2024 The American Express field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2024 The American Express field: Players, rankings

01/12/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 The American Express field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at PGA West's Stadium Course (and two other courses), from Jan. 18-21, 2024.

The American Express field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the first PGA Tour season in the mainland United States. There are 156 pros in the field, paired for each of the first three days with an amateur partner to traverse the tournament's unique three-course rotation: PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Tournament and La Quinta Country Club.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The American Express alternate list has already been set, with Raul Pareda and Hayden Springer being the first two players on the list. Jon Rahm is the reigning, but not defending, champion.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 The American Express field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Michael Block
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Rafael Campos
Patrick Cantlay
Cameron Champ
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Kevin Dougherty
Jason Dufner
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Tony Finau
Patrick Fishburn
Rickie Fowler
Wilson Furr
Doug Ghim
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Scott Gutschewski
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
J.B. Holmes
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Yuxin Lin
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Denny McCarthy
Ryan McCormick
Tyler McCumber
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Grayson Murray
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Andrew Novak
John Pak
Ryan Palmer
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Chandler Phillips
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Taiga Semikawa
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
Scott Stallings
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Josh Teater
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Alejandro Tosti
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 The American Express field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
5 Patrick Cantlay
6 Xander Schauffele
10 Wyndham Clark
12 Tom Kim
18 Jason Day
21 Chris Kirk
22 Tony Finau
23 Sam Burns
25 Rickie Fowler
26 Sungjae Im
29 Justin Thomas
34 Min Woo Lee
36 Denny McCarthy
39 Eric Cole
41 J.T. Poston
42 Shane Lowry
43 Will Zalatoris
44 Cam Davis
45 Adam Schenk
46 Si Woo Kim
48 Adam Hadwin

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.