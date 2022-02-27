2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Puerto Rico Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational and Puerto Rico Open and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have Arnold Palmer Invitational and Puerto Rico Open going on at the same time. Bay Hill has become setup as a difficult tournament, with deep rough and plenty of punishing length. Grand Reserve can play tough in PR, depending on the weather.

With the Palmer's past results, we're going to favor the last three years over any period prior because of how much more difficult it has been playing.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational One and Done picks

Bryson DeChambeau: The defending champion has a lot on his mind, and there's a lingering injury. Still, his course record is excellent.

Matthew Fitzpatrick: Fitz is longer, and that should help him out a little on a course he already likes.

Keith Mitchell: Mitchell is enjoying a great season, and he takes a shining to Bay Hill.

Sungjae Im: Im has a pair of third-place finishes here in the last three years. His game plays most everywhere.

Chris Kirk: Kirk had an outside chance to win on Sunday at Honda, so he's playing well coming into an event he enjoys.

My pick this week is Keith Mitchell. If he can continue to drive the ball well and deliver on an improved short game, he's got a chance.

2022 Puerto Rico Open One and Done picks

Kurt Kitayama: Kitayama played very well in the Honda, and his DP World Tour win in Mauritius came in nasty conditions like could happen this week.

Mark Hubbard: Hubbard has been making the most of limited starts this year, including another good finish at the Honda.

Rafael Campos: Campos has the weight of Puerto Rico on him in his open this week, and he's often performed well.

Joseph Bramlett: Bramlett really interests me this week because of his length and his win at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship on a wind-susceptible, difficult golf course.

My pick this week is Mark Hubbard. I'm going to go out on a limb for a guy I've been a fan of for a while.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR PICKS? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks