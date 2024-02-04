2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., from Feb. 8-11, 2024.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, taking a break from a run in California to head to Arizona for one of the best-attended tournaments of the year.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. There will be three Monday qualifiers added to the field.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open alternate list has already been set, with Ryan Fox and Victor Perez being the first two players on the list. Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending champion.
The field will be playing for an $8.8 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field
|PLAYER
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Aaron Baddeley
|Daniel Berger
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Zac Blair
|Joseph Bramlett
|
|Ryan Brehm
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Burns
|Bud Cauley
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|
|Corey Conners
|Joel Dahmen
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|
|Harris English
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Rickie Fowler
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Chris Gotterup
|Ben Griffin
|
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Garrick Higgo
|
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|J.B. Holmes
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Sungjae Im
|Zach Johnson
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Kurt Kitayama
|Jake Knapp
|Ben Kohles
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Maverick McNealy
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|Jesse Mueller
|Grayson Murray
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|C.T. Pan
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sam Ryder
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Adam Scott
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Kevin Stadler
|Scott Stallings
|Sam Stevens
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Camilo Villegas
|Matt Wallace
|Vince Whaley
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Cameron Young
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|4
|Viktor Hovland
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|7
|Max Homa
|8
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|9
|Brian Harman
|10
|Wyndham Clark
|13
|Tom Kim
|14
|Jordan Spieth
|18
|Sahith Theegala
|19
|Cameron Young
|25
|Sam Burns
|26
|Justin Thomas
|28
|Rickie Fowler
|29
|Sungjae Im
|31
|Lucas Glover
|33
|Kurt Kitayama
|36
|J.T. Poston
|37
|Emiliano Grillo
|38
|Min Woo Lee
|39
|Harris English
|40
|Eric Cole
|41
|Denny McCarthy
|43
|Byeong Hun An
|44
|Corey Conners
|47
|Adam Hadwin
|48
|Shane Lowry
|49
|Grayson Murray