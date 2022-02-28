2022 Puerto Rico Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Puerto Rico Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Puerto Rico Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Puerto Rico Open preview

The Puerto Rico Open is this week, and the event is played this year opposite Bay Hill and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. It's an interesting week, as always, because all oppo-field events are, but this week is particularly interesting because the oppo event is opposite an event that has 120 players instead of 64, like the WGC match play. Depth will be tough to find this week.

Take a look at my top 10 for this week.

2022 Puerto Rico Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Matthias Schwab: It's a matter of time before Schwab really starts to break out, and he's coming off a great finish at Honda.

2. Kurt Kitayama: Love Kitayama in windy conditions because both of his DP World Tour wins are in those circumstances.

3. Joseph Bramlett: Love Bramlett this week because he was T-9 here in 2020 and won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship on a difficult, windy course.

4. Mark Hubbard: Hubbard hasn't gotten a ton of starts this season on Tour, but he's continued to make great use of them. Was T-15 here in 2016

5. David Lipsky: Lipsky has been playing pretty well in the last month, and his last win was at TPC San Anontio, a place notorious for windy play.

6. Dylan Wu: We're kind of looking for live players this week, and Wu has made plenty of money in his starts this season, even if he's done nothing spectacular.

7. John Huh: Huh fascinates me this week because he was T-9 at Honda and has a trio of top-15 finishes this season.

8. Brian Stuard: Stuard was painfully slow at Honda, but he finished T-9. He's a decent enough player, and he's won on Tour.

9. Vaughn Taylor: VT hasn't been playing great golf this year, but he's at least cashed a bunch.

10. Ted Potter Jr.: We don't have a lot of weeks where we like the Wizard, but this is one. Top-seven finishes the last two years.