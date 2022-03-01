2022 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Puerto Rico Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
The PGA Tour betting co-favorites this week are Matthias Schwab and Mark Hubbard, who come into the week at +2000 betting odds.
Joseph Bramlett and Rafa Cabrera Bello are next best on the table at 25-to-1.
John Huh is at 25-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Puerto Rico Open, with the tournament played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
In recent years, the tournament has been played opposite the WGC match play, but this year we're digging deeper to get a 120-player field to compete against a 120-player field at Bay Hill.
2022 Puerto Rico Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Matthias Schwab
|2000
|Mark Hubbard
|2000
|Joseph Bramlett
|2500
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|2500
|John Huh
|2500
|Kurt Kitayama
|3000
|Brian Stuard
|3000
|Peter Uihlein
|3500
|Victor Perez
|3500
|Chad Ramey
|3500
|David Lipsky
|3500
|Dylan Wu
|3500
|Scott Brown
|3500
|Austin Smotherman
|4000
|Chase Seiffert
|4000
|Ryan Armour
|4000
|Vaughn Taylor
|4000
|Nate Lashley
|4000
|Nick Hardy
|5000
|Brice Garnett
|5000
|Bronson Burgoon
|5000
|Kevin Chappell
|5000
|Kyle Stanley
|5000
|Bill Haas
|5000
|Tyler Duncan
|5000
|Camilo Villegas
|5000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|5000
|Chesson Hadley
|5000
|Ryan Brehm
|5000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|6000
|Chan Kim
|6000
|Luke Donald
|6000
|Cameron Percy
|6000
|Sung Kang
|6000
|Bo Hoag
|6000
|Aaron Baddeley
|6000
|Seth Reeves
|8000
|Ben Kohles
|8000
|Ben Martin
|8000
|Justin Lower
|8000
|Rafael Campos
|8000
|Brandon Wu
|8000
|Kevin Yu
|8000
|Trevor Werbylo
|8000
|Chris Stroud
|8000
|Jason Dufner
|8000
|Martin Trainer
|8000
|Josh Teater
|8000
|Callum Tarren
|8000
|Curtis Thompson
|8000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|10000
|Ted Potter Jr
|10000
|Jim Herman
|10000
|Brett Drewitt
|10000
|Grayson Murray
|10000
|Bo Van Pelt
|10000
|Austin Cook
|10000
|Max McGreevy
|10000
|Kelly Kraft
|10000
|Andrew Novak
|10000
|Robert Garrigus
|10000
|David Hearn
|10000
|Jared Wolfe
|10000
|Bryson Nimmer
|12500
|Michael Gligic
|12500
|Joshua Creel
|12500
|Richy Werenski
|12500
|Jim Knous
|12500
|William McGirt
|12500
|Scott Gutschewski
|12500
|Fabian Gomez
|12500
|David Lingmerth
|12500
|Patrick Flavin
|12500
|D.J. Trahan
|12500
|Dawie van der Walt
|15000
|Andres Romero
|15000
|Greg Chalmers
|15000
|Ben Crane
|15000
|Michael Kim
|15000
|David Skinns
|15000
|Sangmoon Bae
|15000
|Tommy Gainey
|20000
|Austin Connelly
|20000
|Brett Stegmaier
|20000
|Charlie Beljan
|25000
|Derek Ernst
|25000
|Alejandro Tosti
|25000
|Christian Salzer
|25000
|J.J. Henry
|30000
|Erick Morales
|30000
|Spencer Ralston
|30000
|Richard S. Johnson
|30000
|Ricky Barnes
|30000
|D.A. Points
|30000
|Charlie Wi
|30000
|George McNeill
|30000
|Chris Gotterup
|30000
|Matt Every
|40000
|Kevin Stadler
|40000
|Ryuji Imada
|40000
|John Merrick
|40000
|Jason Bohn
|50000
|Brendon de Jonge
|50000
|Mark Hensby
|50000
|Parker McLachlin
|50000
|Carl Pettersson
|50000
|Eric Axley
|60000
|Alan Morin
|60000
|Jonathan Kaye
|60000
|Omar Uresti
|60000
|Heath Slocum
|60000
|Hiram Silfa
|60000
|Smylie Kaufman
|60000
|Roberto Nieves
|60000
|Edward Figueroa
|80000
|Chris Couch
|80000
|John Rollins
|100000
|Ted Purdy
|100000
|Carlos Franco
|100000
|Frank Lickliter II
|100000