2022 The Players Championship tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with thousands of fans at TPC Sawgrass for the annual The Players Championship.

A field of 156 professionals will compete in the PGA Tour tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, as well as times going off the first and 10th tees at host TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time and a tee time starting on No. 1 and No. 10.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

2022 The Players Championship tee times: Round 2

The 2022 The Players Championship first round starts at 6:45 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:51 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 The Players Championship Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 The Players Championship first round on TV starting at 12 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 The Players Championship live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:45 a.m. Eastern.

2022 The Players Championship tee times for Round 1

All times are Eastern

No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges

6:56 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris

7:07 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Roger Sloan

7:18 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Martin Laird, Richy Werenski

7:29 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Matt Jones, Francesco Molinari

7:40 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Ryan Palmer

7:51 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Adam Long, Kevin Tway

8:02 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Dylan Frittelli, Jimmy Walker

8:13 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Brian Gay, Corey Conners

8:24 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell

8:35 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jhonattan Vegas

8:46 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Pendrith

11:50 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Harry Higgs, Brandon Hagy

12:01 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young

12:12 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

12:23 p.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Jason Day

12:34 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson

12:45 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

12:56 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

1:07 a.m. -- Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

1:18 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Zach Johnson

1:29 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson

1:40 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Tyler McCumber

1:51 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith

No. 10