2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
02/28/2022 at 9:26 am
The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Viktor Hovland is at 16-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the tournament in the second slot in the Florida Swing and a precursor to The Players.

In recent years, the tournament has set up Bay Hill with deep, challenging rough, as well as firm and fast conditions. It's been a low-key joy to watch.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 900
Rory McIlroy 1400
Viktor Hovland 1600
Scottie Scheffler 1800
Bryson DeChambeau 2200
Hideki Matsuyama 2200
Will Zalatoris 2800
Adam Scott 3000
Matthew Fitzpatrick 3000
Sungjae Im 3300
Tyrrell Hatton 3300
Marc Leishman 3500
Paul Casey 3500
Keith Mitchell 4000
Max Homa 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Talor Gooch 4500
Cameron Tringale 5000
Gary Woodland 5000
Jason Kokrak 5000
Billy Horschel 5500
Russell Henley 5500
Jason Day 6000
Maverick McNealy 6000
Sergio Garcia 6000
Tommy Fleetwood 6000
Corey Conners 6600
Lanto Griffin 6600
Chris Kirk 7000
Justin Rose 7000
Luke List 7500
Thomas Pieters 7500
Cameron Young 8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8000
Erik van Rooyen 8000
Seamus Power 8000
Sepp Straka 8000
Tom Hoge 8000
Si Woo Kim 8500
Kevin Na 9000
Matthew Wolff 9000
Rickie Fowler 9000
Kevin Kisner 10000
Aaron Wise 11000
Brendon Todd 11000
Keegan Bradley 11000
Lee Westwood 11000
Matt Jones 11000
Patrick Reed 11000
Andrew Putnam 12500
Carlos Ortiz 12500
Denny McCarthy 12500
Ian Poulter 12500
Lucas Glover 12500
Martin Laird 12500
Sahith Theegala 12500
Sebastian Munoz 12500
Troy Merritt 12500
Beau Hossler 13500
K H Lee 14000
Nicolai Hojgaard 14000
Taylor Moore 14000
Adam Svensson 15000
Dylan Frittelli 15000
Garrick Higgo 15000
Nick Taylor 15000
Kevin Streelman 16000
Sam Ryder 16000
Takumi Kanaya 16000
Cameron Davis 16500
Patrick Rodgers 16500
Chez Reavie 17000
Aaron Rai 17500
Charles Howell III 17500
Hudson Swafford 17500
Lee Hodges 17500
Lucas Herbert 17500
Matt Wallace 17500
Michael Thompson 17500
Pat Perez 17500
Patton Kizzire 17500

