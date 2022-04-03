2022 Masters Tournament expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Masters Tournament is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour major championship expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Masters Tournament rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Masters Tournament: Tournament Model | Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | DFS Picks | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

2022 Masters Tournament preview

The Masters Tournament is this week, and the biggest week of the year in golf is here. It's come upon us quickly, but this Masters should be spetacular -- even if Tiger Woods doesn't play (though I think he will).

The Masters is one of the easier majors to predict because there's simply a smaller pool of possible champions in the field, which is the smallest in major championship golf. Experience matters at Augusta National, and so does pedigree. There hasn't been a winner outside the top 25 in the world in the last decade.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Masters Tournament rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: On one hand, it's hard to imagine Scheffler not winning. He's the best player on the planet, won three times this year and has been in the top 15 of the last three majors. And yet, Augusta feels different.

2. Jon Rahm: Rahm has been asked over and over this year about his putting and why it's not to the same standard as other years. I think The Players was a turning point, though, and without the pressure of being world No. 1, he can attack a course he loves playing.

3. Cameron Smith: The Aussie won The Players, and he continues to evolve and grow as a player. Augusta doesn't penalize poor driving, and that should work to Smith's edge.

4. Dustin Johnson: Consider this a hunch. DJ has been erratic this year, and that's putting it nicely. He missed the cut at Riviera, where he almost never screws up. He got deep in the match play. I'm going to trust him here.

5. Justin Thomas: Thomas hasn't won a major since the 2017 PGA Championship. He gets so close, so often, though. Bones could be a big difference if he gets close this time.

6. Rory McIlroy: Rory McIlroy needs the Masters to win the career Grand Slam. He finishes highly almost every year. But he looks a little lost right now, and I'm not sure what fixes that.

7. Sam Burns: Sam Burns is prone to three-week stretches where he just bombs. He's had one each of the last two years. But he's also won three times since the last Masters. He's also making his debut here, which is problematic historically -- at least when it comes to winning.

8. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris was runner-up in the 2021 Masters, which was somewhat surprising given his putting. But maybe Augusta helps him focus the flat stick.

9. Brooks Koepka: Koepka's 2022 record has been somewhat deceiving, with a trio of MCs at Torrey, Riviera and Sawgrass. Still, he's otherwise been really good. And it's a major, so...

10. Viktor Hovland: I love Viktor Hovland's game, and he's gotten this far with a fabulous tee-to-green game. But it's really hard to imagine his short game being ready for this week.