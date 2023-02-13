2023 The Genesis Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif., welcoming 132 world-class players to the latest designated event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Genesis Invitational is a designated event this year, meaning it features a $20 million purse in a truly unique setting for a professional golf tournament.

We will have a hard time finding a great value here because there are 40 top-50 players in the field this week. However, in recent years, we've seen several 40- and 50-to-1 players win here.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy are betting favorites

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds. Rory McIlroy is next best at 10-to-1.

New world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is also 10-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Justin Thomas is at 16-to-1, while Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele are at 18-to-1.

2023 The Genesis Invitational first looks

Sungjae Im is a guy I will probably target this week, given his current form and quality ballstriking.

Will Zalatoris is a fascinating play at 35-to-1, while Tyrrell Hatton will probably see a lot of love at 50-to-1.

I could see a lot of money on Rickie Fowler, and Keith Mitchell is probably worth a look.

2023 The Genesis Invitational betting odds: Outright winner