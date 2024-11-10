2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings
CMC PGA Tour

November 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Nick Taylor


The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, from November 14-17, 2024.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lucas Glover, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour continuing the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. William McGirt and Russell Knox are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $6.9 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Chris Baker
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
George Bryan IV
Hayden Buckley
Ethan Cairns
Rafael Campos
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Tyler Collet
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Ben Crane
Trace Crowe
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Egor Eroshenko
Wilson Furr
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
James Hahn
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Nick Hardy
Michael Herrera
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Rico Hoey
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Connor Jones
Nick Jones
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Kevin Kisner
Greg Koch
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
Martin Laird
Christo Lamprecht
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Matt NeSmith
S.Y. Noh
Henrik Norlander
Andrew Novak
Sean O'Hair
Raul Pereda
Scott Piercy
D.A. Points
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Graeme Robertson
Patrick Rodgers
Miles Russell
Sam Ryder
Matti Schmid
Luke Schniederjans
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Camiko Smith
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
Hayden Springer
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Josh Teater
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Eric West
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field

RANK PLAYER
47 Lucas Glover

