2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational preview

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is this week, and the event features the second-best field of the year. A total of 32 of the world top 50 are in the field, and Bay Hill is setup like a beast. It's a difficult course that challenges every facet of your game. There are a bunch of horse-for-course picks this week.

Take a look at my top 10 for this week.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: Rory is one of the biggest horse-for-course plays this week. He's not totally on right now, but he was T-10 at Genesis in his last start.

2. Viktor Hovland: Hovland was tired at Riv, and it showed. A week off helps, and he should be playing well again this week.

3. Scott Scheffler: Scheffler won at Phoenix and, despite a lengthy playoff, finished T-7 the next week at Riv. Could be a big year for the Texan.

4. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama has struggled a little in two of his three starts, at Torrey and Riv, and that could as much be about putting as length and tougher scoring conditions. The latter may pose a problem this week.

5. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is coming back after an injury that had him pull out of Saudi Arabia. He's also going to be dealing with the fallout from the Saudi league seemingly falling apart for now.

6. Marc Leishman: Leishman is the second-best HFC play this week, and he's been in the top 16 in his last two starts.

7. Talor Gooch: This is a bit of a feel play, and Gooch likely missed the cut at Riviera after being tired. He's had a great season.

8. Will Zalatoris: After a heartbreaker at Torrey, Zalatoris was T-26 at Riviera. Should fare well this week.

9. Sungjae Im: Sungjae has been all or nothing so far in 2022. He's either sitting out the weekend or in contention. Two third-place finishes here in the last three years.

10. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz had to pull out of Riviera with a bug, but he's back in play this week on a course he loves. Limited action in '22 but good results.