2024 BMW Championship field: Players, rankings
CMC PGA Tour

August 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The 2024 BMW Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at Castle Pines Golf Club near Denver, Colo., from Aug. 22-25, 2024.

The BMW Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more.

This is set to be a 50-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 38th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season and the second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the middle slot in the three-event playoff slate -- now reserved for the top 50 players in the standings instead of the top 70.

Two players -- Viktor Hovland and Nick Dunlap -- played their way into the top 50 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 41 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 BMW Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Xander Schauffele
3 Hideki Matsuyama
4 Collin Morikawa
5 Rory McIlroy
6 Wyndham Clark
7 Ludvig Åberg
8 Sahith Theegala
9 Patrick Cantlay
10 Sungjae Im
11 Shane Lowry
12 Robert MacIntyre
13 Akshay Bhatia
14 Tony Finau
15 Byeong Hun An
16 Viktor Hovland
17 Russell Henley
18 Sam Burns
19 Billy Horschel
20 Matthieu Pavon
21 Aaron Rai
22 Justin Thomas
23 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
24 Sepp Straka
25 Jason Day
26 Davis Thompson
27 Taylor Pendrith
28 Tom Hoge
29 Brian Harman
30 Denny McCarthy
31 Tommy Fleetwood
32 Chris Kirk
33 Corey Conners
34 J.T. Poston
35 Stephan Jaeger
36 Matt Fitzpatrick
37 Will Zalatoris
38 Austin Eckroat
39 Cameron Young
40 Thomas Detry
41 Adam Scott
42 Adam Hadwin
43 Max Homa
44 Si Woo Kim
45 Alex Noren
46 Eric Cole
47 Max Greyserman
48 Nick Dunlap
49 Cam Davis
50 Keegan Bradley

Top 50 players in 2024 BMW Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Xander Schauffele
3 Rory Mcilroy
4 Ludvig Aberg
5 Wyndham Clark
6 Collin Morikawa
7 Viktor Hovland
8 Patrick Cantlay
11 Tommy Fleetwood
12 Hideki Matsuyama
13 Sahith Theegala
14 Russell Henley
15 Brian Harman
16 Robert Macintyre
17 Max Homa
19 Tony Finau
21 Keegan Bradley
22 Aaron Rai
23 Matthieu Pavon
24 Matt Fitzpatrick
25 Jason Day
26 Cameron Young
27 Sepp Straka
28 Akshay Bhatia
29 Billy Horschel
30 Shane Lowry
32 Justin Thomas
33 Sam Burns
34 Adam Scott
35 Byeong Hun An
37 Corey Conners
39 Chris Kirk
40 Denny Mccarthy
41 Davis Thompson
42 Nick Dunlap
44 Cameron Davis
45 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
46 Nick Taylor
47 Adam Hadwin
49 Eric Cole
50 Taylor Pendrith

