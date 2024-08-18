2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured PGA Tour

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

August 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Hideki Matsuyama
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Matsuyama, who earned his first-career PGA Tour playoff win at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Matusyama earned a huge win in the first leg of the playoffs with a two-shot victory on 17-under 263. The Olympic bronze medalist came to the last with a one-stroke lead and made a clutch birdie to secure the title.

Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland finished tied for second place on 15-under total. Hovland briefly held the lead late in the final round, but it proved temporary for the Norwegian.

Matusyama won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

FedEx St. Jude Championship recap notes

Matusyama earned 70 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Matusyama earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the playoff level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 70) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event. The top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings after this event move onto the second stage at the BMW Championship and earn starts in all Signature events in 2025.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the BMW Championship near Denver.

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hideki Matsuyama -17 65 64 64 70 263 $3,600,000
T2 Xander Schauffele -15 66 69 67 63 265 $1,760,000
T2 Viktor Hovland -15 70 63 66 66 265 $1,760,000
4 Scottie Scheffler -14 66 65 69 66 266 $960,000
T5 Sam Burns -13 67 63 70 67 267 $760,000
T5 Nick Dunlap -13 67 65 66 69 267 $760,000
T7 Wyndham Clark -12 68 69 67 64 268 $645,000
T7 Robert MacIntyre -12 67 66 70 65 268 $645,000
9 Denny McCarthy -11 66 63 72 68 269 $580,000
T10 Billy Horschel -10 68 65 70 67 270 $520,000
T10 Seamus Power -10 67 70 66 67 270 $520,000
T12 Maverick McNealy -9 70 68 69 64 271 $405,000
T12 Patrick Cantlay -9 72 67 66 66 271 $405,000
T12 Akshay Bhatia -9 69 68 66 68 271 $405,000
T12 Will Zalatoris -9 69 65 67 70 271 $405,000
T16 Aaron Rai -8 69 66 70 67 272 $330,000
T16 Tony Finau -8 69 66 68 69 272 $330,000
T18 Eric Cole -7 71 67 72 63 273 $270,000
T18 Austin Eckroat -7 69 68 71 65 273 $270,000
T18 Adam Scott -7 70 68 68 67 273 $270,000
T18 Matt Fitzpatrick -7 70 65 68 70 273 $270,000
T22 Min Woo Lee -6 70 68 70 66 274 $175,500
T22 Collin Morikawa -6 68 71 68 67 274 $175,500
T22 Taylor Pendrith -6 65 71 71 67 274 $175,500
T22 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -6 70 66 70 68 274 $175,500
T22 Brendon Todd -6 66 69 69 70 274 $175,500
T22 Jason Day -6 72 67 65 70 274 $175,500
T22 Tommy Fleetwood -6 66 70 68 70 274 $175,500
T22 Justin Rose -6 66 66 71 71 274 $175,500
T30 Russell Henley -5 68 68 73 66 275 $130,000
T30 Justin Thomas -5 67 70 71 67 275 $130,000
T30 Alex Noren -5 73 65 67 70 275 $130,000
T33 Max Greyserman -4 75 68 70 63 276 $103,428
T33 Davis Thompson -4 72 66 72 66 276 $103,428
T33 Patrick Rodgers -4 69 71 69 67 276 $103,428
T33 Emiliano Grillo -4 70 67 71 68 276 $103,428
T33 Byeong Hun An -4 69 70 68 69 276 $103,428
T33 J.T. Poston -4 69 70 67 70 276 $103,428
T33 Erik van Rooyen -4 68 66 71 71 276 $103,428
T40 Cam Davis -3 70 69 71 67 277 $76,000
T40 Ludvig Åberg -3 71 68 70 68 277 $76,000
T40 Sungjae Im -3 69 70 70 68 277 $76,000
T40 Stephan Jaeger -3 70 70 67 70 277 $76,000
T40 Jhonattan Vegas -3 69 73 65 70 277 $76,000
T40 Victor Perez -3 69 70 67 71 277 $76,000
T46 Thomas Detry -2 74 68 71 65 278 $56,700
T46 Tom Hoge -2 70 69 73 66 278 $56,700
T46 Matthieu Pavon -2 65 73 72 68 278 $56,700
T46 Sahith Theegala -2 70 69 68 71 278 $56,700
T50 Si Woo Kim -1 70 74 67 68 279 $47,250
T50 Brian Harman -1 69 66 75 69 279 $47,250
T50 Adam Hadwin -1 71 71 67 70 279 $47,250
T50 Corey Conners -1 69 70 70 70 279 $47,250
T50 Tom Kim -1 71 64 73 71 279 $47,250
T50 Shane Lowry -1 70 68 70 71 279 $47,250
T50 Ben Griffin -1 66 70 71 72 279 $47,250
T50 Chris Kirk -1 64 70 71 74 279 $47,250
58 Mackenzie Hughes E 70 71 70 69 280 $44,800
T59 Keegan Bradley 1 69 70 74 68 281 $44,200
T59 Peter Malnati 1 67 72 70 72 281 $44,200
T61 Cameron Young 2 68 73 74 67 282 $43,000
T61 Mark Hubbard 2 72 72 68 70 282 $43,000
T61 Sepp Straka 2 71 67 71 73 282 $43,000
T61 Harris English 2 68 68 70 76 282 $43,000
65 Nick Taylor 3 68 68 70 77 283 $42,000
66 Taylor Moore 4 71 70 72 71 284 $41,600
67 Jake Knapp 6 70 75 71 70 286 $41,200
T68 Jordan Spieth 9 68 75 74 72 289 $40,600
T68 Rory McIlroy 9 68 73 74 74 289 $40,600
70 Max Homa 11 69 78 74 70 291 $40,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.