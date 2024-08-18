2024 FedEx Cup standings: 50 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour's 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field had the top 70 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the top 50 players in total points, adding in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, qualify for the BMW Championship, played this year at Castles Pines Golf Club near Denver, Colorado.

Two players played their way into the BMW Championship from outside the top 50 heading into this tournament.

16. Viktor Hovland (57)

48. Nick Dunlap (67)

2024 FedEx Cup standings: 50 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2024 BMW Championship