2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Matsuyama, who earned his first-career PGA Tour playoff win at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Matusyama earned a huge win in the first leg of the playoffs with a two-shot victory on 17-under 263. The Olympic bronze medalist came to the last with a one-stroke lead and made a clutch birdie to secure the title.

Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland finished tied for second place on 15-under total. Hovland briefly held the lead late in the final round, but it proved temporary for the Norwegian.

Matusyama won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

FedEx St. Jude Championship recap notes

Matusyama earned 70 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Matusyama earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the playoff level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 70) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event. The top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings after this event move onto the second stage at the BMW Championship and earn starts in all Signature events in 2025.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the BMW Championship near Denver.

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

