2022 The Genesis Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 The Genesis Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.
Patrick Cantlay is next best on the table at 14-to-1.
Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are at 18-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the The Genesis Invitational, with the tournament welcoming the best fields of the year into the Los Angeles area.
Tiger Woods hosts this 120-player invitational event, with Riviera standing out as one of the two or three best host courses of a regular PGA Tour event (if not outright the best).
2022 The Genesis Invitational betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jon Rahm
|900
|Patrick Cantlay
|1400
|Dustin Johnson
|1800
|Justin Thomas
|1800
|Collin Morikawa
|2000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2000
|Rory McIlroy
|2000
|Xander Schauffele
|2000
|Viktor Hovland
|2200
|Cameron Smith
|2500
|Scottie Scheffler
|2500
|Will Zalatoris
|2800
|Brooks Koepka
|3000
|Sungjae Im
|3300
|Jordan Spieth
|3500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|3500
|Bubba Watson
|4000
|Sam Burns
|4000
|Adam Scott
|4500
|Max Homa
|4500
|Tony Finau
|5000
|Talor Gooch
|5500
|Joaquin Niemann
|6000
|Marc Leishman
|6000
|Paul Casey
|6000
|Russell Henley
|6000
|Thomas Pieters
|6000
|Patrick Reed
|6600
|Sergio Garcia
|6600
|Jason Kokrak
|7000
|Tom Hoge
|7000
|Alex Noren
|7500
|Cameron Tringale
|7500
|Erik Van Rooyen
|7500
|Kevin Na
|7500
|Lanto Griffin
|7500
|Seamus Power
|7500
|Si Woo Kim
|7500
|Abraham Ancer
|8000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8000
|Corey Conners
|8000
|Luke List
|8000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|8000
|Maverick McNealy
|9000
|Adam Hadwin
|10000
|Harold Varner III
|10000
|Robert MacIntyre
|10000
|Sahith Theegala
|10000
|Andrew Putnam
|12500
|Carlos Ortiz
|12500
|Francesco Molinari
|12500
|Jhonattan Vegas
|12500
|Joel Dahmen
|12500
|Keegan Bradley
|12500
|Martin Laird
|12500
|Matt Kuchar
|12500
|Ryan Palmer
|12500
|Aaron Wise
|15000
|Beau Hossler
|15000
|Branden Grace
|15000
|Cam Davis
|15000
|Matt Jones
|15000
|Min Woo Lee
|15000
|Pat Perez
|15000
|Patton Kizzire
|15000
|Rickie Fowler
|15000
|Russell Knox
|15000
|Taylor Moore
|15000
|Troy Merritt
|15000
|Cameron Young
|17500
|Charley Hoffman
|17500
|Mito Pereira
|17500
|Sebastian Munoz
|17500
|Cameron Champ
|20000
|Charl Schwartzel
|20000
|Chez Reavie
|20000
|Doug Ghim
|20000
|James Hahn
|20000
|Matt Wallace
|20000
|Wyndham Clark
|20000