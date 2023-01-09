2023 Sony Open in Hawaii expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii preview

The Sony Open in Hawaii is this week, and the PGA Tour remains in the Aloha State for what is the first full-field event of 2023.

Historically, this tournament has been often won by players who compete the week prior at Kapalua and, more recently, by players who also won in the fall prior. If you're looking for someone who has done both, that tends to limit the available player pool.

However, we're looking at the full 144 here and not just that select few, and we're hoping to identify some players that could help us out this week.

BECOME A GNN MEMBER: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Tom Kim: Kim got into the top five in a tournament where rookies don't tend to do well. His game should fit even better this week at Waialae, which has many similarities with Sedgefield and, to a degree, TPC Summerlin.

2. Sungjae Im: Sungjae didn't win in the fall, but he does have a great short game and is a tremendous ballstriker.

3. Corey Conners: Conners was not good in the Hero World Challenge, but he bounced back nicely here to finish middle of the pack at Kapalua. This course should fit him better.

4. Jordan Spieth: Spieth keeps playing this tournament, and doesn't have a whole lot to show for it the last five years. However, he's still an elite player in the field.

5. Tom Hoge: Tommy Tables is in Los Angeles to watch TCU-Georgia on Monday night, and that might impact his prep. But he's played well here and did nicely at Kapalua.

6. Russell Henley: Henley has won here previously and won in the fall at Mayakoba. He wasn't great last week, but he's not rusty.

7. Hideki Matsuyama: He should probably be higher on this list, but I didn't see a whole lot that I loved at Kapalua.

8. Brian Harman: Harman has played well in the fall, and he was pretty solid last week. He doesn't have a ton of great results at Waialae, but he does have a fourth-place finish from 2018.

9. Taylor Montgomery: At some point in 2023, Montgomery is going to win. However, experience tends to suit winners here, so maybe don't go all-in on his this week.

10. Kurt Kitayama: Last year was a breakout season for Kitayama. However, he's still erratic in terms of finishing. He could win, miss the cut by two or finish anywhere in between. None of it would be surprising.