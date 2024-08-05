2024 Wyndham Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Wyndham Championship is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C..

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Wyndham Championship rankings.

2024 Wyndham Championship Tournament preview

The Wyndham Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour regular season is coming to an end at a long-time event. The top 70 get into the playoffs, and the field has seen a big upgrade the last two years because of that big change. This is a classic Ross with tricky greens and really rewards iron play above all else.

2024 Wyndham Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Sungjae Im: Sungjae has been playing tremendous golf for a while now, and he shows up to a course that he loves and primed to win.

2. Robert MacIntyre: Bobby Mac has been on a special run this year, though he also hasn't won in America.

3. Nick Dunlap: Dunlap won the 'Cuda for his second win this season, and he's learned how to be a pro in very short order.

4. Shane Lowry: Lowry does not have the best record at this event, but he keeps finding himself playing it. Been strong for months now.

5. Billy Horschel: Horschel is a horse-for-course play, and he should be properly rested with two weeks off after the Open run.

6. Brian Harman: Harman isn't having the same season as last year, but that's OK, he's still been racking up solid finishes for months.

7. Jordan Spieth: There are so many people I could put in here other than Spieth, but this is a feeling-based play that this is a watershed moment in his career.

8. Cameron Young: I don't think Cam Young really fits this golf course, but he beats up mild fields and probably can figure out how to overpower this course.

9. J.T. Poston: Poston has MC'd his last two, though the 3M Open missed cut probably had to do with jetlag. Likes Sedgefield quite a bit.

10. Denny McCarthy: Denny missed both cuts in Scotland, but that also doesn't seem to be his style compared to a course where his short game can really shine.