2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.
Rory McIlroy is next best on the table at 14-to-1.
Viktor Hovland is at 16-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the tournament in the second slot in the Florida Swing and a precursor to The Players.
In recent years, the tournament has set up Bay Hill with deep, challenging rough, as well as firm and fast conditions. It's been a low-key joy to watch.
2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jon Rahm
|900
|Rory McIlroy
|1400
|Viktor Hovland
|1600
|Scottie Scheffler
|1800
|Bryson DeChambeau
|2200
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2200
|Will Zalatoris
|2800
|Adam Scott
|3000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|3000
|Sungjae Im
|3300
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3300
|Marc Leishman
|3500
|Paul Casey
|3500
|Keith Mitchell
|4000
|Max Homa
|4000
|Sam Burns
|4000
|Talor Gooch
|4500
|Cameron Tringale
|5000
|Gary Woodland
|5000
|Jason Kokrak
|5000
|Billy Horschel
|5500
|Russell Henley
|5500
|Jason Day
|6000
|Maverick McNealy
|6000
|Sergio Garcia
|6000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|6000
|Corey Conners
|6600
|Lanto Griffin
|6600
|Chris Kirk
|7000
|Justin Rose
|7000
|Luke List
|7500
|Thomas Pieters
|7500
|Cameron Young
|8000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8000
|Erik van Rooyen
|8000
|Seamus Power
|8000
|Sepp Straka
|8000
|Tom Hoge
|8000
|Si Woo Kim
|8500
|Kevin Na
|9000
|Matthew Wolff
|9000
|Rickie Fowler
|9000
|Kevin Kisner
|10000
|Aaron Wise
|11000
|Brendon Todd
|11000
|Keegan Bradley
|11000
|Lee Westwood
|11000
|Matt Jones
|11000
|Patrick Reed
|11000
|Andrew Putnam
|12500
|Carlos Ortiz
|12500
|Denny McCarthy
|12500
|Ian Poulter
|12500
|Lucas Glover
|12500
|Martin Laird
|12500
|Sahith Theegala
|12500
|Sebastian Munoz
|12500
|Troy Merritt
|12500
|Beau Hossler
|13500
|K H Lee
|14000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|14000
|Taylor Moore
|14000
|Adam Svensson
|15000
|Dylan Frittelli
|15000
|Garrick Higgo
|15000
|Nick Taylor
|15000
|Kevin Streelman
|16000
|Sam Ryder
|16000
|Takumi Kanaya
|16000
|Cameron Davis
|16500
|Patrick Rodgers
|16500
|Chez Reavie
|17000
|Aaron Rai
|17500
|Charles Howell III
|17500
|Hudson Swafford
|17500
|Lee Hodges
|17500
|Lucas Herbert
|17500
|Matt Wallace
|17500
|Michael Thompson
|17500
|Pat Perez
|17500
|Patton Kizzire
|17500