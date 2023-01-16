2023 The American Express betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 The American Express will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the year-opening full-field mainland event on the PGA Tour schedule.

The American Express is a good watch that is difficult to predict. Winners tend to be players that come out of nowhere to win, with some occasionally exceptions like Jon Rahm.

We went to try to take some deeper shots here, looking past the top players. However, the field this week is better than it has been in years, meaning it will be tough to not think those top-tier players can win.

Tom Kim is betting favorite

The 2023 The American Express betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +650 betting odds. Rahm is a past winner here and clearly one of the two best performers in the world right now.

Scottie Scheffler is 19-to-2 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Patrick Cantlay is 10-to-1, while Tony Finau is at 14-to-1.

2023 The American Express first looks

Tony Finau is worth a look early in the week, though I would expect some money to come in on him.

Taylor Montgomery is still at a good-enough price of 40-to-1, putting him squarely in the range of players you might like to take a shot on this week.

K.H. Lee tends to love shootout tournaments, and he did flash some game at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Still, his price is good this week.

Rickie Fowler has been playing better golf lately, and his swing probably has never looked this good. Something might be happening here.

2023 The American Express betting odds: Outright winner