2024 Toto Japan Classic LPGA Tour betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Toto Japan Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Seta Golf Course in Japan.

This week, we have the Toto Japan Classic, with the LPGA returning to Japan for an event that marks the end of the fall Asian Swing before a final pair of events in the United States.

Gemma Dryburgh is the 2022 champion, while Mone Inami was an unlikely winner in 2023. The event wasn't played in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haeran Ryu is betting favorite

The 2024 Toto Japan Classic betting odds show the betting favorite in the 2024 Toto Japan Classic field this week is Haeran Ryu, who is coming in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Rio Takeda, a dominant player on the Japan LPGA Tour, is next best on the list at 12-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Ayaka Furue is at 14-to-1, rounding out the top of the field, with Linn Grant and Miyu Yamashita at 18-to-1.

2024 Toto Japan Classic betting picks and first clicks

Mao Saigo got off to a great start last week and then couldn't keep the pace in Malaysia, so maybe that changes this week.

Gabriela Ruffels won a US Women's Amateur title on a course that has a similar flavor to this one, and she played well last week.

Marina Alex found something last week in Malaysia, and that seems to make it worth taking a flier on her as a long shot.

2024 Toto Japan Classic betting odds: Outright winner