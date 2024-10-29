2024 Toto Japan Classic LPGA Tour betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
October 29, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko


The 2024 Toto Japan Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Seta Golf Course in Japan.

This week, we have the Toto Japan Classic, with the LPGA returning to Japan for an event that marks the end of the fall Asian Swing before a final pair of events in the United States.

Gemma Dryburgh is the 2022 champion, while Mone Inami was an unlikely winner in 2023. The event wasn't played in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haeran Ryu is betting favorite

The 2024 Toto Japan Classic betting odds show the betting favorite in the 2024 Toto Japan Classic field this week is Haeran Ryu, who is coming in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Rio Takeda, a dominant player on the Japan LPGA Tour, is next best on the list at 12-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Ayaka Furue is at 14-to-1, rounding out the top of the field, with Linn Grant and Miyu Yamashita at 18-to-1.

2024 Toto Japan Classic betting picks and first clicks

Mao Saigo got off to a great start last week and then couldn't keep the pace in Malaysia, so maybe that changes this week.

Gabriela Ruffels won a US Women's Amateur title on a course that has a similar flavor to this one, and she played well last week.

Marina Alex found something last week in Malaysia, and that seems to make it worth taking a flier on her as a long shot.

2024 Toto Japan Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Haeran Ryu 800
Rio Takeda 1200
Ayaka Furue 1400
Linn Grant 1800
Miyuu Yamashita 1800
Akie Iwai 2200
Brooke Henderson 2500
Jin Young Ko 2500
Mao Saigo 2500
Allisen Corpuz 3300
Chisato Iwai 3300
Minjee Lee 3300
Xiyu Lin 3300
Jin Hee Im 3500
Lucy Li 4000
Sakura Koiwai 4000
Hyo Joo Kim 4500
Jiyai Shin 4500
Yealimi Noh 4500
Jennifer Kupcho 5000
Jenny Shin 5000
Seon Woo Bae 5000
Shiho Kuwaki 5000
Chanettee Wannasaen 5500
Arpichaya Yubol 6000
Haruka Kawasaki 6000
Haruka Morita 6000
Saiki Fujita 6000
A Lim Kim 6500
Ariya Jutanugarn 6500
Erika Hara 6500
Pajaree Anannarukarn 6500
Yuka Saso 6500
Hikaru Yoshimoto 7500
Yuna Nishimura 7500
Leona Maguire 8000
Yui Kawamoto 8000
Gabriela Ruffels 9000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 9000
Sayaka Takahashi 9000
Shuri Sakuma 9000
Amiyu Ozeki 10000
Grace Kim 10000
Sarah Schmelzel 10000
Minami Katsu 12500
Miyuu Abe 13500
Momoko Osato 13500
Nataliya Guseva 13500
Peiyun Chien 13500
Serena Aoki 13500
Yuka Yasuda 13500
Marina Alex 15000
Narin An 15000
Hana Wakimoto 16500
Haruka Amamoto 16500
Kokona Sakurai 16500
Linnea Strom 16500
Mitsuki Kobayashi 16500
Shina Kanazawa 16500
So Mi Lee 16500
Gemme Dryburgh 18500
MinYoung Lee 18500
Wei Ling Hsu 18500
Ai Suzuki 22500
Hinako Shibuno 22500
Karen Tsuruoka 22500
Kotone Hori 22500
Moriya Jutanugarn 22500
Alexa Pano 27500
Hana Lee 27500
Lala Anai 27500
Paula Reto 30000
Wichanee Meechai 30000
Sora Kamiya 32500
Ayako Kimura 45000
Mi Hyang Lee 45000
Hira Naveed 55000
Minami Hiruta 55000

