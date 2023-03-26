2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 64 professional players who complete four rounds at Austin Country lub in Austin, Texas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize pool is at $3,500,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,200,000. This means the final match is worth $1,300,000.
For 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play results and payout, see our final leaderboard
The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 17.5 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $64,000.
The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Cameron Young and more.
This tournament started with 64 players, and a cut was made to the 16 group winners after round-robin play. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play from the correct 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play full-field payout is based on their finish. However, players who do not advance from group stage are paid based on how many points they earned in the group stage.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an elevated official event on the PGA Tour schedule.
Additionally, there are 52 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|MONEY
|POINTS
|1
|TBD
|$3,500,000
|Winner
|2
|TBD
|$2,200,000
|Runner-up
|3
|TBD
|$1,420,000
|Semifinals
|4
|TBD
|$1,145,000
|Semifinals
|5
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$645,000
|Quarterfinals
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|$645,000
|Quarterfinals
|7
|Jason Day
|$645,000
|Quarterfinals
|8
|Kurt Kitayama
|$645,000
|Quarterfinals
|9
|Max Homa
|$365,000
|Round of 16
|10
|Patrick Cantlay
|$365,000
|Round of 16
|11
|Matt Kuchar
|$365,000
|Round of 16
|12
|JT Poston
|$365,000
|Round of 16
|13
|JJ Spaun
|$365,000
|Round of 16
|14
|Lucas Herbert
|$365,000
|Round of 16
|15
|Andrew Putnam
|$365,000
|Round of 16
|16
|Billy Horschel
|$365,000
|Round of 16
|T17
|Rickie Fowler
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Brian Harman
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Cam Davis
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Ryan Fox
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Si Woo Kim
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Tony Finau
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Taylor Montgomery
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Russell Henley
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Corey Conners
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Sungjae Im
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Adrian Meronk
|$219,909
|2
|T28
|Davis Riley
|$166,000
|1.5
|T28
|Keegan Bradley
|$166,000
|1.5
|T28
|Collin Morikawa
|$166,000
|1.5
|T31
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Sahith Theegala
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Seamus Power
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Tom Kim
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Jon Rahm
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Scott Stallings
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Nick Taylor
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Kevin Kisner
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Aaron Wise
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Harris English
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Viktor Hovland
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Victor Perez
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Min Woo Lee
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Jordan Spieth
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Adam Scott
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Ben Griffin
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Davis Thompson
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Justin Suh
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Shane Lowry
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Adam Hadwin
|$113,762
|1
|T52
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$74,857
|0.5
|T52
|Alex Noren
|$74,857
|0.5
|T52
|Keith Mitchell
|$74,857
|0.5
|T52
|Denny McCarthy
|$74,857
|0.5
|T52
|Chris Kirk
|$74,857
|0.5
|T52
|Adam Svensson
|$74,857
|0.5
|T52
|Maverick McNealy
|$74,857
|0.5
|T59
|K.H. Lee
|$67,500
|0
|T59
|Tom Hoge
|$67,500
|0
|T59
|Will Zalatoris
|$67,500
|0
|T59
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$67,500
|0
|T59
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$67,500
|0
|T59
|Sepp Straka
|$67,500
|0