AT&T Byron Nelson history, results and past winners

The AT&T Byron Nelson is the PGA Tour's Dallas-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in May as a wrapper around the PGA Championship.

The event, which was first played in 1944 as the Texas Victory Open, originally started out as city championship. The tournament was played for three years before a decade-long break. The event returned, played in back to back months in 1956, and bounced around the Dallas and Irving areas.

In 1968, the tournament was renamed in honor of Nelson, the man with the most consecutive PGA Tour wins.

Tom Watson has the most victories in the event's history, including over Nelson himself, with four wins, including three in a row from 1978-1980.

AT&T Byron Nelson format

The AT&T Byron Nelson is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

AT&T Byron Nelson host courses

  • 1944: Lakewood Country Club
  • 1945: Dallas Country Club
  • 1946: Brook Hollow Golf Club
  • 1956 (twice): Preston Hollow Country Club
  • 1957: Glen Lake Country Club
  • 1958-1967: Oak Cliff Country Club
  • 1968-1982: Preston Trail Golf Club
  • 1983-1985: Las Colinas Sports Club
  • 1986-1993: TPC Las Colinas
  • 1994-2008: TPC Four Seasons (Cottonwood Valley Course)
  • 1994-2017: TPC Four Seasons (Tournament Players Course)
  • 2018-2019: Trinity Forest Golf Club
  • 2021-present: TPC Craig Ranch

AT&T Byron Nelson past sponsors

AT&T Byron Nelson has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1944: Texas Victory Open
  • 1945: Dallas Open
  • 1946: Dallas Invitational
  • May 1956: Dallas Centennial Open
  • June 1956: Texas International Open
  • 1957-1967: Dallas Open Invitational
  • 1968-1987: Byron Nelson Golf Classic
  • 1988-2000: GTE Byron Nelson (Golf) Classic
  • 2001-2002: Verizon Byron Nelson Classic
  • 2003-2009: EDS Byron Nelson Championship
  • 2009-2014: HP Byron Nelson Championship
  • 2015-present: AT&T Byron Nelson

AT&T Byron Nelson history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Lee Kyoung-hoon 262 −26 1 $1,638,000
2021 Lee Kyoung-hoon 263 −25 3 $1,458,000
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 Kang Sung-hoon 261 −23 2 $1,422,000
2018 Aaron Wise 261 −23 3 $1,386,000
2017 Billy Horschel 268 −12 PO $1,350,000
2016 Sergio García (2) 265 −15 PO $1,314,000
2015 Steven Bowditch 259 −18 4 $1,278,000
2014 Brendon Todd 266 −14 2 $1,242,000
2013 Bae Sang-moon 267 −13 2 $1,206,000
2012 Jason Dufner 269 −11 1 $1,170,000
2011 Keegan Bradley 277 −3 PO $1,170,000
2010 Jason Day 270 −10 2 $1,170,000
2009 Rory Sabbatini 261 −19 2 $1,170,000
2008 Adam Scott 273 −7 PO $1,152,000
2007 Scott Verplank 267 −13 1 $1,134,000
2006 Brett Wetterich 268 −12 1 $1,116,000
2005 Ted Purdy 265 −15 1 $1,116,000
2004 Sergio García 270 −10 PO $1,044,000
2003 Vijay Singh 265 −15 2 $1,008,000
2002 Shigeki Maruyama 266 −14 2 $864,000
2001 Robert Damron 263 −17 PO $810,000
2000 Jesper Parnevik 269 −11 PO $720,000
1999 Loren Roberts 262 −18 PO $540,000
1998 John Cook 265 −15 3 $450,000
1997 Tiger Woods 263 −17 2 $324,000
1996 Phil Mickelson 265 −15 2 $270,000
1995 Ernie Els 263 −17 3 $234,000
1994 Neal Lancaster 132[b] −9 PO $216,000
1993 Scott Simpson 270 −10 1 $216,000
1992 Billy Ray Brown 199[c] −11 PO $198,000
1991 Nick Price 270 −10 1 $198,000
1990 Payne Stewart 202[c] −8 2 $180,000
1989 Jodie Mudd 265 −15 PO $180,000
1988 Bruce Lietzke (2) 271 −9 PO $135,000
1987 Fred Couples 266 −14 PO $108,000
1986 Andy Bean 269 −11 1 $108,000
1985 Bob Eastwood 272 −8 PO $90,000
1984 Craig Stadler 276 −8 1 $90,000
1983 Ben Crenshaw 273 −7 1 $72,000
1982 Bob Gilder 266 −14 5 $63,000
1981 Bruce Lietzke 281 1 PO $54,000
1980 Tom Watson (4) 274 −6 1 $54,000
1979 Tom Watson (3) 275 −5 PO $54,000
1978 Tom Watson (2) 272 −8 1 $40,000
1977 Raymond Floyd 276 −8 2 $40,000
1976 Mark Hayes 273 −11 2 $40,000
1975 Tom Watson 269 −15 2 $35,000
1974 Buddy Allin 269 −15 4 $30,000
1973 Lanny Wadkins 277 −3 PO $30,000
1972 Chi-Chi Rodríguez 273 −7 PO $25,000
1971 Jack Nicklaus (2) 274 −6 2 $25,000
1970 Jack Nicklaus 274 −6 PO $20,000
1969 Bruce Devlin 277 −3 1 $20,000
1968 Miller Barber 270 −10 1 $20,000
1967 Bert Yancey 274 −10 1 $20,000
1966 Roberto De Vicenzo 276 −8 1 $15,000
1965 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1964 Charles Coody 271 −13 1 $5,800
1963 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1962 Billy Maxwell 277 −3 4 $5,300
1961 Earl Stewart 278 −6 1 $4,300
1960 Johnny Pott 275 −5 PO $3,500
1959 Julius Boros 274 −10 1 $3,500
1958 Sam Snead (3) 272 −8 PO $3,500
1957 Sam Snead (2) 264 −20 10 $8,000
1956 (Jun) Peter Thomson 267 −13 PO $13,478
1956 (May) Don January 268 −12 1 $6,000
1946 Ben Hogan 284 4 2 $2,000
1945 Sam Snead 276 −12 4 $2,000
1944 Byron Nelson 276 −8 10 $2,000

