2024 The American Express field: Players, rankings

The 2024 The American Express field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at PGA West's Stadium Course (and two other courses), from Jan. 18-21, 2024.

The American Express field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the first PGA Tour season in the mainland United States. There are 156 pros in the field, paired for each of the first three days with an amateur partner to traverse the tournament's unique three-course rotation: PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Tournament and La Quinta Country Club.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The American Express alternate list has already been set, with Raul Pareda and Hayden Springer being the first two players on the list. Jon Rahm is the reigning, but not defending, champion.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

