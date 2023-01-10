2023 Sony Open in Hawaii first-round leader picks and model

Each week of the PGA Tour season, the first-round leader market is one of the juciest and most difficult to predict. With such a small sample size of first rounds, the fickle nature of form and the vagaries of splits, tee times and weather, there's a good reason these bets pay off so well when hit.

Now, we're going to try to help you win more PGA Tour first-round leader bets. In addition to our weekly model, which has a great track record of identifying PGA Tour winners every week, we're launching a first-round leader model that looks at the players most likely to wind up with at least a share of the first-round lead.

How the rubric works

Finding a first-round leader is difficult, so our model uses several factors to identify a potential FRL.

I've started the model by looking at first-round strokes gained against the field in the last 50, 20 and 10 tournaments played. I also include first-round strokes gained in those timeframes against courses with similar first-round scoring averages in the last five years. Then I add in a player's first-round history at the host golf course. Add it all together, and that's our projected FRL number for a player.

There are plenty of factors data can't quantify, including luck of the draw, playing partners, hole locations, weather and sheer random stuff. However, all told, the model is designed to point out quality players and boost those middling players who have good current form or good course history.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii rankings

With this being an experimental feature subject to tweaking, it will remain available for free until I feel it's dialed in properly. Then it will only be available for GNN members.

We hit on Rahm last week in a three-way chop, but that's a good start for the model. This week, we introduce a full-field event to the model.

I've listed the top 20 here based on their total model score. I've also listed the top eight in average first-round strokes gained in this event in the last four years.

Click header to sort; the better their position, the more the rubric likes them

POS PLAYER PTS 1 Gordon, Will 2.005 2 Kim, Tom 1.639 3 Spaun, J.J. 1.539 4 Griffin, Ben 1.455 5 Kim, Si Woo 1.431 6 Henley, Russell 1.288 7 Bezuidenhout, Christiaan 1.164 8 Conners, Corey 1.16 9 Scott, Adam 1.143 10 Woodland, Gary 1.125 11 Kuchar, Matt 1.105 12 Lipsky, David 1.003 13 Hughes, Mackenzie 0.979 14 English, Harris 0.94 15 Harman, Brian 0.852 16 McCarthy, Denny 0.815 17 Simpson, Webb 0.807 18 Matsuyama, Hideki 0.804 19 Montgomery, Taylor 0.799 20 Smalley, Alex 0.705

