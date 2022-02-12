2022 The Genesis Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The Genesis Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at the Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif.
The Genesis Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 16th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the seventh event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this invitational event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $12 million purse, with 35 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 The Genesis Invitational field
- Abraham Ancer
- Aaron Beverly
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Si Woo Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Jaekyeong Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Tyler McCumber
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- Thomas Pieters
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Vince Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 The Genesis Invitational field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Collin Morikawa
- 3. Viktor Hovland
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Dustin Johnson
- 6. Rory McIlroy
- 7. Justin Thomas
- 8. Xander Schauffele
- 9. Cameron Smith
- 10. Hideki Matsuyama
- 13. Jordan Spieth
- 14. Sam Burns
- 15. Scottie Scheffler
- 17. Abraham Ancer
- 18. Tony Finau
- 20. Brooks Koepka
- 23. Sungjae Im
- 24. Jason Kokrak
- 25. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 26. Patrick Reed
- 27. Paul Casey
- 28. Kevin Na
- 29. Will Zalatoris
- 31. Thomas Pieters
- 32. Joaquin Niemann
- 33. Talor Gooch
- 35. Marc Leishman
- 37. Max Homa
- 39. Tom Hoge
- 40. Russell Henley
- 42. Corey Conners
- 45. Harold Varner III
- 46. Seamus Power
- 49. Adam Scott
- 50. Sergio Garcia