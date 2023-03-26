2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Burns, who beat Cameron Young by a 6-and-5 margin in the final match to win his first World Golf Championships event at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.
This is Burns' fifth PGA Tour win, following a season with three wins last year.
Rory McIlroy is currently beating Scottie Scheffler in the consolation match to secure third place.
Burns won the $3,500,000 tournament winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.
2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Final
- Sam Burns ($3,500,000) WINS 6 and 5 vs. Cameron Young ($2,200,000)
Consolation
- Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler
Semifinals
- Sam Burns (21 holes) WINS vs. Scottie Scheffler
- Cameron Young (19 holes) WINS vs. Rory McIlroy
Quarterfinals
- Sam Burns WINS 3 and 2 vs. Mackenzie Hughes
- Rory McIlroy WINS 1 up vs. Xander Schauffele
- Cameron Young WINS 1 up vs. Kurt Kitayama
- Scottie Scheffler WINS 2 and 1 vs. Jason Day
Quarterfinal losers each won $645,000
Round of 16
- Max Homa WINS 3 and 2 vs. Mackenzie Hughes
- Sam Burns WINS 2 and 1 vs. Patrick Cantlay
- Jason Day WINS 1 up vs. Matt Kuchar
- Scottie Scheffler WINS 1 up vs. JT Poston
- Xander Schauffele WINS 3 and 2 vs. JJ Spaun
- Rory McIlroy WINS 2 up vs. Lucas Herbert
- Kurt Kitayama WINS 6 and 5 vs. Andrew Putnam
- Cameron Young WINS 5 and 4 vs. Billy Horschel
Round of 16 losers each won $365,000
2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: Final group standings
- Group 1 Scottie Scheffler (1) - 3 points, Davis Riley (64) - 1.5 points, Tom Kim (32) - 1 points, Alex Noren (33) - 0.5 points
- Group 2 Billy Horschel (31) - 2.5 points, Rickie Fowler (63) - 2 points, Jon Rahm (2) - 1 points, Keith Mitchell (34) - 0.5 points
- Group 3 Rory McIlroy (3) - 3 points, Keegan Bradley (30) - 1.5 points, Scott Stallings (62) - 1 points, Denny McCarthy (35) - 0.5 points
- Group 4 Patrick Cantlay (4) - 3 points, Brian Harman (29) - 2 points, Nick Taylor (61) - 1 points, K.H. Lee (36) - 0 points
- Group 5 Max Homa (5) - 3 points, Hideki Matsuyama (28) - 1 points, Kevin Kisner (37) - 1 points, Justin Suh (60) - 1 points
- Group 6 Xander Schauffele (6) - 3 points, Cam Davis (59) - 2 points, Aaron Wise (38) - 1 points, Tom Hoge (27) - 0 points
- Group 7 Andrew Putnam (58) - 3 points, Ryan Fox (26) - 2 points, Harris English (39) - 1 points, Will Zalatoris (7) - 0 points
- Group 8 Matt Kuchar (57) - 2.5 points, Si Woo Kim (40) - 2 points, Viktor Hovland (8) - 1 points, Chris Kirk (25) - 0.5 points
- Group 9 Jason Day (24) - 3 points, Collin Morikawa (9) - 1.5 points, Victor Perez (56) - 1 points, Adam Svensson (41) - 0.5 points
- Group 10 Kurt Kitayama (23) - 2 points, Tony Finau (10) - 2 points, Adrian Meronk (42) - 2 points, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (55) - 0 points
- Group 11 J.J. Spaun (54) - 3 points, Sahith Theegala (22) - 1 points, Min Woo Lee (43) - 1 points, Matt Fitzpatrick (11) - 1 points
- Group 12 Mackenzie Hughes (53) - 2 points, Taylor Montgomery (44) - 2 points, Jordan Spieth (12) - 1 points, Shane Lowry (21) - 1 points
- Group 13 Sam Burns (13) - 3 points, Seamus Power (20) - 1 points, Adam Scott (45) - 1 points, Adam Hadwin (52) - 1 points
- Group 14 Lucas Herbert (46) - 3 points, Russell Henley (19) - 2 points, Ben Griffin (51) - 1 points, Tyrrell Hatton (14) - 0 points
- Group 15 Cameron Young (15) - 3 points, Corey Conners (47) - 2 points, Davis Thompson (50) - 1 points, Sepp Straka (18) - 0 points
- Group 16 J.T. Poston (48) - 3 points, Sungjae Im (16) - 2 points, Tommy Fleetwood (17) - 0.5 points, Maverick McNealy (49) - 0.5 points
Payouts for those who didn't get out of group stage
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|MONEY
|POINTS
|T17
|Rickie Fowler
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Brian Harman
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Cam Davis
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Ryan Fox
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Si Woo Kim
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Tony Finau
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Taylor Montgomery
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Russell Henley
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Corey Conners
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Sungjae Im
|$219,909
|2
|T17
|Adrian Meronk
|$219,909
|2
|T28
|Davis Riley
|$166,000
|1.5
|T28
|Keegan Bradley
|$166,000
|1.5
|T28
|Collin Morikawa
|$166,000
|1.5
|T31
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Sahith Theegala
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Seamus Power
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Tom Kim
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Jon Rahm
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Scott Stallings
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Nick Taylor
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Kevin Kisner
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Aaron Wise
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Harris English
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Viktor Hovland
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Victor Perez
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Min Woo Lee
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Jordan Spieth
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Adam Scott
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Ben Griffin
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Davis Thompson
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Justin Suh
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Shane Lowry
|$113,762
|1
|T31
|Adam Hadwin
|$113,762
|1
|T52
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$74,857
|0.5
|T52
|Alex Noren
|$74,857
|0.5
|T52
|Keith Mitchell
|$74,857
|0.5
|T52
|Denny McCarthy
|$74,857
|0.5
|T52
|Chris Kirk
|$74,857
|0.5
|T52
|Adam Svensson
|$74,857
|0.5
|T52
|Maverick McNealy
|$74,857
|0.5
|T59
|K.H. Lee
|$67,500
|0
|T59
|Tom Hoge
|$67,500
|0
|T59
|Will Zalatoris
|$67,500
|0
|T59
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$67,500
|0
|T59
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$67,500
|0
|T59
|Sepp Straka
|$67,500
|0