2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Burns, who beat Cameron Young by a 6-and-5 margin in the final match to win his first World Golf Championships event at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

This is Burns' fifth PGA Tour win, following a season with three wins last year.

Rory McIlroy is currently beating Scottie Scheffler in the consolation match to secure third place.

Burns won the $3,500,000 tournament winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Final

Sam Burns ($3,500,000) WINS 6 and 5 vs. Cameron Young ($2,200,000)

Consolation

Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler

Semifinals

Sam Burns (21 holes) WINS vs. Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Young (19 holes) WINS vs. Rory McIlroy

Quarterfinals

Sam Burns WINS 3 and 2 vs. Mackenzie Hughes

Rory McIlroy WINS 1 up vs. Xander Schauffele

Cameron Young WINS 1 up vs. Kurt Kitayama

Scottie Scheffler WINS 2 and 1 vs. Jason Day

Quarterfinal losers each won $645,000

Round of 16

Max Homa WINS 3 and 2 vs. Mackenzie Hughes

Sam Burns WINS 2 and 1 vs. Patrick Cantlay

Jason Day WINS 1 up vs. Matt Kuchar

Scottie Scheffler WINS 1 up vs. JT Poston

Xander Schauffele WINS 3 and 2 vs. JJ Spaun

Rory McIlroy WINS 2 up vs. Lucas Herbert

Kurt Kitayama WINS 6 and 5 vs. Andrew Putnam

Cameron Young WINS 5 and 4 vs. Billy Horschel

Round of 16 losers each won $365,000

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: Final group standings

Payouts for those who didn't get out of group stage