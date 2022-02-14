2022 The Genesis Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 The Genesis Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Patrick Cantlay is next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are at 18-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the The Genesis Invitational, with the tournament welcoming the best fields of the year into the Los Angeles area.

Tiger Woods hosts this 120-player invitational event, with Riviera standing out as one of the two or three best host courses of a regular PGA Tour event (if not outright the best).

2022 The Genesis Invitational betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Jon Rahm 900 Patrick Cantlay 1400 Dustin Johnson 1800 Justin Thomas 1800 Collin Morikawa 2000 Hideki Matsuyama 2000 Rory McIlroy 2000 Xander Schauffele 2000 Viktor Hovland 2200 Cameron Smith 2500 Scottie Scheffler 2500 Will Zalatoris 2800 Brooks Koepka 3000 Sungjae Im 3300 Jordan Spieth 3500 Matt Fitzpatrick 3500 Bubba Watson 4000 Sam Burns 4000 Adam Scott 4500 Max Homa 4500 Tony Finau 5000 Talor Gooch 5500 Joaquin Niemann 6000 Marc Leishman 6000 Paul Casey 6000 Russell Henley 6000 Thomas Pieters 6000 Patrick Reed 6600 Sergio Garcia 6600 Jason Kokrak 7000 Tom Hoge 7000 Alex Noren 7500 Cameron Tringale 7500 Erik Van Rooyen 7500 Kevin Na 7500 Lanto Griffin 7500 Seamus Power 7500 Si Woo Kim 7500 Abraham Ancer 8000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8000 Corey Conners 8000 Luke List 8000 Mackenzie Hughes 8000 Maverick McNealy 9000 Adam Hadwin 10000 Harold Varner III 10000 Robert MacIntyre 10000 Sahith Theegala 10000 Andrew Putnam 12500 Carlos Ortiz 12500 Francesco Molinari 12500 Jhonattan Vegas 12500 Joel Dahmen 12500 Keegan Bradley 12500 Martin Laird 12500 Matt Kuchar 12500 Ryan Palmer 12500 Aaron Wise 15000 Beau Hossler 15000 Branden Grace 15000 Cam Davis 15000 Matt Jones 15000 Min Woo Lee 15000 Pat Perez 15000 Patton Kizzire 15000 Rickie Fowler 15000 Russell Knox 15000 Taylor Moore 15000 Troy Merritt 15000 Cameron Young 17500 Charley Hoffman 17500 Mito Pereira 17500 Sebastian Munoz 17500 Cameron Champ 20000 Charl Schwartzel 20000 Chez Reavie 20000 Doug Ghim 20000 James Hahn 20000 Matt Wallace 20000 Wyndham Clark 20000