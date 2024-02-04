2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

February 4, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., from Feb. 8-11, 2024.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, taking a break from a run in California to head to Arizona for one of the best-attended tournaments of the year.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. There will be three Monday qualifiers added to the field.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open alternate list has already been set, with Ryan Fox and Victor Perez being the first two players on the list. Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending champion.

The field will be playing for an $8.8 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Aaron Baddeley
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Garrick Higgo
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Sungjae Im
Zach Johnson
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Jesse Mueller
Grayson Murray
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Adam Scott
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Kevin Stadler
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Vince Whaley
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
4 Viktor Hovland
5 Xander Schauffele
7 Max Homa
8 Matt Fitzpatrick
9 Brian Harman
10 Wyndham Clark
13 Tom Kim
14 Jordan Spieth
18 Sahith Theegala
19 Cameron Young
25 Sam Burns
26 Justin Thomas
28 Rickie Fowler
29 Sungjae Im
31 Lucas Glover
33 Kurt Kitayama
36 J.T. Poston
37 Emiliano Grillo
38 Min Woo Lee
39 Harris English
40 Eric Cole
41 Denny McCarthy
43 Byeong Hun An
44 Corey Conners
47 Adam Hadwin
48 Shane Lowry
49 Grayson Murray

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.