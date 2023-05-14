2023 PGA Championship field: Players, rankings
2023 PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

05/14/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2023 PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, from May 18-21, 2023.

The PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and more. Justin Thomas is the defending champion, winning in a playoff last year.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 31st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The PGA Championship is the second major of the PGA Tour season, with the PGA of America running the championship.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the field being determined based on 14 criteria published by the PGA of America.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field.

The tournament will offer 100 Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $18 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Will Zalatoris is injured and unable to compete.

2023 PGA Championship field

PLAYER
Steven Alker
Abraham Ancer
Adri Arnaus
Alex Beach
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Michael Block
Keegan Bradley
Hayden Buckley
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Matt Cahill
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners
Anthony Cordes
Joel Dahmen
John Daly
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Jesse Droemer
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Chris French
Talor Gooch
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Russell Grove
Adam Hadwin
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Kazuki Higa
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Rasmus Hojgaard
Steve Holmes
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Colin Inglis
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Ben Kern
J.J. Killeen
Sihwan Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Greg Koch
Brooks Koepka
Matt Kuchar
Jordan Smith
Anirban Lahiri
Pablo Larrazabal
Thriston Lawrence
K.H. Lee
David Lingmerth
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Adrian Meronk
Shaun Micheel
David Micheluzzi
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Trey Mullinax
Matthew NeSmith
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Yannik Paul
Taylor Pendrith
Mito Pereira
Victor Perez
Thomas Pieters
Kenny Pigman
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Chez Reavie
Patrick Reed
Gabe Reynolds
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Sam Ryder
Chris Sanger
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Braden Shattuck
Callum Shinkwin
Webb Simpson
Alex Smalley
Cameron Smith
John Somers
J.J. Spaun
Josh Speight
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Brendan Steele
Sepp Straka
Ockie Strydom
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Harold Varner III
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Jeremy Wells
Danny Willett
Aaron Wise
Si Woo Kim
Min Woo Lee
Gary Woodland
Wyatt Worthington II
Brandon Wu
Y.E. Yang
Cameron Young

Top 50 players in 2023 PGA Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Jon Rahm
2 Scottie Scheffler
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Patrick Cantlay
5 Xander Schauffele
6 Max Homa
7 Matt Fitzpatrick
8 Cameron Smith
10 Jordan Spieth
11 Tony Finau
12 Viktor Hovland
13 Sam Burns
14 Justin Thomas
15 Cameron Young
16 Collin Morikawa
17 Tyrrell Hatton
18 Sungjae Im
19 Tom Kim
20 Kurt Kitayama
21 Tommy Fleetwood
22 Hideki Matsuyama
23 Keegan Bradley
24 Sahith Theegala
25 Shane Lowry
26 Joaquin Niemann
27 Corey Conners
28 Russell Henley
29 Billy Horschel
30 Tom Hoge
31 Wyndham Clark
32 Justin Rose
33 Brian Harman
34 Chris Kirk
35 Jason Day
36 Harris English
37 Adam Scott
38 Sepp Straka
39 Seamus Power
40 Ryan Fox
41 Abraham Ancer
42 Si Woo Kim
43 Brooks Koepka
44 Kyoung-Hoon Lee
45 Taylor Moore
46 Adrian Meronk
47 Lucas Herbert
48 Matt Kuchar
49 Patrick Reed
50 Rickie Fowler

