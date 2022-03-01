2022 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Puerto Rico Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The PGA Tour betting co-favorites this week are Matthias Schwab and Mark Hubbard, who come into the week at +2000 betting odds.

Joseph Bramlett and Rafa Cabrera Bello are next best on the table at 25-to-1.

John Huh is at 25-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Puerto Rico Open, with the tournament played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

In recent years, the tournament has been played opposite the WGC match play, but this year we're digging deeper to get a 120-player field to compete against a 120-player field at Bay Hill.

2022 Puerto Rico Open betting odds: Outright winner