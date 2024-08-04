Wyndham Championship history, results and past winners

The Wyndham Championship is the PGA Tour's Greensboro, N.C., event, with the tournament having been played at a small number of venues since its founding in 1938.

The event has become the final event of the PGA Tour regular season before heading into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Sam Snead holds the tournament record with eight wins, matching Tiger Woods as the only players to win a single tournament that many times in a PGA Tour career.

Wyndham Championship format

The Wyndham Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Wyndham Championship host courses

1938-1941, 1946, 1948, 1950, 1953, 1957, 1961-1976, 2008-present: Sedgefield Country Club

1939-1945, 1947, 1949, 1951-1952, 1954-1956, 1958-1960: Starmount Forest Golf Club

1977-2007: Forest Oaks Golf Club

Wyndham Championship past sponsors

Wyndham Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

1938-1987: Greater Greensboro Open

1988-1995: KMart Greater Greensboro Open

1996-2002: Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic

2003-2006: Chrysler Classic of Greensboro

2007-present: Wyndham Championship

Wyndham Championship history & results