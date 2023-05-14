2023 PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, from May 18-21, 2023.
The PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and more. Justin Thomas is the defending champion, winning in a playoff last year.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 31st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The PGA Championship is the second major of the PGA Tour season, with the PGA of America running the championship.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the field being determined based on 14 criteria published by the PGA of America.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field.
The tournament will offer 100 Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $18 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Will Zalatoris is injured and unable to compete.
2023 PGA Championship field
|PLAYER
|Steven Alker
|Abraham Ancer
|Adri Arnaus
|Alex Beach
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Michael Block
|Keegan Bradley
|Hayden Buckley
|Dean Burmester
|Sam Burns
|Matt Cahill
|Patrick Cantlay
|Paul Casey
|Wyndham Clark
|Corey Conners
|Anthony Cordes
|Joel Dahmen
|John Daly
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Jesse Droemer
|Nico Echavarria
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Chris French
|Talor Gooch
|Ben Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Russell Grove
|Adam Hadwin
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Padraig Harrington
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|Lucas Herbert
|Kazuki Higa
|Lee Hodges
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Steve Holmes
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Colin Inglis
|Dustin Johnson
|Zach Johnson
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Ben Kern
|J.J. Killeen
|Sihwan Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Greg Koch
|Brooks Koepka
|Matt Kuchar
|Jordan Smith
|Anirban Lahiri
|Pablo Larrazabal
|Thriston Lawrence
|K.H. Lee
|David Lingmerth
|Shane Lowry
|Robert MacIntyre
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Rory McIlroy
|Maverick McNealy
|Adrian Meronk
|Shaun Micheel
|David Micheluzzi
|Phil Mickelson
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Montgomery
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Trey Mullinax
|Matthew NeSmith
|Joaquin Niemann
|Alex Noren
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Adrian Otaegui
|Yannik Paul
|Taylor Pendrith
|Mito Pereira
|Victor Perez
|Thomas Pieters
|Kenny Pigman
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Jon Rahm
|Chez Reavie
|Patrick Reed
|Gabe Reynolds
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Sam Ryder
|Chris Sanger
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Adam Scott
|Braden Shattuck
|Callum Shinkwin
|Webb Simpson
|Alex Smalley
|Cameron Smith
|John Somers
|J.J. Spaun
|Josh Speight
|Jordan Spieth
|Scott Stallings
|Brendan Steele
|Sepp Straka
|Ockie Strydom
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Harold Varner III
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Jeremy Wells
|Danny Willett
|Aaron Wise
|Si Woo Kim
|Min Woo Lee
|Gary Woodland
|Wyatt Worthington II
|Brandon Wu
|Y.E. Yang
|Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2023 PGA Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|6
|Max Homa
|7
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|8
|Cameron Smith
|10
|Jordan Spieth
|11
|Tony Finau
|12
|Viktor Hovland
|13
|Sam Burns
|14
|Justin Thomas
|15
|Cameron Young
|16
|Collin Morikawa
|17
|Tyrrell Hatton
|18
|Sungjae Im
|19
|Tom Kim
|20
|Kurt Kitayama
|21
|Tommy Fleetwood
|22
|Hideki Matsuyama
|23
|Keegan Bradley
|24
|Sahith Theegala
|25
|Shane Lowry
|26
|Joaquin Niemann
|27
|Corey Conners
|28
|Russell Henley
|29
|Billy Horschel
|30
|Tom Hoge
|31
|Wyndham Clark
|32
|Justin Rose
|33
|Brian Harman
|34
|Chris Kirk
|35
|Jason Day
|36
|Harris English
|37
|Adam Scott
|38
|Sepp Straka
|39
|Seamus Power
|40
|Ryan Fox
|41
|Abraham Ancer
|42
|Si Woo Kim
|43
|Brooks Koepka
|44
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|45
|Taylor Moore
|46
|Adrian Meronk
|47
|Lucas Herbert
|48
|Matt Kuchar
|49
|Patrick Reed
|50
|Rickie Fowler