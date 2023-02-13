2023 The Genesis Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
02/13/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)


The 2023 The Genesis Invitational will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif., welcoming 132 world-class players to the latest designated event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Genesis Invitational is a designated event this year, meaning it features a $20 million purse in a truly unique setting for a professional golf tournament.

We will have a hard time finding a great value here because there are 40 top-50 players in the field this week. However, in recent years, we've seen several 40- and 50-to-1 players win here.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy are betting favorites

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 10-to-1.

New world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is also 10-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Justin Thomas is at 16-to-1, while Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele are at 18-to-1.

2023 The Genesis Invitational first looks

Sungjae Im is a guy I will probably target this week, given his current form and quality ballstriking.

Will Zalatoris is a fascinating play at 35-to-1, while Tyrrell Hatton will probably see a lot of love at 50-to-1.

I could see a lot of money on Rickie Fowler, and Keith Mitchell is probably worth a look.

2023 The Genesis Invitational betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 750
Rory McIlroy 1000
Scottie Scheffler 1000
Justin Thomas 1600
Tony Finau 1800
Xander Schauffele 1800
Collin Morikawa 2000
Max Homa 2000
Sungjae Im 2500
Patrick Cantlay 2800
Viktor Hovland 2800
Cameron Young 3000
Sam Burns 3000
Jordan Spieth 3300
Tom Kim 3300
Will Zalatoris 3500
Adam Long 4000
Hideki Matsuyama 4000
Jason Day 4000
Matt Fitzpatrick 4000
Justin Rose 5000
Tyrrell Hatton 5000
Adam Scott 5500
Sahith Theegala 6600
Si Woo Kim 6600
Taylor Montgomery 7000
Keegan Bradley 7500
Rickie Fowler 7500
Alex Noren 8000
Seamus Power 8000
Adam Hadwin 9000
Billy Horschel 9000
Keith Mitchell 9000
Tommy Fleetwood 9000
Wyndham Clark 9000
Corey Conners 10000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 10000
Lucas Herbert 10000
Nick Taylor 10000
Russell Henley 10000
Shane Lowry 10000
Tiger Woods 10000
Brian Harman 11000
J T Poston 11000
Kurt Kitayama 11000
Beau Hossler 12500
Cameron Davis 12500
Patrick Rodgers 12500
Taylor Moore 12500
Thomas Detry 12500
Adrian Meronk 14000
Joel Dahmen 14000
Tom Hoge 14000
Alex Smalley 15000
Nick Hardy 15000
Scott Stallings 15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 16000
Denny McCarthy 16000
Francesco Molinari 16000
Gary Woodland 16000
Andrew Putnam 17500
Brendon Todd 17500
Hayden Buckley 17500
Matt Kuchar 17500
Sam Ryder 17500
Brendan Steele 20000
Davis Thompson 20000
Lanto Griffin 20000
Aaron Rai 22500
Emiliano Grillo 22500
Harris English 22500
J J Spaun 22500
Luke List 22500
Adam Schenk 25000
Brandon Wu 25000
Danny Willett 25000
Davis Riley 25000
Jhonattan Vegas 25000
Trey Mullinax 25000
Stephan Jaeger 27500

