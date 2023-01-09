2023 Sony Open in Hawaii PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in Hawaii for the Sony Open in Hawaii. It's a new year, and for a lot of leagues, a new beginning. We have to think differently now, though, because we have an event with dramatically less money than last week. You're going to want to take more chances in these lower-purse events because you could gain on your competition and won't get punished as much for a slight miss.

For 2023, I will show you my picks for two different types of one-and-done contests: full season (starting with the fall events) and full year (just 2023 events). There's a good split of leagues that run one way or the other, and I don't want to anyone to miss out on a chance to use the names I used in the fall.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii One and Done picks

Tom Kim: I personally am saving Kim for a bigger tournament, but this place has his name written all over it.

Russell Henley: A past champion here, Henley won in the fall on another tropical course at Mayakoba.

Brian Harman: Harman's game suits this place, and he has some results to show for it.

Corey Conners: Conners loves this place and should far well after a middle-of-the-pack finish last week.

My pick this week is Brian Harman.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks