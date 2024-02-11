2024 The Genesis Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2024 The Genesis Invitational field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at the Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif., from Feb. 15-18, 2024.

The Genesis Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 71-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving back to California for the third Signature event of the year and Tiger Woods' 2024 debut.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. Signature events do not have alternates, either.

The Genesis Invitational does not have an alternate list, with the Signature fields determined by specific criteria. Several players in the field will be determined by the FedEx Cup top 10 after the WM Phoenix Open, as well as the top five FedEx Cup point earners this week.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 41 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 The Genesis Invitational field

Top 50 players in 2024 The Genesis Invitational field