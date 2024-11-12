2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with the PGA Tour returning again to Bermuda on a shorter, tighter course that is very much subject to the wind.

It's also worth noting that most leagues these days don't consider the fall events. So, if you're in a league where this matters, you may be just picking for the fall, or you may be picking to add on to the prior season or to start a new season. Keep that in mind considering my picks, which aren't for any specific league (unlike the FedEx Cup season).

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship One and Done picks

Maverick McNealy: McNealy may be gearing up to that elusive, long-predicted breakthrough win.

Lucas Glover: Glover has been also great in the fall, and he finished T-24 last week in Mexico.

Doug Ghim: Ghim had a close call in Vegas, but he has broadly been a top-25 finisher in the fall events.

Daniel Berger: Berger seems to have found some things, and he has a PGA Tour win at a tight, wind-exposed venue.

My pick this week is Daniel Berger.