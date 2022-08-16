2022 BMW Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 BMW Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.

Jon Rahm is next best on the table at 12-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 14-to-1.

Six players are at 16-to-1 betting odds.

2022 BMW Championship: Preview

This week, we have the BMW Championship, with the PGA Tour heading into Delaware for the first time ever, continuing the FedEx Cup playoffs. This is a deep field on a course that is long, has deep rough and big, tricky greens.

2022 BMW Championship betting odds: Outright winner