2023 The American Express expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 The American Express is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 The American Express rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 The American Express preview

The The American Express is this week, and the PGA Tour moves back to the mainland United States for the first time in 2023.

Historically, this tournament has been often won by players who come somewhat out of nowhere. With a golf course rotation and conditions that lend themselves nicely to deep scoring, a hot player without pedigree can have a chance.

BECOME A GNN MEMBER: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2023 The American Express rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm is one of the best players on the planet right now and has won three of his last five starts -- largely against fields weaker than this one.

2. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay tends to play well in this tournament and patronizes it for good reason.

3. Tony Finau: Finau has done well in this tournament in the past and is playing some of the best golf of his career.

4. Xander Schauffele: The big if here is Schauffele's back. If his back is fine, he should be fine. If not, he could struggle.

5. Scottie Scheffler: I'm not really sure where Scheffler's game is at this point, but he's still one of the best in the world.

6. Tom Kim: Kim was overhyped last week going into Waialae, and probably for good reason. But young guys don't win that tournament.

7. Si Woo Kim: Kim won here a few years ago, somewhat out of nowhere, which is what he tends to do when he wins. Stick with him another start or two.

8. Taylor Montgomery: Montgomery can taste that first PGA Tour win, and he has a great opportunity again this week.

9. Tom Hoge: Tommy Tables can do very well in this tournament with his ballstriking.

10. Will Zalatoris: Willy Z should feast at a tournament like this, and hopefully he feels comfortable after Kapalua.