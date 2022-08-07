The 125 PGA Tour players who got their 2022-23 cards, qualified for FedEx Cup playoffs

The 2021-22 PGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Wyndham Championship, with 125 players both earning spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs and locked up their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2022-23 season, which begins immediately after the FedEx Cup champion is crowned at the Tour Championship.
Only players finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup points retain their cards by getting into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.
The players who finish 126th through 200th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a three-event series comprising those 75 players and the top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season money list. Through that series, 25 PGA Tour cards are decided and the priority order of 50 PGA Tour spots are determined. However, that's not the case this year.
Players who finished 126th through 150th on the regular season FedEx Cup points list and money list earn conditional PGA Tour status for next season.
Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.
Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.
Players who are currently suspended by the PGA Tour have been removed from this list, per PGA Tour rules concerning eligibility.
125 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2022-23 season
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Cameron Smith
|3
|Sam Burns
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|7
|Tony Finau
|8
|Justin Thomas
|9
|Cameron Young
|10
|Sungjae Im
|11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12
|Will Zalatoris
|13
|Max Homa
|14
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|15
|Jordan Spieth
|16
|Jon Rahm
|17
|Tom Hoge
|18
|Billy Horschel
|19
|Viktor Hovland
|20
|Joaquin Niemann
|21
|J.T. Poston
|22
|Collin Morikawa
|23
|Davis Riley
|24
|Seamus Power
|25
|J.J. Spaun
|26
|Cameron Tringale
|27
|Aaron Wise
|28
|Shane Lowry
|29
|Luke List
|30
|Corey Conners
|31
|Maverick McNealy
|32
|Russell Henley
|33
|Keegan Bradley
|34
|Sepp Straka
|35
|Kevin Kisner
|36
|Keith Mitchell
|37
|Mito Pereira
|38
|Sahith Theegala
|39
|K.H. Lee
|40
|Scott Stallings
|41
|Denny McCarthy
|42
|Kurt Kitayama
|43
|Lucas Herbert
|44
|Sebastián Muñoz
|45
|Mackenzie Hughes
|46
|Tommy Fleetwood
|47
|Si Woo Kim
|48
|Tyrrell Hatton
|49
|Adam Hadwin
|50
|Chez Reavie
|51
|Chris Kirk
|52
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|53
|Matt Kuchar
|54
|Brian Harman
|55
|Emiliano Grillo
|56
|Brendan Steele
|57
|Harold Varner III
|58
|Alex Noren
|59
|Taylor Pendrith
|60
|Alex Smalley
|61
|Marc Leishman
|62
|Anirban Lahiri
|63
|Troy Merritt
|64
|Taylor Moore
|65
|Cam Davis
|66
|John Huh
|67
|Brendon Todd
|68
|Lanto Griffin
|69
|Trey Mullinax
|70
|Brandon Wu
|71
|Matthew NeSmith
|72
|Gary Woodland
|73
|Beau Hossler
|74
|Chad Ramey
|75
|Adam Long
|76
|Adam Scott
|77
|Daniel Berger
|78
|Wyndham Clark
|79
|Joel Dahmen
|80
|Patrick Rodgers
|81
|Russell Knox
|82
|Kevin Streelman
|83
|Mark Hubbard
|84
|David Lipsky
|85
|Peter Malnati
|86
|Andrew Putnam
|87
|Aaron Rai
|88
|Danny Lee
|89
|Adam Svensson
|90
|Stephan Jaeger
|91
|C.T. Pan
|92
|Adam Schenk
|93
|Justin Rose
|94
|Hayden Buckley
|95
|Vince Whaley
|96
|Jhonattan Vegas
|97
|Nate Lashley
|98
|Lee Hodges
|99
|Martin Laird
|100
|Sam Ryder
|101
|Scott Piercy
|102
|Michael Thompson
|103
|Callum Tarren
|104
|Max McGreevy
|105
|Chesson Hadley
|106
|Dylan Frittelli
|107
|James Hahn
|108
|Greyson Sigg
|109
|Ryan Palmer
|110
|Nick Watney
|111
|Robert Streb
|112
|Jason Day
|113
|Doug Ghim
|114
|Stewart Cink
|115
|Kevin Tway
|116
|Ryan Brehm
|117
|Tyler Duncan
|118
|Matthias Schwab
|119
|Patton Kizzire
|120
|Lucas Glover
|121
|Webb Simpson
|122
|Nick Taylor
|123
|Kramer Hickok
|124
|Rickie Fowler
|125 (34)
|Joohyung Kim
Player Nos. 126-150 who have 2022-23 conditional PGA Tour status
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|125*
|Matt Wallace
Player Nos. 151-200 who have qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|151
|Ben Martin
|152
|Satoshi Kodaira
|153
|Bill Haas
|154
|Andrew Landry
|155
|Ryan Armour
|156
|Dylan Wu
|157
|Chase Seiffert
|158
|Luke Donald
|159
|Paul Barjon
|160
|Richy Werenski
|161
|Sung Kang
|162
|Joseph Bramlett
|163
|Vaughn Taylor
|164
|Scott Gutschewski
|165
|Seth Reeves
|166
|Roger Sloan
|167
|Ben Kohles
|168
|Sean O'Hair
|169
|William McGirt
|170
|Brandt Snedeker
|171
|Kevin Chappell
|172
|Curtis Thompson
|173
|Ryan Moore
|174
|Seung-Yul Noh
|175
|Camilo Villegas
|176
|Jim Knous
|177
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|178
|Tyler McCumber
|179
|Scott Brown
|180
|Brandon Hagy
|181
|Tommy Gainey
|182
|Bo Hoag
|183
|Aaron Baddeley
|184
|David Skinns
|185
|Harris English
|186
|Brian Gay
|187
|Wesley Bryan
|188
|Michael Kim
|189
|Jimmy Walker
|190
|Jared Wolfe
|191
|Bronson Burgoon
|192
|Kyle Stanley
|193
|David Lingmerth
|194
|Robert Garrigus
|195
|Dawie van der Walt
|196
|Jim Herman
|197
|Grayson Murray
|198
|Bo Van Pelt
|199
|Jason Dufner
|200
|Jonas Blixt