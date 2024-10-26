2024 Toto Japan Classic field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 Toto Japan Classic field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

October 26, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko


The 2024 Toto Japan Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Seta Golf Course in Otsu-shi, Japan, from October 31 - November 3, 2024.

The Toto Japan Classic field is headlined by the likes of Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the fall Asian swing. The LPGA Tour heads to Japan for the finaleof the fall Asian Swing on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule to the end of their Asian run before two final events in the United States.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with a few names available to fill in if needed. The first two alternates are Morgane Metraux and Xiaowen Yin.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Toto Japan Classic field

PLAYER
Miyuu Abe
Marina Alex
Haruka Amamoto
Narin An
Lala Anai
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Serena Aoki
Seonwoo Bae
Peiyun Chien
Allisen Corpuz
Gemma Dryburgh
Saiki Fujita
Ayaka Furue
Linn Grant
Nataliya Guseva
Erika Hara
Brooke Henderson
Minami Hiruta
Kotone Hori
Jin Hee Im
Akie Iwai
Chisato Iwai
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Sora Kamiya
Shina Kanazawa
Minami Katsu
Yui Kawamoto
Haruka Kawasaki
A Lim Kim
Grace Kim
Hyo Joo Kim
Ayako Kimura
Jin Young Ko
Mitsuki Kobayashi
Sakura Koiwai
Jennifer Kupcho
Shiho Kuwaki
Hana Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Minjee Lee
MinYoung Lee
Somi Lee
Lucy Li
Xiyu Lin
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Wichanee Meechai
Haruka Morita
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Yealimi Noh
Momoko Osato
Amiyu Ozeki
Alexa Pano
Paula Reto
Gabriela Ruffels
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Mao Saigo
Shuri Sakuma
Kokona Sakurai
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Jiyai Shin
Linnea Strom
Ai Suzuki
Sayaka Takahashi
Rio Takeda
Karen Tsuruoka
Hana Wakimoto
Chanettee Wannasaen
Miyu Yamashita
Yuka Yasuda
Hikaru Yoshimoto
Arpichaya Yubol

Top 50 players in 2024 Toto Japan Classic field

RANK PLAYER
6 Jin Young Ko
8 Ayaka Furue
9 Haeran Ryu
13 Miyu Yamashita
16 Yuka Saso
17 Minjee Lee
19 Hyo Joo Kim
20 Xiyu Lin
23 Brooke Henderson
24 Rio Takeda
25 Jiyai Shin
27 Akie Iwai
28 Linn Grant
29 Allisen Corpuz
35 Mao Saigo
37 Chanettee Wannasaen
40 Jin Hee Im
42 Leona Maguire
44 Ariya Jutanugarn
46 Gabriela Ruffels
47 Sakura Koiwai
50 Jennifer Kupcho

