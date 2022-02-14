2022 The Genesis Invitational expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 The Genesis Invitational is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 The Genesis Invitational rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 The Genesis Invitational preview

The Genesis Invitational is this week, and the event features the best field of the year. A total of 35 of the world top 50 are in the field, and Riviera is just the best. It's an amazing course that challenges every facet of your game. There are a bunch of horse-for-course picks this week.

Take a look at my top 10 for this week.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 The Genesis Invitational rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm is the best player in the world, and he's got a strong record here. Easy guy to like this week.

2. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay missed in the playoff against Scott Scheffler, and he stalled out a little in Pebble. He's on the cusp.

3. Justin Thomas: Thomas backed his way into a solid finish on Sunday in Phoenix even though he was never part of the equation. A couple of close calls here.

4. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is an amazing ballstriker, and that's pretty much the recipe for Riviera.

5. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki could arguably be higher up on this list. He played well in Phoenix and has a strong Riviera record.

6. Dustin Johnson: DJ hasn't played much in the last five months, really. Was T-8 in Saudi Arabia and his record here is above reproach.

7. Rory McIlroy: Rory should have won the Dubai Desert Classic -- at a minimum, gotten into a playoff. He's lacking on this course, but you have to rank him.

8. Viktor Hovland: Hovland played tired golf in Phoenix, and there has to be a legitimate concern that playing another week in a row isn't helping.

9. Jordan Spieth: We're going to make an assumption here that his struggles with approach play ended with success at Pebble Beach. Otherwise, this is a bad pick.

10. Xander Schauffele: Xander was close in Phoenix, and he's got a great record at Riviera. Should we like him over, say, Max Homa?