2023 The American Express field: Players, rankings

The 2023 The American Express field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at a three-course rotation, including the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif., from January 19-22, 2023.

The American Express field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 12th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The American Express is the first event of the calendar year held in the mainland United States. The tournament typically attracts a modest field, but the pro-am this year will feature one of the event's strongest fields in years.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, as this pro-am event is filled based on PGA Tour eligibility and is not considered an open event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Charley Hoffman and Dylan Wu are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 The American Express field

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Erik Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

John Pak

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Taiga Semikawa

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Alex Smalley

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Caleb Surratt

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Gunner Wiebe

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2023 The American Express field