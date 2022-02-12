2022 The Genesis Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The Genesis Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at the Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif.

The Genesis Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 16th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the seventh event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this invitational event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $12 million purse, with 35 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 The Genesis Invitational field

Abraham Ancer

Aaron Beverly

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Si Woo Kim

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Jaekyeong Lee

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Tyler McCumber

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

Thomas Pieters

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Brian Stuard

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Vince Whaley

Aaron Wise

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2022 The Genesis Invitational field

