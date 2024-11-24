The 125 PGA Tour players who got their 2025 cards after the end of the FedEx Cup Fall
CMC PGA Tour

November 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Joel Dahmen


The 2024 PGA Tour season concluded with the end of The RSM Classic, with 125 players both earning their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2025 season.

Only players finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup Fall points retain their cards. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

The players who finish 126th through 150th in the standings earn conditional PGA Tour status for next season. Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

The players who finished 51st through 60th in the final ranking -- the top 10 players who didn't qualify for the BMW Championship -- earn spots into the first two Signature events of 2024 played in the mainland United States: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Those players are: Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers, Nico Echavarria, Harris English, Seamus Power, Ben Griffin, Kevin Yu, Tom Kim and Nick Taylor.

Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

125 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2025 season

1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Collin Morikawa
3 Sahith Theegala
T4 Russell Henley
T4 Xander Schauffele
T4 Adam Scott
7 Sungjae Im
8 Wyndham Clark
T9 Shane Lowry
T9 Hideki Matsuyama
T9 Rory McIlroy
T12 Sam Burns
T12 Viktor Hovland
T14 Taylor Pendrith
T14 Justin Thomas
16 Ludvig Åberg
T17 Patrick Cantlay
T17 Robert MacIntyre
T17 Matthieu Pavon
20 Tommy Fleetwood
T21 Keegan Bradley
T21 Byeong Hun An
T23 Tony Finau
T23 Billy Horschel
T23 Aaron Rai
26 Akshay Bhatia
T27 Chris Kirk
T27 Sepp Straka
T29 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
T29 Tom Hoge
31 Brian Harman
32 Si Woo Kim
33 Jason Day
34 Davis Thompson
35 Denny McCarthy
36 Cam Davis
37 Alex Noren
38 Will Zalatoris
39 Corey Conners
40 Matt Fitzpatrick
41 J.T. Poston
42 Thomas Detry
43 Stephan Jaeger
44 Cameron Young
45 Austin Eckroat
46 Max Homa
47 Adam Hadwin
48 Max Greyserman
49 Nick Dunlap
50 Eric Cole
51 Maverick McNealy
52 Mackenzie Hughes
53 Patrick Rodgers
54 Nico Echavarria
55 Harris English
56 Seamus Power
57 Ben Griffin
58 Kevin Yu
59 Tom Kim
60 Nick Taylor
61 Lucas Glover
62 Justin Rose
63 Mark Hubbard
64 Jake Knapp
65 Min Woo Lee
66 Beau Hossler
67 Taylor Moore
68 Andrew Novak
69 Justin Lower
70 Erik van Rooyen
71 Doug Ghim
72 Brendon Todd
73 Jhonattan Vegas
74 Lee Hodges
75 Keith Mitchell
76 Emiliano Grillo
77 Patton Kizzire
78 Peter Malnati
79 Kurt Kitayama
80 Jordan Spieth
81 Patrick Fishburn
82 Rafael Campos
83 Victor Perez
84 Harry Hall
85 Andrew Putnam
86 Rico Hoey
87 Adam Svensson
88 Carson Young
89 Luke List
90 Davis Riley
91 Sam Stevens
92 Charley Hoffman
93 Ryo Hisatsune
94 Chandler Phillips
95 Matti Schmid
96 J.J. Spaun
97 David Lipsky
98 Adam Schenk
99 Ben Kohles
100 Daniel Berger
101 Rickie Fowler
102 C.T. Pan
103 Vince Whaley
104 Michael Kim
105 K.H. Lee
106 Mac Meissner
107 Greyson Sigg
108 Nicolai Højgaard
109 Matt Kuchar
110 Joe Highsmith
111 Brice Garnett
112 Chan Kim
113 Jacob Bridgeman
114 Matt McCarty
115 Ben Silverman
116 Chad Ramey
117 Nate Lashley
118 Ryan Fox
119 Chris Gotterup
120 Henrik Norlander
121 Alex Smalley
122 David Skinns
123 Sami Valimaki
124 Joel Dahmen
125 Sam Ryder

Player Nos. 126-150 who have 2025 conditional PGA Tour status

126 Zac Blair
127 Hayden Springer
128 Wesley Bryan
129 Michael Thorbjornsen
130 S.H. Kim
131 Pierceson Coody
132 Dylan Wu
133 Kevin Tway
134 Matt Wallace
135 Garrick Higgo
136 Carl Yuan
137 Alejandro Tosti
138 Taylor Montgomery
139 Adrien Dumont de Chassart
140 Gary Woodland
141 Robby Shelton
142 Kevin Streelman
143 Matt NeSmith
144 Brandon Wu
145 Martin Laird
146 Joseph Bramlett
147 Nick Hardy
148 Trace Crowe
149 Troy Merritt
150 Chesson Hadley

