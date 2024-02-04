2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., from Feb. 8-11, 2024.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, taking a break from a run in California to head to Arizona for one of the best-attended tournaments of the year.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. There will be three Monday qualifiers added to the field.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open alternate list has already been set, with Ryan Fox and Victor Perez being the first two players on the list. Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending champion.

The field will be playing for an $8.8 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field

Top 50 players in 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field