2022 Masters Tournament PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Masters Tournament and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Masters Tournament. This is the biggest week of the year in golf, and it's also, technically, the easiest major to predict. We have the fewest players in the field and the fewest that can actually win.

2022 Masters Tournament One and Done picks

Collin Morikawa: The best ballstriker in the world is also not a great putter. He could struggle to manage the greens.

Cameron Smith: Smith has been fabulous this year, and he's delivered at places he loves. He loves Augusta. Ergo...

Dustin Johnson: I'm convinced Johnson has found something between his Players finish and his play at the WGC match play.

Rory McIlroy: Rory is struggling, and yet he's never that far off. Hard to see him stumbling badly this week.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth may have given you a glimmer of hope if you liked his final round at the Valero Texas Open.

My pick this week is Jon Rahm. He loves this place, and he's automatic here. Yes, he's not in perfect form, but I'm willing to take that risk.

