2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 18th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the ninth event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this invitational event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $12 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational field

Paul Barjon

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Jonathan Byrd

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Greg Koch

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Carlos Ortiz

John Pak

Taylor Pendrith

Pat Perez

Thomas Pieters

James Piot

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Greyson Sigg

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Lee Westwood

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

