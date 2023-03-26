2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

03/26/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)


The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 64 professional players who complete four rounds at Austin Country lub in Austin, Texas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize pool is at $3,500,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,200,000. This means the final match is worth $1,300,000.

For 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 17.5 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $64,000.

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Cameron Young and more.

This tournament started with 64 players, and a cut was made to the 16 group winners after round-robin play. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play from the correct 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play full-field payout is based on their finish. However, players who do not advance from group stage are paid based on how many points they earned in the group stage.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an elevated official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 52 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION PLAYER MONEY POINTS
1 TBD $3,500,000 Winner
2 TBD $2,200,000 Runner-up
3 TBD $1,420,000 Semifinals
4 TBD $1,145,000 Semifinals
5 Mackenzie Hughes $645,000 Quarterfinals
6 Xander Schauffele $645,000 Quarterfinals
7 Jason Day $645,000 Quarterfinals
8 Kurt Kitayama $645,000 Quarterfinals
9 Max Homa $365,000 Round of 16
10 Patrick Cantlay $365,000 Round of 16
11 Matt Kuchar $365,000 Round of 16
12 JT Poston $365,000 Round of 16
13 JJ Spaun $365,000 Round of 16
14 Lucas Herbert $365,000 Round of 16
15 Andrew Putnam $365,000 Round of 16
16 Billy Horschel $365,000 Round of 16
T17 Rickie Fowler $219,909 2
T17 Brian Harman $219,909 2
T17 Cam Davis $219,909 2
T17 Ryan Fox $219,909 2
T17 Si Woo Kim $219,909 2
T17 Tony Finau $219,909 2
T17 Taylor Montgomery $219,909 2
T17 Russell Henley $219,909 2
T17 Corey Conners $219,909 2
T17 Sungjae Im $219,909 2
T17 Adrian Meronk $219,909 2
T28 Davis Riley $166,000 1.5
T28 Keegan Bradley $166,000 1.5
T28 Collin Morikawa $166,000 1.5
T31 Hideki Matsuyama $113,762 1
T31 Sahith Theegala $113,762 1
T31 Seamus Power $113,762 1
T31 Tom Kim $113,762 1
T31 Jon Rahm $113,762 1
T31 Scott Stallings $113,762 1
T31 Nick Taylor $113,762 1
T31 Kevin Kisner $113,762 1
T31 Aaron Wise $113,762 1
T31 Harris English $113,762 1
T31 Viktor Hovland $113,762 1
T31 Victor Perez $113,762 1
T31 Min Woo Lee $113,762 1
T31 Jordan Spieth $113,762 1
T31 Adam Scott $113,762 1
T31 Ben Griffin $113,762 1
T31 Davis Thompson $113,762 1
T31 Justin Suh $113,762 1
T31 Matt Fitzpatrick $113,762 1
T31 Shane Lowry $113,762 1
T31 Adam Hadwin $113,762 1
T52 Tommy Fleetwood $74,857 0.5
T52 Alex Noren $74,857 0.5
T52 Keith Mitchell $74,857 0.5
T52 Denny McCarthy $74,857 0.5
T52 Chris Kirk $74,857 0.5
T52 Adam Svensson $74,857 0.5
T52 Maverick McNealy $74,857 0.5
T59 K.H. Lee $67,500 0
T59 Tom Hoge $67,500 0
T59 Will Zalatoris $67,500 0
T59 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $67,500 0
T59 Tyrrell Hatton $67,500 0
T59 Sepp Straka $67,500 0

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.