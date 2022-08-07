The 125 PGA Tour players who got their 2022-23 cards, qualified for FedEx Cup playoffs

The 2021-22 PGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Wyndham Championship, with 125 players both earning spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs and locked up their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2022-23 season, which begins immediately after the FedEx Cup champion is crowned at the Tour Championship.

Only players finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup points retain their cards by getting into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

The players who finish 126th through 200th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a three-event series comprising those 75 players and the top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season money list. Through that series, 25 PGA Tour cards are decided and the priority order of 50 PGA Tour spots are determined. However, that's not the case this year.

Players who finished 126th through 150th on the regular season FedEx Cup points list and money list earn conditional PGA Tour status for next season.

Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

Players who are currently suspended by the PGA Tour have been removed from this list, per PGA Tour rules concerning eligibility.

125 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2022-23 season

RANKING PLAYER 1 Scottie Scheffler 2 Cameron Smith 3 Sam Burns 4 Xander Schauffele 5 Patrick Cantlay 6 Rory McIlroy 7 Tony Finau 8 Justin Thomas 9 Cameron Young 10 Sungjae Im 11 Hideki Matsuyama 12 Will Zalatoris 13 Max Homa 14 Matt Fitzpatrick 15 Jordan Spieth 16 Jon Rahm 17 Tom Hoge 18 Billy Horschel 19 Viktor Hovland 20 Joaquin Niemann 21 J.T. Poston 22 Collin Morikawa 23 Davis Riley 24 Seamus Power 25 J.J. Spaun 26 Cameron Tringale 27 Aaron Wise 28 Shane Lowry 29 Luke List 30 Corey Conners 31 Maverick McNealy 32 Russell Henley 33 Keegan Bradley 34 Sepp Straka 35 Kevin Kisner 36 Keith Mitchell 37 Mito Pereira 38 Sahith Theegala 39 K.H. Lee 40 Scott Stallings 41 Denny McCarthy 42 Kurt Kitayama 43 Lucas Herbert 44 Sebastián Muñoz 45 Mackenzie Hughes 46 Tommy Fleetwood 47 Si Woo Kim 48 Tyrrell Hatton 49 Adam Hadwin 50 Chez Reavie 51 Chris Kirk 52 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 53 Matt Kuchar 54 Brian Harman 55 Emiliano Grillo 56 Brendan Steele 57 Harold Varner III 58 Alex Noren 59 Taylor Pendrith 60 Alex Smalley 61 Marc Leishman 62 Anirban Lahiri 63 Troy Merritt 64 Taylor Moore 65 Cam Davis 66 John Huh 67 Brendon Todd 68 Lanto Griffin 69 Trey Mullinax 70 Brandon Wu 71 Matthew NeSmith 72 Gary Woodland 73 Beau Hossler 74 Chad Ramey 75 Adam Long 76 Adam Scott 77 Daniel Berger 78 Wyndham Clark 79 Joel Dahmen 80 Patrick Rodgers 81 Russell Knox 82 Kevin Streelman 83 Mark Hubbard 84 David Lipsky 85 Peter Malnati 86 Andrew Putnam 87 Aaron Rai 88 Danny Lee 89 Adam Svensson 90 Stephan Jaeger 91 C.T. Pan 92 Adam Schenk 93 Justin Rose 94 Hayden Buckley 95 Vince Whaley 96 Jhonattan Vegas 97 Nate Lashley 98 Lee Hodges 99 Martin Laird 100 Sam Ryder 101 Scott Piercy 102 Michael Thompson 103 Callum Tarren 104 Max McGreevy 105 Chesson Hadley 106 Dylan Frittelli 107 James Hahn 108 Greyson Sigg 109 Ryan Palmer 110 Nick Watney 111 Robert Streb 112 Jason Day 113 Doug Ghim 114 Stewart Cink 115 Kevin Tway 116 Ryan Brehm 117 Tyler Duncan 118 Matthias Schwab 119 Patton Kizzire 120 Lucas Glover 121 Webb Simpson 122 Nick Taylor 123 Kramer Hickok 124 Rickie Fowler 125 (34) Joohyung Kim

Player Nos. 126-150 who have 2022-23 conditional PGA Tour status

RANKING PLAYER 125* Matt Wallace

126 Austin Smotherman

127 Justin Lower

128 Doc Redman

129 Danny Willett

130 Kelly Kraft

131 Nick Hardy

132 Cameron Champ

133 Brian Stuard

134 Michael Gligic

135 Harry Higgs

136 Francesco Molinari

137 Martin Trainer

138 Erik van Rooyen

139 Zach Johnson

140 Rory Sabbatini

141 Hank Lebioda

142 Cameron Percy

143 Henrik Norlander

144 Andrew Novak

145 Garrick Higgo

146 Brice Garnett

147 Jonathan Byrd

148 Austin Cook

149 Charley Hoffman

Player Nos. 151-200 who have qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals