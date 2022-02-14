2022 The Genesis Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 The Genesis Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

02/14/2022 at 8:38 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 The Genesis Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Patrick Cantlay is next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are at 18-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the The Genesis Invitational, with the tournament welcoming the best fields of the year into the Los Angeles area.

Tiger Woods hosts this 120-player invitational event, with Riviera standing out as one of the two or three best host courses of a regular PGA Tour event (if not outright the best).

2022 The Genesis Invitational betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 900
Patrick Cantlay 1400
Dustin Johnson 1800
Justin Thomas 1800
Collin Morikawa 2000
Hideki Matsuyama 2000
Rory McIlroy 2000
Xander Schauffele 2000
Viktor Hovland 2200
Cameron Smith 2500
Scottie Scheffler 2500
Will Zalatoris 2800
Brooks Koepka 3000
Sungjae Im 3300
Jordan Spieth 3500
Matt Fitzpatrick 3500
Bubba Watson 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Adam Scott 4500
Max Homa 4500
Tony Finau 5000
Talor Gooch 5500
Joaquin Niemann 6000
Marc Leishman 6000
Paul Casey 6000
Russell Henley 6000
Thomas Pieters 6000
Patrick Reed 6600
Sergio Garcia 6600
Jason Kokrak 7000
Tom Hoge 7000
Alex Noren 7500
Cameron Tringale 7500
Erik Van Rooyen 7500
Kevin Na 7500
Lanto Griffin 7500
Seamus Power 7500
Si Woo Kim 7500
Abraham Ancer 8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8000
Corey Conners 8000
Luke List 8000
Mackenzie Hughes 8000
Maverick McNealy 9000
Adam Hadwin 10000
Harold Varner III 10000
Robert MacIntyre 10000
Sahith Theegala 10000
Andrew Putnam 12500
Carlos Ortiz 12500
Francesco Molinari 12500
Jhonattan Vegas 12500
Joel Dahmen 12500
Keegan Bradley 12500
Martin Laird 12500
Matt Kuchar 12500
Ryan Palmer 12500
Aaron Wise 15000
Beau Hossler 15000
Branden Grace 15000
Cam Davis 15000
Matt Jones 15000
Min Woo Lee 15000
Pat Perez 15000
Patton Kizzire 15000
Rickie Fowler 15000
Russell Knox 15000
Taylor Moore 15000
Troy Merritt 15000
Cameron Young 17500
Charley Hoffman 17500
Mito Pereira 17500
Sebastian Munoz 17500
Cameron Champ 20000
Charl Schwartzel 20000
Chez Reavie 20000
Doug Ghim 20000
James Hahn 20000
Matt Wallace 20000
Wyndham Clark 20000

