2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 18th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the ninth event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this invitational event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $12 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational field
- Paul Barjon
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Byrd
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Greg Koch
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Carlos Ortiz
- John Pak
- Taylor Pendrith
- Pat Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Lee Westwood
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational field
- 4. Viktor Hovland
- 5. Rory McIlroy
- 6. Scottie Scheffler
- 10. Hideki Matsuyama
- 12. Bryson DeChambeau
- 16. Sam Burns
- 22. Billy Horschel
- 23. Tyrrell Hatton
- 24. Sungjae Im
- 25. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 26. Jason Kokrak
- 27. Paul Casey
- 29. Kevin Na
- 30. Will Zalatoris
- 32. Thomas Pieters
- 33. Talor Gooch
- 34. Adam Scott
- 35. Matthew Wolff
- 36. Max Homa
- 37. Marc Leishman
- 38. Tom Hoge
- 39. Kevin Kisner
- 40. Russell Henley
- 41. Lee Westwood
- 43. Corey Conners
- 44. Tommy Fleetwood
- 45. Justin Rose
- 46. Seamus Power
- 47. Cameron Tringale
- 49. Sergio Garcia