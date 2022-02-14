2022 The Genesis Invitational PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 The Genesis Invitational and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have The Genesis Invitational, with the event marking the return of Tiger Woods as host of the tournament just a year after the accident that changed his life and career.

We have a great field, with all of the world top 10 and 35 of the world top 50 competing.

2022 The Genesis Invitational One and Done picks

Max Homa: Can we run it back with Homa in LA? He won last year, and he was strong in Phoenix.

Patrick Cantlay: Wound up losing a playoff to Scott Scheffler in Arizona, and he's been on fire.

Tony Finau: Despite a painful playoff loss last year, he has been second here in two of the last three years.

Talor Gooch: Fizzled out on Sunday in Scottsdale, but he's been in the top 12 here the last two years.

Dustin Johnson: DJ loves Riviera, full stop. Do you take him here, in one of the biggest purses of the year?

My pick this week is Dustin Johnson. I'm not planning to take him in a major this year, so this is good enough.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

Fortinet Championship: Kevin Na (MC)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Mito Pereira (T-31)

Shriners Children's Open: Webb Simpson (MC)

The CJ Cup at Summit: Marc Leishman (T-38)

Zozo Championship: Rickie Fowler (T-44)

Buttefield Bermuda Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-30)

World Wide Technology Championship: Abraham Ancer (T-7)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Talor Gooch (60th)

The RSM Classic: Russell Henley (T-22)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Sungjae Im (T-8)

Sony Open in Hawaii: Kevin Kisner (T-3)

The American Express: Adam Hadwin (T-25)

Farmers Insurance Open: Will Zalatoris (P-2)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Maverick McNealy (T-33)

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Hideki Matsuyama (T-8)

The Genesis Invitational: Dustin Johnson