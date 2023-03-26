2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
03/26/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Burns, who beat Cameron Young by a 6-and-5 margin in the final match to win his first World Golf Championships event at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

This is Burns' fifth PGA Tour win, following a season with three wins last year.

Rory McIlroy is currently beating Scottie Scheffler in the consolation match to secure third place.

Burns won the $3,500,000 tournament winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Final

  • Sam Burns ($3,500,000) WINS 6 and 5 vs. Cameron Young ($2,200,000)

Consolation

  • Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler

Semifinals

  • Sam Burns (21 holes) WINS vs. Scottie Scheffler
  • Cameron Young (19 holes) WINS vs. Rory McIlroy

Quarterfinals

  • Sam Burns WINS 3 and 2 vs. Mackenzie Hughes
  • Rory McIlroy WINS 1 up vs. Xander Schauffele
  • Cameron Young WINS 1 up vs. Kurt Kitayama
  • Scottie Scheffler WINS 2 and 1 vs. Jason Day

Quarterfinal losers each won $645,000

Round of 16

  • Max Homa WINS 3 and 2 vs. Mackenzie Hughes
  • Sam Burns WINS 2 and 1 vs. Patrick Cantlay
  • Jason Day WINS 1 up vs. Matt Kuchar
  • Scottie Scheffler WINS 1 up vs. JT Poston
  • Xander Schauffele WINS 3 and 2 vs. JJ Spaun
  • Rory McIlroy WINS 2 up vs. Lucas Herbert
  • Kurt Kitayama WINS 6 and 5 vs. Andrew Putnam
  • Cameron Young WINS 5 and 4 vs. Billy Horschel

Round of 16 losers each won $365,000

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: Final group standings

  • Group 1  Scottie Scheffler (1) - 3 points, Davis Riley (64) - 1.5 points, Tom Kim (32) - 1 points, Alex Noren (33) - 0.5 points
  • Group 2  Billy Horschel (31) - 2.5 points, Rickie Fowler (63) - 2 points, Jon Rahm (2) - 1 points, Keith Mitchell (34) - 0.5 points
  • Group 3  Rory McIlroy (3) - 3 points, Keegan Bradley (30) - 1.5 points, Scott Stallings (62) - 1 points, Denny McCarthy (35) - 0.5 points
  • Group 4  Patrick Cantlay (4) - 3 points, Brian Harman (29) - 2 points, Nick Taylor (61) - 1 points, K.H. Lee (36) - 0 points
  • Group 5  Max Homa (5) - 3 points, Hideki Matsuyama (28) - 1 points, Kevin Kisner (37) - 1 points, Justin Suh (60) - 1 points
  • Group 6  Xander Schauffele (6) - 3 points, Cam Davis (59) - 2 points, Aaron Wise (38) - 1 points, Tom Hoge (27) - 0 points
  • Group 7 Andrew Putnam (58) - 3 points, Ryan Fox (26) - 2 points, Harris English (39) - 1 points, Will Zalatoris (7) - 0 points
  • Group 8 Matt Kuchar (57) - 2.5 points, Si Woo Kim (40) - 2 points, Viktor Hovland (8) - 1 points, Chris Kirk (25) - 0.5 points
  • Group 9 Jason Day (24) - 3 points, Collin Morikawa (9) - 1.5 points, Victor Perez (56) - 1 points, Adam Svensson (41) - 0.5 points
  • Group 10 Kurt Kitayama (23) - 2 points, Tony Finau (10) - 2 points, Adrian Meronk (42) - 2 points, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (55) - 0 points
  • Group 11 J.J. Spaun (54) - 3 points, Sahith Theegala (22) - 1 points, Min Woo Lee (43) - 1 points, Matt Fitzpatrick (11) - 1 points
  • Group 12 Mackenzie Hughes (53) - 2 points, Taylor Montgomery (44) - 2 points, Jordan Spieth (12) - 1 points, Shane Lowry (21) - 1 points
  • Group 13  Sam Burns (13) - 3 points, Seamus Power (20) - 1 points, Adam Scott (45) - 1 points, Adam Hadwin (52) - 1 points
  • Group 14 Lucas Herbert (46) - 3 points, Russell Henley (19) - 2 points, Ben Griffin (51) - 1 points, Tyrrell Hatton (14) - 0 points
  • Group 15  Cameron Young (15) - 3 points, Corey Conners (47) - 2 points, Davis Thompson (50) - 1 points, Sepp Straka (18) - 0 points
  • Group 16 J.T. Poston (48) - 3 points, Sungjae Im (16) - 2 points, Tommy Fleetwood (17) - 0.5 points, Maverick McNealy (49) - 0.5 points

Payouts for those who didn't get out of group stage

POSITION PLAYER MONEY POINTS
T17 Rickie Fowler $219,909 2
T17 Brian Harman $219,909 2
T17 Cam Davis $219,909 2
T17 Ryan Fox $219,909 2
T17 Si Woo Kim $219,909 2
T17 Tony Finau $219,909 2
T17 Taylor Montgomery $219,909 2
T17 Russell Henley $219,909 2
T17 Corey Conners $219,909 2
T17 Sungjae Im $219,909 2
T17 Adrian Meronk $219,909 2
T28 Davis Riley $166,000 1.5
T28 Keegan Bradley $166,000 1.5
T28 Collin Morikawa $166,000 1.5
T31 Hideki Matsuyama $113,762 1
T31 Sahith Theegala $113,762 1
T31 Seamus Power $113,762 1
T31 Tom Kim $113,762 1
T31 Jon Rahm $113,762 1
T31 Scott Stallings $113,762 1
T31 Nick Taylor $113,762 1
T31 Kevin Kisner $113,762 1
T31 Aaron Wise $113,762 1
T31 Harris English $113,762 1
T31 Viktor Hovland $113,762 1
T31 Victor Perez $113,762 1
T31 Min Woo Lee $113,762 1
T31 Jordan Spieth $113,762 1
T31 Adam Scott $113,762 1
T31 Ben Griffin $113,762 1
T31 Davis Thompson $113,762 1
T31 Justin Suh $113,762 1
T31 Matt Fitzpatrick $113,762 1
T31 Shane Lowry $113,762 1
T31 Adam Hadwin $113,762 1
T52 Tommy Fleetwood $74,857 0.5
T52 Alex Noren $74,857 0.5
T52 Keith Mitchell $74,857 0.5
T52 Denny McCarthy $74,857 0.5
T52 Chris Kirk $74,857 0.5
T52 Adam Svensson $74,857 0.5
T52 Maverick McNealy $74,857 0.5
T59 K.H. Lee $67,500 0
T59 Tom Hoge $67,500 0
T59 Will Zalatoris $67,500 0
T59 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $67,500 0
T59 Tyrrell Hatton $67,500 0
T59 Sepp Straka $67,500 0

