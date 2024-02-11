2024 The Genesis Invitational field: Players, rankings
2024 The Genesis Invitational field: Players, rankings

February 11, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Tiger Woods
The 2024 The Genesis Invitational field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at the Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif., from Feb. 15-18, 2024.

The Genesis Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 71-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving back to California for the third Signature event of the year and Tiger Woods' 2024 debut.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. Signature events do not have alternates, either.

The Genesis Invitational does not have an alternate list, with the Signature fields determined by specific criteria. Several players in the field will be determined by the FedEx Cup top 10 after the WM Phoenix Open, as well as the top five FedEx Cup point earners this week.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 41 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 The Genesis Invitational field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Nick Dunlap
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Max Homa
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Chase Johnson
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Matt Kuchar
Luke List
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Alex Smalley
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Kevin Yu
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 The Genesis Invitational field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Rory McIlroy
4 Viktor Hovland
5 Xander Schauffele
6 Wyndham Clark
7 Patrick Cantlay
8 Max Homa
9 Matt Fitzpatrick
10 Brian Harman
11 Ludvig Åberg
12 Tommy Fleetwood
13 Collin Morikawa
14 Keegan Bradley
16 Jordan Spieth
17 Tom Kim
18 Jason Day
19 Justin Thomas
20 Sam Burns
21 Sepp Straka
22 Sahith Theegala
23 Tony Finau
24 Cameron Young
27 Chris Kirk
28 Russell Henley
29 Rickie Fowler
30 Sungjae Im
31 Nicolai Højgaard
32 Lucas Glover
33 Kurt Kitayama
36 Emiliano Grillo
37 J.T. Poston
38 Eric Cole
40 Harris English
42 Byeong Hun An
43 Denny McCarthy
45 Corey Conners
46 Si Woo Kim
47 Cam Davis
48 Adam Scott
49 Adam Hadwin
50 Will Zalatoris

