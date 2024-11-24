The 125 PGA Tour players who got their 2025 cards after the end of the FedEx Cup Fall

The 2024 PGA Tour season concluded with the end of The RSM Classic, with 125 players both earning their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2025 season.
Only players finishing in the top 125 in FedEx Cup Fall points retain their cards. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.
The players who finish 126th through 150th in the standings earn conditional PGA Tour status for next season. Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.
The players who finished 51st through 60th in the final ranking -- the top 10 players who didn't qualify for the BMW Championship -- earn spots into the first two Signature events of 2024 played in the mainland United States: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Those players are: Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers, Nico Echavarria, Harris English, Seamus Power, Ben Griffin, Kevin Yu, Tom Kim and Nick Taylor.
Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.
125 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2025 season
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|3
|Sahith Theegala
|T4
|Russell Henley
|T4
|Xander Schauffele
|T4
|Adam Scott
|7
|Sungjae Im
|8
|Wyndham Clark
|T9
|Shane Lowry
|T9
|Hideki Matsuyama
|T9
|Rory McIlroy
|T12
|Sam Burns
|T12
|Viktor Hovland
|T14
|Taylor Pendrith
|T14
|Justin Thomas
|16
|Ludvig Åberg
|T17
|Patrick Cantlay
|T17
|Robert MacIntyre
|T17
|Matthieu Pavon
|20
|Tommy Fleetwood
|T21
|Keegan Bradley
|T21
|Byeong Hun An
|T23
|Tony Finau
|T23
|Billy Horschel
|T23
|Aaron Rai
|26
|Akshay Bhatia
|T27
|Chris Kirk
|T27
|Sepp Straka
|T29
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|T29
|Tom Hoge
|31
|Brian Harman
|32
|Si Woo Kim
|33
|Jason Day
|34
|Davis Thompson
|35
|Denny McCarthy
|36
|Cam Davis
|37
|Alex Noren
|38
|Will Zalatoris
|39
|Corey Conners
|40
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|41
|J.T. Poston
|42
|Thomas Detry
|43
|Stephan Jaeger
|44
|Cameron Young
|45
|Austin Eckroat
|46
|Max Homa
|47
|Adam Hadwin
|48
|Max Greyserman
|49
|Nick Dunlap
|50
|Eric Cole
|51
|Maverick McNealy
|52
|Mackenzie Hughes
|53
|Patrick Rodgers
|54
|Nico Echavarria
|55
|Harris English
|56
|Seamus Power
|57
|Ben Griffin
|58
|Kevin Yu
|59
|Tom Kim
|60
|Nick Taylor
|61
|Lucas Glover
|62
|Justin Rose
|63
|Mark Hubbard
|64
|Jake Knapp
|65
|Min Woo Lee
|66
|Beau Hossler
|67
|Taylor Moore
|68
|Andrew Novak
|69
|Justin Lower
|70
|Erik van Rooyen
|71
|Doug Ghim
|72
|Brendon Todd
|73
|Jhonattan Vegas
|74
|Lee Hodges
|75
|Keith Mitchell
|76
|Emiliano Grillo
|77
|Patton Kizzire
|78
|Peter Malnati
|79
|Kurt Kitayama
|80
|Jordan Spieth
|81
|Patrick Fishburn
|82
|Rafael Campos
|83
|Victor Perez
|84
|Harry Hall
|85
|Andrew Putnam
|86
|Rico Hoey
|87
|Adam Svensson
|88
|Carson Young
|89
|Luke List
|90
|Davis Riley
|91
|Sam Stevens
|92
|Charley Hoffman
|93
|Ryo Hisatsune
|94
|Chandler Phillips
|95
|Matti Schmid
|96
|J.J. Spaun
|97
|David Lipsky
|98
|Adam Schenk
|99
|Ben Kohles
|100
|Daniel Berger
|101
|Rickie Fowler
|102
|C.T. Pan
|103
|Vince Whaley
|104
|Michael Kim
|105
|K.H. Lee
|106
|Mac Meissner
|107
|Greyson Sigg
|108
|Nicolai Højgaard
|109
|Matt Kuchar
|110
|Joe Highsmith
|111
|Brice Garnett
|112
|Chan Kim
|113
|Jacob Bridgeman
|114
|Matt McCarty
|115
|Ben Silverman
|116
|Chad Ramey
|117
|Nate Lashley
|118
|Ryan Fox
|119
|Chris Gotterup
|120
|Henrik Norlander
|121
|Alex Smalley
|122
|David Skinns
|123
|Sami Valimaki
|124
|Joel Dahmen
|125
|Sam Ryder
Player Nos. 126-150 who have 2025 conditional PGA Tour status
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|126
|Zac Blair
|127
|Hayden Springer
|128
|Wesley Bryan
|129
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|130
|S.H. Kim
|131
|Pierceson Coody
|132
|Dylan Wu
|133
|Kevin Tway
|134
|Matt Wallace
|135
|Garrick Higgo
|136
|Carl Yuan
|137
|Alejandro Tosti
|138
|Taylor Montgomery
|139
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|140
|Gary Woodland
|141
|Robby Shelton
|142
|Kevin Streelman
|143
|Matt NeSmith
|144
|Brandon Wu
|145
|Martin Laird
|146
|Joseph Bramlett
|147
|Nick Hardy
|148
|Trace Crowe
|149
|Troy Merritt
|150
|Chesson Hadley