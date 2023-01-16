2023 The American Express PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 The American Express, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in California for the The American Express. This is dome golf, so to speak. The conditions are typically perfect in every way -- temperature, wind and humidity. You need to score well each and every day, but taking advantage of La Quinta Country Club is a must. Each player gets one crack on each course before a 54-hole cut.

For 2023, I will show you my picks for two different types of one-and-done contests: full season (starting with the fall events) and full year (just 2023 events). There's a good split of leagues that run one way or the other, and I don't want to anyone to miss out on a chance to use the names I used in the fall.

2023 The American Express One and Done picks

K.H. Lee -- Lee likes tournaments where you have to go super-deep to win, and he's been flashing some game.

Tony Finau -- If, for some reason, you don't want Tony in one of the 17 designated tournaments, this could be a good spot.

Rickie Fowler -- Fowler's swing has never looked better, and the results since going back to Butch are quite encouraging.

Ben Griffin -- Griffin is putting together a great campaign, and he's put himself in position to win twice now.

My pick this week is K.H. Lee.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks