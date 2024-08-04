Wyndham Championship history, results and past winners
Wyndham Championship history, results and past winners

August 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The Wyndham Championship logo
The Wyndham Championship is the PGA Tour's Greensboro, N.C., event, with the tournament having been played at a small number of venues since its founding in 1938.

The event has become the final event of the PGA Tour regular season before heading into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Sam Snead holds the tournament record with eight wins, matching Tiger Woods as the only players to win a single tournament that many times in a PGA Tour career.

Wyndham Championship format

The Wyndham Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Wyndham Championship host courses

  • 1938-1941, 1946, 1948, 1950, 1953, 1957, 1961-1976, 2008-present: Sedgefield Country Club
  • 1939-1945, 1947, 1949, 1951-1952, 1954-1956, 1958-1960: Starmount Forest Golf Club
  • 1977-2007: Forest Oaks Golf Club

Wyndham Championship past sponsors

Wyndham Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

  • 1938-1987: Greater Greensboro Open
  • 1988-1995: KMart Greater Greensboro Open
  • 1996-2002: Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic
  • 2003-2006: Chrysler Classic of Greensboro
  • 2007-present: Wyndham Championship

Wyndham Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
Lucas Glover 260 −20 2 $1,368,000
2022 Tom Kim 260 −20 5 $1,314,000
2021 Kevin Kisner 265 −15 PO $1,152,000
2020 Jim Herman 259 −21 1 $1,152,000
2019 J. T. Poston 258 −22 1 $1,116,000
2018 Brandt Snedeker (2) 259 −21 3 $1,080,000
2017 Henrik Stenson 258 −22 1 $1,044,000
2016 Kim Si-woo 259 −21 5 $1,008,000
2015 Davis Love III (3) 263 −17 1 $972,000
2014 Camilo Villegas 263 −17 1 $954,000
2013 Patrick Reed 266 −14 PO $954,000
2012 Sergio García 262 −18 2 $936,000
2011 Webb Simpson 262 −18 3 $936,000
2010 Arjun Atwal 260 −20 1 $918,000
2009 Ryan Moore 264 −16 PO $918,000
2008 Carl Pettersson 259 −21 2 $918,000
2007 Brandt Snedeker 266 −22 2 $900,000
2006 Davis Love III (2) 272 −16 2 $900,000
2005 K. J. Choi 266 −22 2 $900,000
2004 Brent Geiberger 270 −18 2 $828,000
2003 Shigeki Maruyama 266 −22 5 $810,000
2002 Rocco Mediate (2) 272 −16 3 $684,000
2001 Scott Hoch 272 −16 1 $630,000
2000 Hal Sutton 274 −14 3 $540,000
1999 Jesper Parnevik 265 −23 2 $468,000
1998 Trevor Dodds 276 −12 PO $396,000
1997 Frank Nobilo 274 −14 PO $342,000
1996 Mark O'Meara 274 −14 2 $324,000
1995 Jim Gallagher Jr. 274 −14 1 $270,000
1994 Mike Springer 275 −13 3 $270,000
1993 Rocco Mediate 281 −7 PO $270,000
1992 Davis Love III 272 −16 6 $225,000
1991 Mark Brooks 275 −13 PO $225,000
1990 Steve Elkington 282 −6 2 $225,000
1989 Ken Green 277 −11 2 $180,000
1988 Sandy Lyle (2) 271 −17 PO $180,000
1987 Scott Simpson 282 −6 2 $108,000
1986 Sandy Lyle 275 −13 2 $90,000
1985 Joey Sindelar 285 −3 1 $72,000
1984 Andy Bean 280 −8 2 $72,000
1983 Lanny Wadkins 275 −13 5 $72,000
1982 Danny Edwards (2) 285 −3 1 $54,000
1981 Larry Nelson 281 −7 PO $54,000
1980 Craig Stadler 275 −13 6 $45,000
1979 Raymond Floyd 282 −6 1 $45,000
1978 Seve Ballesteros 282 −6 1 $48,000
1977 Danny Edwards 276 −12 4 $47,000
1976 Al Geiberger 268 −16 2 $46,000
1975 Tom Weiskopf 275 −9 3 $45,000
1974 Bob Charles 270 −14 1 $44,066
1973 Chi-Chi Rodríguez 267 −17 1 $42,000
1972 George Archer (2) 272 −12 PO $40,000
1971 Buddy Allin 275 −9 PO $38,000
1970 Gary Player 271 −13 2 $36,000
1969 Gene Littler 274 −10 PO $32,000
1968 Billy Casper (2) 267 −17 4 $27,500
1967 George Archer 267 −17 2 $25,000
1966 Doug Sanders (2) 276 −8 PO $20,000
1965 Sam Snead (8) 273 −11 5 $11,000
1964 Julius Boros 277 −7 PO $6,600
1963 Doug Sanders 270 −14 4 $5,500
1962 Billy Casper 275 −9 1 $5,300
1961 Mike Souchak 276 −8 7 $3,200
1960 Sam Snead (7) 270 −14 2 $2,800
1959 Dow Finsterwald 278 −6 2 $2,000
1958 Bob Goalby 275 −9 2 $2,000
1957 Stan Leonard 276 −4 3 $2,000
1956 Sam Snead (6) 279 −5 PO $2,200
1955 Sam Snead (5) 273 −7 1 $2,200
1954 Doug Ford 283 −1 PO $2,000
1953 Earl Stewart 275 −5 PO $2,000
1952 Dave Douglas 277 −7 1 $2,000
1951 Art Doering 279 −5 5 $2,000
1950 Sam Snead (4) 269 −11 10 $2,000
1949 Sam Snead (3) 276 −8 PO $2,000
1948 Lloyd Mangrum 278 −2 1 $2,000
1947 Vic Ghezzi 286 2 2 $2,000
1946 Sam Snead (2) 270 −10 6 $1,500
1945 Byron Nelson (2) 271 −13 8 $1,333
1944 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1942 Sammy Byrd 279 −5 2 $1,000
1941 Byron Nelson 276 −6 2 $1,200
1940 Ben Hogan 270 −12 9 $1,200
1939 Ralph Guldahl 280 −2 3 $1,200
1938 Sam Snead 271 −11 5 $1,200

