the top 25. Was in the top five in his last start in Texas.

10. Taylor Montgomery: Montgomery is a great putter, and he's gonna need it to work for him on a course where he'll need like 30 birdies to win.