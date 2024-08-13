2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting and DFS picks: Current form, course fit and horses for courses
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting and DFS picks: Current form, course fit and horses for courses

August 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Ludvig Aberg
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Each week, including this week's 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Golf News Net offers PGA Tour betting picks and daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups using our proprietary model, which is weighted toward longer-term performance.

However, we don't just use our model when making these picks. We also need to look at current form, course fits and horses for courses. This data can and should help inform our decision making, including validating things we see in the model. If everything lines up, then a player can become an auto-play. If only some parts of the equation suggest a player will perform well this week, then we may look more tepidly at investing in a player.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship history and current PGA Tour finish trends

Finish Trends

Recent PGA Tour Trends

We start by looking at the recent past, back at players who have finished inside the top 15 in the last five individual PGA Tour events. This week, we're including players in the PGA Tour fields this week.

  • Max Greyserman - 2 - 2nd 3M Open, 2nd Wyndham Championship
  • Billy Horschel - 2 - T-2 The Open, T-7 Wydnham Championship
  • Sungjae Im - 2 - T-4 Scottish Open, T-7 The Open
  • Alex Noren - 2 - T-10 Scottish Open, T-13 The Open
  • Aaron Rai - 2 - T-4 Scottish Open, WIN Wyndham Championship
  • Xander Schauffele - 2 - T-15 Scottish Open, WIN The Open
  • Adam Scott - 2 - 2nd Scottish Open, T-10 The Open
  • Sahith Theegala - 2 - T-4 Scottish Open, T-6 3M Open

Event Finish History

We like to look for potential horses for courses with most PGA Tour events, particularly those with regular host courses. We're typically looking at players who finished in the top 15 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last two years, since this became a playoff event.

Here are those players:

Course Fits

A player is a course fit -- or a potential course fit, at least -- if their Strokes Gained breakout when they finish in the top 25 is similar to the average for top-25 finishers at this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Here's our breakout:

Putting: 28%
Tee to Green: 72%
Off the Tee: 23%
Approach: 36%
Around The Green: 13%

Some fits include:

Aaron Rai
Nick Taylor
Sungjae Im
Tom Hoge
Xander Schauffele
Tommy Fleetwood

Find course fits using our member-only tool which shows this week's course numbers relative to the field.

I've also created a new listing which helps you find correlated courses by looking at the course fit breakdown for each recurring host course on the PGA Tour.

Also, find this week's model right here.

Good luck this week!

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.