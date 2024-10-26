2024 Toto Japan Classic field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Toto Japan Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Seta Golf Course in Otsu-shi, Japan, from October 31 - November 3, 2024.

The Toto Japan Classic field is headlined by the likes of Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the fall Asian swing. The LPGA Tour heads to Japan for the finaleof the fall Asian Swing on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule to the end of their Asian run before two final events in the United States.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with a few names available to fill in if needed. The first two alternates are Morgane Metraux and Xiaowen Yin.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Toto Japan Classic field

PLAYER Miyuu Abe Marina Alex Haruka Amamoto Narin An Lala Anai Pajaree Anannarukarn Serena Aoki Seonwoo Bae Peiyun Chien Allisen Corpuz Gemma Dryburgh Saiki Fujita Ayaka Furue Linn Grant Nataliya Guseva Erika Hara Brooke Henderson Minami Hiruta Kotone Hori Jin Hee Im Akie Iwai Chisato Iwai Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Sora Kamiya Shina Kanazawa Minami Katsu Yui Kawamoto Haruka Kawasaki A Lim Kim Grace Kim Hyo Joo Kim Ayako Kimura Jin Young Ko Mitsuki Kobayashi Sakura Koiwai Jennifer Kupcho Shiho Kuwaki Hana Lee Mi Hyang Lee Minjee Lee MinYoung Lee Somi Lee Lucy Li Xiyu Lin Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Wichanee Meechai Haruka Morita Hira Naveed Yuna Nishimura Yealimi Noh Momoko Osato Amiyu Ozeki Alexa Pano Paula Reto Gabriela Ruffels Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Mao Saigo Shuri Sakuma Kokona Sakurai Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Jiyai Shin Linnea Strom Ai Suzuki Sayaka Takahashi Rio Takeda Karen Tsuruoka Hana Wakimoto Chanettee Wannasaen Miyu Yamashita Yuka Yasuda Hikaru Yoshimoto Arpichaya Yubol

Top 50 players in 2024 Toto Japan Classic field