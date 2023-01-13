2023 The American Express field: Players, rankings

The 2023 The American Express field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at a three-course rotation, including the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif., from January 19-22, 2023.
The American Express field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 12th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The American Express is the first event of the calendar year held in the mainland United States. The tournament typically attracts a modest field, but the pro-am this year will feature one of the event's strongest fields in years.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, as this pro-am event is filled based on PGA Tour eligibility and is not considered an open event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Charley Hoffman and Dylan Wu are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 The American Express field
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Erik Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- John Pak
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Taiga Semikawa
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Alex Smalley
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Caleb Surratt
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Gunner Wiebe
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2023 The American Express field
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Jon Rahm
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Will Zalatoris
- 12. Tony Finau
- 13. Sam Burns
- 14. Tom Kim
- 17. Cameron Young
- 19. Sungjae Im
- 23. Brian Harman
- 30. Tom Hoge
- 33. Aaron Wise
- 36. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 41. Sahith Theegala