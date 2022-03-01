2022 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
03/01/2022 at 8:24 am
The 2022 Puerto Rico Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The PGA Tour betting co-favorites this week are Matthias Schwab and Mark Hubbard, who come into the week at +2000 betting odds.

Joseph Bramlett and Rafa Cabrera Bello are next best on the table at 25-to-1.

John Huh is at 25-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Puerto Rico Open, with the tournament played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

In recent years, the tournament has been played opposite the WGC match play, but this year we're digging deeper to get a 120-player field to compete against a 120-player field at Bay Hill.

2022 Puerto Rico Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Matthias Schwab 2000
Mark Hubbard 2000
Joseph Bramlett 2500
Rafa Cabrera Bello 2500
John Huh 2500
Kurt Kitayama 3000
Brian Stuard 3000
Peter Uihlein 3500
Victor Perez 3500
Chad Ramey 3500
David Lipsky 3500
Dylan Wu 3500
Scott Brown 3500
Austin Smotherman 4000
Chase Seiffert 4000
Ryan Armour 4000
Vaughn Taylor 4000
Nate Lashley 4000
Nick Hardy 5000
Brice Garnett 5000
Bronson Burgoon 5000
Kevin Chappell 5000
Kyle Stanley 5000
Bill Haas 5000
Tyler Duncan 5000
Camilo Villegas 5000
Satoshi Kodaira 5000
Chesson Hadley 5000
Ryan Brehm 5000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 6000
Chan Kim 6000
Luke Donald 6000
Cameron Percy 6000
Sung Kang 6000
Bo Hoag 6000
Aaron Baddeley 6000
Seth Reeves 8000
Ben Kohles 8000
Ben Martin 8000
Justin Lower 8000
Rafael Campos 8000
Brandon Wu 8000
Kevin Yu 8000
Trevor Werbylo 8000
Chris Stroud 8000
Jason Dufner 8000
Martin Trainer 8000
Josh Teater 8000
Callum Tarren 8000
Curtis Thompson 8000
Seung-Yul Noh 10000
Ted Potter Jr 10000
Jim Herman 10000
Brett Drewitt 10000
Grayson Murray 10000
Bo Van Pelt 10000
Austin Cook 10000
Max McGreevy 10000
Kelly Kraft 10000
Andrew Novak 10000
Robert Garrigus 10000
David Hearn 10000
Jared Wolfe 10000
Bryson Nimmer 12500
Michael Gligic 12500
Joshua Creel 12500
Richy Werenski 12500
Jim Knous 12500
William McGirt 12500
Scott Gutschewski 12500
Fabian Gomez 12500
David Lingmerth 12500
Patrick Flavin 12500
D.J. Trahan 12500
Dawie van der Walt 15000
Andres Romero 15000
Greg Chalmers 15000
Ben Crane 15000
Michael Kim 15000
David Skinns 15000
Sangmoon Bae 15000
Tommy Gainey 20000
Austin Connelly 20000
Brett Stegmaier 20000
Charlie Beljan 25000
Derek Ernst 25000
Alejandro Tosti 25000
Christian Salzer 25000
J.J. Henry 30000
Erick Morales 30000
Spencer Ralston 30000
Richard S. Johnson 30000
Ricky Barnes 30000
D.A. Points 30000
Charlie Wi 30000
George McNeill 30000
Chris Gotterup 30000
Matt Every 40000
Kevin Stadler 40000
Ryuji Imada 40000
John Merrick 40000
Jason Bohn 50000
Brendon de Jonge 50000
Mark Hensby 50000
Parker McLachlin 50000
Carl Pettersson 50000
Eric Axley 60000
Alan Morin 60000
Jonathan Kaye 60000
Omar Uresti 60000
Heath Slocum 60000
Hiram Silfa 60000
Smylie Kaufman 60000
Roberto Nieves 60000
Edward Figueroa 80000
Chris Couch 80000
John Rollins 100000
Ted Purdy 100000
Carlos Franco 100000
Frank Lickliter II 100000

