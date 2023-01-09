2023 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, welcoming 144 world-class players to the year-opening full-field event on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Sony Open in Hawaii is a great tournament on a fun Golden Age course. The landing areas are tight, and the greens aren't particularly large. Players who tend to do well here aren't necessarily as long off the tee, and they have to navigate tight corridors well.

We also have a correlation with winners both competing in the prior week at Kapalua as well as having won in the fall prior.

Tom Kim is betting favorite

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Tom Kim, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds. Kim finished inside the top five in his debut at Kapalua, which is tough to do, and he also won in the fall in Vegas.

Sungjae Im is 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth are both at 16-to-1.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii first looks

Tom Kim is quite short for a guy that doesn't have even a full season of PGA Tour experience under his belt. However, his top-five finish at Kapalua and his win at the fall make him difficult not to at least sprinkle on this week. I would suspect his number doesn't get much shorter.

Russell Henley has won here, played last week and won in the fall at Mayakoba. Yes, he didn't play well last week, but that's not part of the fact pattern we're trying to follow.

Taylor Montgomery got a little tired at the end of the fall, but he was a buzzsaw coming off the Korn Ferry Tour. It didn't matter the course or the field; he was solid.

Tom Hoge interests me quite a bit at 30-to-1. However, he's going to be in Los Angeles tonight for the College Football Playoff championship game. That could be a concern with all that travel.

Kurt Kitayama didn't play last week, and he didn't win the fall. However, he somewhat quietly made a big move as a player last year. At +4500, he could be worth a longer-shot play.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds: Outright winner