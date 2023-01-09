2023 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

01/09/2023

01/09/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Tom Kim


The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, welcoming 144 world-class players to the year-opening full-field event on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Sony Open in Hawaii is a great tournament on a fun Golden Age course. The landing areas are tight, and the greens aren't particularly large. Players who tend to do well here aren't necessarily as long off the tee, and they have to navigate tight corridors well.

We also have a correlation with winners both competing in the prior week at Kapalua as well as having won in the fall prior.

The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament logo

Tom Kim is betting favorite

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Tom Kim, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds. Kim finished inside the top five in his debut at Kapalua, which is tough to do, and he also won in the fall in Vegas.

Sungjae Im is 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth are both at 16-to-1.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii first looks

Tom Kim is quite short for a guy that doesn't have even a full season of PGA Tour experience under his belt. However, his top-five finish at Kapalua and his win at the fall make him difficult not to at least sprinkle on this week. I would suspect his number doesn't get much shorter.

Russell Henley has won here, played last week and won in the fall at Mayakoba. Yes, he didn't play well last week, but that's not part of the fact pattern we're trying to follow.

Taylor Montgomery got a little tired at the end of the fall, but he was a buzzsaw coming off the Korn Ferry Tour. It didn't matter the course or the field; he was solid.

Tom Hoge interests me quite a bit at 30-to-1. However, he's going to be in Los Angeles tonight for the College Football Playoff championship game. That could be a concern with all that travel.

Kurt Kitayama didn't play last week, and he didn't win the fall. However, he somewhat quietly made a big move as a player last year. At +4500, he could be worth a longer-shot play.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Tom Kim 1200
Sungjae Im 1400
Hideki Matsuyama 1600
Jordan Spieth 1600
Corey Conners 2000
Russell Henley 2000
Billy Horschel 2200
Brian Harman 2500
Maverick McNealy 2800
Taylor Montgomery 2800
Keegan Bradley 3000
Tom Hoge 3000
Adam Scott 3300
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 3300
Cameron Davis 3500
Keith Mitchell 3500
Si Woo Kim 4000
Andrew Putnam 4500
Denny McCarthy 4500
Emiliano Grillo 4500
Kurt Kitayama 4500
Alex Smalley 5000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 5000
J J Spaun 5000
Harris English 5500
Matt Kuchar 5500
Mackenzie Hughes 6000
Will Gordon 6600
Aaron Rai 7000
Gary Woodland 7000
Greyson Sigg 7000
Brendan Steele 7500
Hayden Buckley 7500
J T Poston 7500
Nick Hardy 7500
Russell Knox 7500
Webb Simpson 7500
Adam Svensson 8000
Ben Griffin 8000
Brendon Todd 8000
Patton Kizzire 8000
Stephan Jaeger 9000
Chris Kirk 10000
Troy Merritt 10000
David Lipsky 11000
Davis Thompson 11000
Justin Suh 11000
Ryan Palmer 11000
Kazuki Higa 12500
Keita Nakajima 12500
Lucas Glover 12500
Mark Hubbard 12500
S H Kim 12500
Scott Piercy 12500
Brandon Wu 14000
James Hahn 14000
Kevin Streelman 14000
Robby Shelton 14000
Ryan Armour 14000
Sam Ryder 14000
Yuto Katsuragawa 14000
Adam Long 15000
Nick Taylor 15000
Adam Schenk 16000
Ben Taylor 16000
David Lingmerth 16000
Joseph Bramlett 16000
MJ Daffue 16000
Stewart Cink 16000
Carl Yuan 17500
Kevin Yu 17500
Matthias Schwab 17500
Robert Streb 17500
Erik Barnes 20000
Matti Schmid 20000
Zach Johnson 20000
Zecheng Dou 20000
Aaron Baddeley 25000
Ben Martin 25000

