2023 PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, from May 18-21, 2023.

The PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and more. Justin Thomas is the defending champion, winning in a playoff last year.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 31st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The PGA Championship is the second major of the PGA Tour season, with the PGA of America running the championship.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the field being determined based on 14 criteria published by the PGA of America.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field.

The tournament will offer 100 Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $18 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Will Zalatoris is injured and unable to compete.

2023 PGA Championship field

Top 50 players in 2023 PGA Championship field