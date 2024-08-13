2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting and DFS picks: Current form, course fit and horses for courses

Each week, including this week's 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Golf News Net offers PGA Tour betting picks and daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups using our proprietary model, which is weighted toward longer-term performance.

However, we don't just use our model when making these picks. We also need to look at current form, course fits and horses for courses. This data can and should help inform our decision making, including validating things we see in the model. If everything lines up, then a player can become an auto-play. If only some parts of the equation suggest a player will perform well this week, then we may look more tepidly at investing in a player.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship history and current PGA Tour finish trends

Finish Trends

Recent PGA Tour Trends

We start by looking at the recent past, back at players who have finished inside the top 15 in the last five individual PGA Tour events. This week, we're including players in the PGA Tour fields this week.

Max Greyserman - 2 - 2nd 3M Open, 2nd Wyndham Championship

Billy Horschel - 2 - T-2 The Open, T-7 Wydnham Championship

Sungjae Im - 2 - T-4 Scottish Open, T-7 The Open

Alex Noren - 2 - T-10 Scottish Open, T-13 The Open

Aaron Rai - 2 - T-4 Scottish Open, WIN Wyndham Championship

Xander Schauffele - 2 - T-15 Scottish Open, WIN The Open

Adam Scott - 2 - 2nd Scottish Open, T-10 The Open

Sahith Theegala - 2 - T-4 Scottish Open, T-6 3M Open

Event Finish History

We like to look for potential horses for courses with most PGA Tour events, particularly those with regular host courses. We're typically looking at players who finished in the top 15 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last two years, since this became a playoff event.

Here are those players:

Cam Davis

Sungjae Im

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Course Fits

A player is a course fit -- or a potential course fit, at least -- if their Strokes Gained breakout when they finish in the top 25 is similar to the average for top-25 finishers at this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Here's our breakout:

Putting: 28%

Tee to Green: 72%

Off the Tee: 23%

Approach: 36%

Around The Green: 13%

Some fits include:

Aaron Rai

Nick Taylor

Sungjae Im

Tom Hoge

Xander Schauffele

Tommy Fleetwood

Find course fits using our member-only tool which shows this week's course numbers relative to the field.

I've also created a new listing which helps you find correlated courses by looking at the course fit breakdown for each recurring host course on the PGA Tour.

Also, find this week's model right here.

Good luck this week!