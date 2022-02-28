2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Viktor Hovland is at 16-to-1 betting odds.

2022 ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

2022 PUERTO RICO OPEN: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done

This week, we have the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the tournament in the second slot in the Florida Swing and a precursor to The Players.

In recent years, the tournament has set up Bay Hill with deep, challenging rough, as well as firm and fast conditions. It's been a low-key joy to watch.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds: Outright winner