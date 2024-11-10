2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, from November 14-17, 2024.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lucas Glover, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour continuing the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. William McGirt and Russell Knox are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $6.9 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field

PLAYER Tyson Alexander Aaron Baddeley Chris Baker Paul Barjon Erik Barnes Daniel Berger Zac Blair Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Wesley Bryan George Bryan IV Hayden Buckley Ethan Cairns Rafael Campos Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Tyler Collet Pierceson Coody Austin Cook Ben Crane Trace Crowe MJ Daffue Joel Dahmen Kevin Dougherty Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Egor Eroshenko Wilson Furr Doug Ghim Lucas Glover Will Gordon Cody Gribble Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Bill Haas Chesson Hadley James Hahn Blaine Hale, Jr. Nick Hardy Michael Herrera Garrick Higgo Joe Highsmith Ryo Hisatsune Rico Hoey Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes Connor Jones Nick Jones Michael Kim S.H. Kim Kevin Kisner Greg Koch Ben Kohles Kelly Kraft Martin Laird Christo Lamprecht Nate Lashley K.H. Lee David Lipsky Justin Lower Peter Malnati Ryan McCormick Maverick McNealy Troy Merritt Francesco Molinari Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Matt NeSmith S.Y. Noh Henrik Norlander Andrew Novak Sean O'Hair Raul Pereda Scott Piercy D.A. Points Seamus Power Andrew Putnam Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Graeme Robertson Patrick Rodgers Miles Russell Sam Ryder Matti Schmid Luke Schniederjans Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg David Skinns Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Camiko Smith Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker Hayden Springer Sam Stevens Kevin Streelman Justin Suh Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Nick Taylor Josh Teater Brendon Todd Alejandro Tosti Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Jhonattan Vegas Camilo Villegas Nick Watney Richy Werenski Eric West Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Norman Xiong Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan

