2022 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Masters Tournament field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The major championship field is set for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
The Masters Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and more.
This is set to be a 90- or 91-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 25th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule. Harris English and Trevor Immelman are no longer competing this year.
2022 MASTERS: Tournament Model |Field | Betting Odds | Cheat Sheet
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the first of four men's majors on the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
The Masters Tournament does not have an alternate list, meaning all invited players comprise the entire field and no player is replaced if they withdraw.
The field will be playing for at least a $12 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!
2022 Masters Tournament field
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Austin Greaser
- Stewart Hagestad
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Aaron Jarvis
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Bernhard Langer
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Shane Lowry
- Sandy Lyle
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Guido Migliozzi
- Larry Mize
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Kevin Na
- Keita Nakajima
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Ryan Palmer
- Thomas Pieters
- James Piot
- Seamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Laird Shepherd
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Hudson Swafford
- Justin Thomas
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Lee Westwood
- Danny Willett
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 Masters Tournament field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Collin Morikawa
- 4. Viktor Hovland
- 5. Patrick Cantlay
- 6. Cameron Smith
- 7. Justin Thomas
- 8. Dustin Johnson
- 9. Rory McIlroy
- 10. Xander Schauffele
- 11. Sam Burns
- 12. Hideki Matsuyama
- 13. Billy Horschel
- 14. Bryson DeChambeau
- 15. Louis Oosthuizen
- 16. Abraham Ancer
- 17. Jordan Spieth
- 18. Tyrrell Hatton
- 19. Brooks Koepka
- 20. Joaquin Niemann
- 21. Harris English
- 22. Daniel Berger
- 23. Tony Finau
- 24. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 25. Paul Casey
- 26. Sungjae Im
- 27. Kevin Kisner
- 28. Jason Kokrak
- 29. Will Zalatoris
- 30. Kevin Na
- 31. Patrick Reed
- 32. Corey Conners
- 33. Talor Gooch
- 34. Thomas Pieters
- 35. Shane Lowry
- 36. Adam Scott
- 37. Max Homa
- 38. Tom Hoge
- 39. Webb Simpson
- 40. Harold Varner III
- 41. Seamus Power
- 42. Russell Henley
- 43. Marc Leishman
- 44. Lucas Herbert
- 45. Matthew Wolff
- 46. Tommy Fleetwood
- 47. Cameron Young
- 49. Takumi Kanaya
- 50. Sergio Garcia