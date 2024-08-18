2024 FedEx Cup standings: 50 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship
CMC PGA Tour

August 18, 2024
The PGA Tour's 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field had the top 70 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the top 50 players in total points, adding in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, qualify for the BMW Championship, played this year at Castles Pines Golf Club near Denver, Colorado.

Two players played their way into the BMW Championship from outside the top 50 heading into this tournament.

2024 FedEx Cup standings: 50 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2024 BMW Championship

RANKING PLAYER POINTS PREV
1 Scottie Scheffler 6532.75 1
2 Xander Schauffele 5037.333 2
3 Hideki Matsuyama 3898.855 8
4 Collin Morikawa 2595.796 4
5 Rory McIlroy 2558.504 3
6 Wyndham Clark 2503.734 5
7 Ludvig Åberg 2146.167 6
8 Sahith Theegala 2076.014 7
9 Patrick Cantlay 2016.863 11
10 Sungjae Im 1950.275 9
11 Shane Lowry 1894.575 10
12 Robert MacIntyre 1884.562 17
13 Akshay Bhatia 1846.924 15
14 Tony Finau 1842.718 14
15 Byeong Hun An 1835.39 12
16 Viktor Hovland 1834.371 57
17 Russell Henley 1776.575 13
18 Sam Burns 1684.911 29
19 Billy Horschel 1681.917 23
20 Matthieu Pavon 1608.063 16
21 Aaron Rai 1588.664 25
22 Justin Thomas 1551.342 19
23 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1545.774 22
24 Sepp Straka 1516.403 18
25 Jason Day 1484.737 26
26 Davis Thompson 1465.465 24
27 Taylor Pendrith 1464.031 27
28 Tom Hoge 1450.121 21
29 Brian Harman 1446.008 20
30 Denny McCarthy 1364.901 45
31 Tommy Fleetwood 1362.357 32
32 Chris Kirk 1345.538 28
33 Corey Conners 1276.519 30
34 J.T. Poston 1272.885 36
35 Stephan Jaeger 1260.8 33
36 Matt Fitzpatrick 1257.991 40
37 Will Zalatoris 1256.118 49
38 Austin Eckroat 1253.185 41
39 Cameron Young 1244.682 31
40 Thomas Detry 1241.203 34
41 Adam Scott 1224.795 46
42 Adam Hadwin 1208.242 37
43 Max Homa 1205.543 35
44 Si Woo Kim 1194.987 38
45 Alex Noren 1172.666 42
46 Eric Cole 1131.913 54
47 Max Greyserman 1121.042 47
48 Nick Dunlap 1120.781 67
49 Cam Davis 1104.97 44
50 Keegan Bradley 1095.621 39

