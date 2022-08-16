2022 BMW Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
08/16/2022 at 4:55 pm
The 2022 BMW Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.

Jon Rahm is next best on the table at 12-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 14-to-1.

Six players are at 16-to-1 betting odds.

2022 BMW Championship: Preview

This week, we have the BMW Championship, with the PGA Tour heading into Delaware for the first time ever, continuing the FedEx Cup playoffs. This is a deep field on a course that is long, has deep rough and big, tricky greens.

2022 BMW Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 1000
Jon Rahm 1200
Justin Thomas 1400
Patrick Cantlay 1600
Will Zalatoris 1600
Matt Fitzpatrick 1600
Tony Finau 1600
Scottie Scheffler 1600
Xander Schauffele 2000
Collin Morikawa 2000
Sungjae Im 2000
Sam Burns 2500
Viktor Hovland 3000
Cameron Young 3000
Joohyung Kim 4000
Joaquin Niemann 4000
Shane Lowry 4000
Jordan Spieth 4000
Tyrrell Hatton 5000
Corey Conners 5000
Max Homa 5000
Hideki Matsuyama 5000
Aaron Wise 5000
Russell Henley 6000
Billy Horschel 6000
Adam Scott 6000
Taylor Pendrith 6000
Davis Riley 6000
Cam Davis 6000
Brian Harman 6000
Keegan Bradley 8000
Keith Mitchell 8000
Sahith Theegala 8000
J.T. Poston 8000
Si Woo Kim 10000
Denny McCarthy 10000
Maverick McNealy 10000
Mito Pereira 10000
Harold Varner III 10000
Troy Merritt 10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12500
Seamus Power 12500
Trey Mullinax 12500
Emiliano Grillo 12500
Chris Kirk 12500
Alex Noren 12500
Scott Stallings 12500
Wyndham Clark 12500
Kevin Kisner 12500
Taylor Moore 12500
Sebastian Munoz 12500
Sepp Straka 15000
Lucas Glover 15000
Cameron Tringale 15000
K.H. Lee 15000
Tom Hoge 15000
Adam Hadwin 15000
Marc Leishman 15000
Alex Smalley 15000
Chez Reavie 15000
Andrew Putnam 15000
J.J. Spaun 20000
Lucas Herbert 20000
Brendan Steele 20000
Matt Kuchar 20000
Luke List 20000
Mackenzie Hughes 25000
Kurt Kitayama 25000

