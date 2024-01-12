2024 The American Express field: Players, rankings

The 2024 The American Express field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at PGA West's Stadium Course (and two other courses), from Jan. 18-21, 2024.
The American Express field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the first PGA Tour season in the mainland United States. There are 156 pros in the field, paired for each of the first three days with an amateur partner to traverse the tournament's unique three-course rotation: PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Tournament and La Quinta Country Club.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The American Express alternate list has already been set, with Raul Pareda and Hayden Springer being the first two players on the list. Jon Rahm is the reigning, but not defending, champion.
The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 The American Express field
|PLAYER
|Tyson Alexander
|Aaron Baddeley
|Paul Barjon
|Daniel Berger
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Alexander Björk
|Zac Blair
|Michael Block
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Burns
|Rafael Campos
|Patrick Cantlay
|Cameron Champ
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|Trace Crowe
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Kevin Dougherty
|Jason Dufner
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Tyler Duncan
|Nick Dunlap
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|Tony Finau
|Patrick Fishburn
|Rickie Fowler
|Wilson Furr
|Doug Ghim
|Will Gordon
|Chris Gotterup
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Scott Gutschewski
|Bill Haas
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|Jr. Hale
|Harry Hall
|Garrick Higgo
|Joe Highsmith
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Rico Hoey
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|J.B. Holmes
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Zach Johnson
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Patton Kizzire
|Jake Knapp
|Ben Kohles
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|Yuxin Lin
|Nicholas Lindheim
|David Lingmerth
|David Lipsky
|Adam Long
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Robert MacIntyre
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Denny McCarthy
|Ryan McCormick
|Tyler McCumber
|Maverick McNealy
|Mac Meissner
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Grayson Murray
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Andrew Novak
|John Pak
|Ryan Palmer
|Matthieu Pavon
|Taylor Pendrith
|Chandler Phillips
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Sam Ryder
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Taiga Semikawa
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|David Skinns
|Roger Sloan
|Alex Smalley
|Brandt Snedeker
|Scott Stallings
|Jimmy Stanger
|Sam Stevens
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Nick Taylor
|Josh Teater
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Alejandro Tosti
|Sami Valimaki
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Camilo Villegas
|Matt Wallace
|Vince Whaley
|Tom Whitney
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Norman Xiong
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 The American Express field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|10
|Wyndham Clark
|12
|Tom Kim
|18
|Jason Day
|21
|Chris Kirk
|22
|Tony Finau
|23
|Sam Burns
|25
|Rickie Fowler
|26
|Sungjae Im
|29
|Justin Thomas
|34
|Min Woo Lee
|36
|Denny McCarthy
|39
|Eric Cole
|41
|J.T. Poston
|42
|Shane Lowry
|43
|Will Zalatoris
|44
|Cam Davis
|45
|Adam Schenk
|46
|Si Woo Kim
|48
|Adam Hadwin