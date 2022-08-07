The 125 PGA Tour players who got their 2022-23 cards, qualified for FedEx Cup playoffs
08/07/2022 at 6:51 pm
The 2021-22 PGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Wyndham Championship, with 125 players both earning spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs and locked up their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2022-23 season, which begins immediately after the FedEx Cup champion is crowned at the Tour Championship.

Only players finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup points retain their cards by getting into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

The players who finish 126th through 200th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a three-event series comprising those 75 players and the top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season money list. Through that series, 25 PGA Tour cards are decided and the priority order of 50 PGA Tour spots are determined. However, that's not the case this year.

Players who finished 126th through 150th on the regular season FedEx Cup points list and money list earn conditional PGA Tour status for next season.

Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

Players who are currently suspended by the PGA Tour have been removed from this list, per PGA Tour rules concerning eligibility.

125 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2022-23 season

RANKING PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Cameron Smith
3 Sam Burns
4 Xander Schauffele
5 Patrick Cantlay
6 Rory McIlroy
7 Tony Finau
8 Justin Thomas
9 Cameron Young
10 Sungjae Im
11 Hideki Matsuyama
12 Will Zalatoris
13 Max Homa
14 Matt Fitzpatrick
15 Jordan Spieth
16 Jon Rahm
17 Tom Hoge
18 Billy Horschel
19 Viktor Hovland
20 Joaquin Niemann
21 J.T. Poston
22 Collin Morikawa
23 Davis Riley
24 Seamus Power
25 J.J. Spaun
26 Cameron Tringale
27 Aaron Wise
28 Shane Lowry
29 Luke List
30 Corey Conners
31 Maverick McNealy
32 Russell Henley
33 Keegan Bradley
34 Sepp Straka
35 Kevin Kisner
36 Keith Mitchell
37 Mito Pereira
38 Sahith Theegala
39 K.H. Lee
40 Scott Stallings
41 Denny McCarthy
42 Kurt Kitayama
43 Lucas Herbert
44 Sebastián Muñoz
45 Mackenzie Hughes
46 Tommy Fleetwood
47 Si Woo Kim
48 Tyrrell Hatton
49 Adam Hadwin
50 Chez Reavie
51 Chris Kirk
52 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
53 Matt Kuchar
54 Brian Harman
55 Emiliano Grillo
56 Brendan Steele
57 Harold Varner III
58 Alex Noren
59 Taylor Pendrith
60 Alex Smalley
61 Marc Leishman
62 Anirban Lahiri
63 Troy Merritt
64 Taylor Moore
65 Cam Davis
66 John Huh
67 Brendon Todd
68 Lanto Griffin
69 Trey Mullinax
70 Brandon Wu
71 Matthew NeSmith
72 Gary Woodland
73 Beau Hossler
74 Chad Ramey
75 Adam Long
76 Adam Scott
77 Daniel Berger
78 Wyndham Clark
79 Joel Dahmen
80 Patrick Rodgers
81 Russell Knox
82 Kevin Streelman
83 Mark Hubbard
84 David Lipsky
85 Peter Malnati
86 Andrew Putnam
87 Aaron Rai
88 Danny Lee
89 Adam Svensson
90 Stephan Jaeger
91 C.T. Pan
92 Adam Schenk
93 Justin Rose
94 Hayden Buckley
95 Vince Whaley
96 Jhonattan Vegas
97 Nate Lashley
98 Lee Hodges
99 Martin Laird
100 Sam Ryder
101 Scott Piercy
102 Michael Thompson
103 Callum Tarren
104 Max McGreevy
105 Chesson Hadley
106 Dylan Frittelli
107 James Hahn
108 Greyson Sigg
109 Ryan Palmer
110 Nick Watney
111 Robert Streb
112 Jason Day
113 Doug Ghim
114 Stewart Cink
115 Kevin Tway
116 Ryan Brehm
117 Tyler Duncan
118 Matthias Schwab
119 Patton Kizzire
120 Lucas Glover
121 Webb Simpson
122 Nick Taylor
123 Kramer Hickok
124 Rickie Fowler
125 (34) Joohyung Kim

Player Nos. 126-150 who have 2022-23 conditional PGA Tour status

RANKING PLAYER
125* Matt Wallace
126 Austin Smotherman 127 Justin Lower 128 Doc Redman 129 Danny Willett 130 Kelly Kraft 131 Nick Hardy 132 Cameron Champ 133 Brian Stuard 134 Michael Gligic 135 Harry Higgs 136 Francesco Molinari 137 Martin Trainer 138 Erik van Rooyen 139 Zach Johnson 140 Rory Sabbatini 141 Hank Lebioda 142 Cameron Percy 143 Henrik Norlander 144 Andrew Novak 145 Garrick Higgo 146 Brice Garnett 147 Jonathan Byrd 148 Austin Cook 149 Charley Hoffman

Player Nos. 151-200 who have qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals

RANKING PLAYER
151 Ben Martin
152 Satoshi Kodaira
153 Bill Haas
154 Andrew Landry
155 Ryan Armour
156 Dylan Wu
157 Chase Seiffert
158 Luke Donald
159 Paul Barjon
160 Richy Werenski
161 Sung Kang
162 Joseph Bramlett
163 Vaughn Taylor
164 Scott Gutschewski
165 Seth Reeves
166 Roger Sloan
167 Ben Kohles
168 Sean O'Hair
169 William McGirt
170 Brandt Snedeker
171 Kevin Chappell
172 Curtis Thompson
173 Ryan Moore
174 Seung-Yul Noh
175 Camilo Villegas
176 Jim Knous
177 Kiradech Aphibarnrat
178 Tyler McCumber
179 Scott Brown
180 Brandon Hagy
181 Tommy Gainey
182 Bo Hoag
183 Aaron Baddeley
184 David Skinns
185 Harris English
186 Brian Gay
187 Wesley Bryan
188 Michael Kim
189 Jimmy Walker
190 Jared Wolfe
191 Bronson Burgoon
192 Kyle Stanley
193 David Lingmerth
194 Robert Garrigus
195 Dawie van der Walt
196 Jim Herman
197 Grayson Murray
198 Bo Van Pelt
199 Jason Dufner
200 Jonas Blixt

