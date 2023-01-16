2023 The American Express betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
01/16/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Sam Burns


The 2023 The American Express will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the year-opening full-field mainland event on the PGA Tour schedule.

The American Express is a good watch that is difficult to predict. Winners tend to be players that come out of nowhere to win, with some occasionally exceptions like Jon Rahm.

We went to try to take some deeper shots here, looking past the top players. However, the field this week is better than it has been in years, meaning it will be tough to not think those top-tier players can win.

Tom Kim is betting favorite

The 2023 The American Express betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +650 betting odds. Rahm is a past winner here and clearly one of the two best performers in the world right now.

Scottie Scheffler is 19-to-2 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Patrick Cantlay is 10-to-1, while Tony Finau is at 14-to-1.

2023 The American Express first looks

Tony Finau is worth a look early in the week, though I would expect some money to come in on him.

Taylor Montgomery is still at a good-enough price of 40-to-1, putting him squarely in the range of players you might like to take a shot on this week.

K.H. Lee tends to love shootout tournaments, and he did flash some game at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Still, his price is good this week.

Rickie Fowler has been playing better golf lately, and his swing probably has never looked this good. Something might be happening here.

2023 The American Express betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 650
Scottie Scheffler 950
Patrick Cantlay 1000
Tony Finau 1400
Will Zalatoris 1800
Xander Schauffele 1800
Cameron Young 2000
Sungjae Im 2000
Tom Kim 2200
Sam Burns 2800
Si Woo Kim 3000
Brian Harman 3300
Tom Hoge 3500
Aaron Wise 4000
Cameron Davis 4000
Sahith Theegala 4000
Taylor Montgomery 4000
Andrew Putnam 5000
J.T. Poston 5500
K.H. Lee 5500
Adam Hadwin 6000
Rickie Fowler 6000
Davis Riley 7000
Jason Day 7000
Joel Dahmen 7000
Denny McCarthy 7500
Justin Rose 7500
Wyndham Clark 7500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8000
Patrick Rodgers 8000
Taylor Pendrith 8000
Thomas Detry 8000
Alex Smalley 9000
Chris Kirk 9000
Harris English 9000
Keith Mitchell 9000
Brendan Steele 9500
Emiliano Grillo 9500
David Lipsky 10000
Sebastian Munoz 10000
Will Gordon 10000
Brendon Todd 12500
Dean Burmester 12500
Luke List 12500
Matthew NeSmith 12500
Patton Kizzire 12500
Stephan Jaeger 12500
Taylor Moore 12500
Lee Hodges 14000
Aaron Rai 15000
Ben Griffin 15000
Greyson Sigg 15000
Jhonattan Vegas 15000
Justin Suh 15000
Martin Laird 15000
S.H. Kim 15000
Ben Taylor 17500
Robby Shelton 17500
Beau Hossler 20000
Byeong Hun An 20000
Callum Tarren 20000
Danny Willett 20000
Mark Hubbard 20000
Michael Thompson 20000
Nate Lashley 20000
Nick Taylor 20000
Stewart Cink 20000
Adam Long 22500
Kevin Yu 22500
Troy Merritt 22500
Carl Yuan 25000
Davis Thompson 25000
Doug Ghim 25000
Dylan Frittelli 25000
Erik Van Rooyen 25000
James Hahn 25000
Justin Lower 25000
Lucas Glover 25000
Aaron Baddeley 27500
Joseph Bramlett 27500

