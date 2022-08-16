2022 BMW Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 BMW Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.
Jon Rahm is next best on the table at 12-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 14-to-1.
Six players are at 16-to-1 betting odds.
2022 BMW Championship: Preview
This week, we have the BMW Championship, with the PGA Tour heading into Delaware for the first time ever, continuing the FedEx Cup playoffs. This is a deep field on a course that is long, has deep rough and big, tricky greens.
2022 BMW Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|1000
|Jon Rahm
|1200
|Justin Thomas
|1400
|Patrick Cantlay
|1600
|Will Zalatoris
|1600
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1600
|Tony Finau
|1600
|Scottie Scheffler
|1600
|Xander Schauffele
|2000
|Collin Morikawa
|2000
|Sungjae Im
|2000
|Sam Burns
|2500
|Viktor Hovland
|3000
|Cameron Young
|3000
|Joohyung Kim
|4000
|Joaquin Niemann
|4000
|Shane Lowry
|4000
|Jordan Spieth
|4000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|5000
|Corey Conners
|5000
|Max Homa
|5000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|5000
|Aaron Wise
|5000
|Russell Henley
|6000
|Billy Horschel
|6000
|Adam Scott
|6000
|Taylor Pendrith
|6000
|Davis Riley
|6000
|Cam Davis
|6000
|Brian Harman
|6000
|Keegan Bradley
|8000
|Keith Mitchell
|8000
|Sahith Theegala
|8000
|J.T. Poston
|8000
|Si Woo Kim
|10000
|Denny McCarthy
|10000
|Maverick McNealy
|10000
|Mito Pereira
|10000
|Harold Varner III
|10000
|Troy Merritt
|10000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12500
|Seamus Power
|12500
|Trey Mullinax
|12500
|Emiliano Grillo
|12500
|Chris Kirk
|12500
|Alex Noren
|12500
|Scott Stallings
|12500
|Wyndham Clark
|12500
|Kevin Kisner
|12500
|Taylor Moore
|12500
|Sebastian Munoz
|12500
|Sepp Straka
|15000
|Lucas Glover
|15000
|Cameron Tringale
|15000
|K.H. Lee
|15000
|Tom Hoge
|15000
|Adam Hadwin
|15000
|Marc Leishman
|15000
|Alex Smalley
|15000
|Chez Reavie
|15000
|Andrew Putnam
|15000
|J.J. Spaun
|20000
|Lucas Herbert
|20000
|Brendan Steele
|20000
|Matt Kuchar
|20000
|Luke List
|20000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|25000
|Kurt Kitayama
|25000