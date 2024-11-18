2024 The RSM Classic: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 The RSM Classic is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 The RSM Classic rankings.

2024 The RSM Classic Tournament preview

The The RSM Classic is this week, and the PGA Tour concludes the FedEx Cup Fall with a trip to coastal Georgia. Sea Island is a great property, with the two courses very scorable when there's not wind to defend them.

2024 The RSM Classic Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Austin Eckroat: Eckroat is a two-time winner this year and winner this fall, so why not again?

2. Matt McCarty: McCarty won in Utah coming fresh off the Korn Ferry Tour, and there's little reason to believe he can't keep it going.

3. Denny McCarthy: Denny has taken the fall off, as he should, but he has enjoyed several close calls here.

4. Ludvig Aberg: Ludvig is coming off injury and surgery, so it's unclear what he actually has in terms of ring rust.

5. Lucas Glover: He ran backwards on Sunday with a 6-over final round in Bermuda, but he's been great all throughout his fall starts.

6. J.T. Poston: The Postman is already a winner this fall and might have some Nappy Factor going for him.

7. Brian Harman: Harman hasn't played since a 25th-place finish at the BMW Championship, but he's a top-tier player in the field.

8. Chris Kirk: Kirk did well enough in his one fall start in Utah, but he should be someone to consider this week.

9. Sepp Straka: Straka has been active in the fall, though not on the PGA Tour. He's played OK on the DP World Tour in his fall starts.

10. Greyson Sigg: This is more of a flier ranking, but Sigg has played some of his best PGA Tour golf this fall, and he has strong finishes in this specific event.