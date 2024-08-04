Wyndham Championship history, results and past winners

The Wyndham Championship is the PGA Tour's Greensboro, N.C., event, with the tournament having been played at a small number of venues since its founding in 1938.
The event has become the final event of the PGA Tour regular season before heading into the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Sam Snead holds the tournament record with eight wins, matching Tiger Woods as the only players to win a single tournament that many times in a PGA Tour career.
Wyndham Championship format
The Wyndham Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Wyndham Championship host courses
- 1938-1941, 1946, 1948, 1950, 1953, 1957, 1961-1976, 2008-present: Sedgefield Country Club
- 1939-1945, 1947, 1949, 1951-1952, 1954-1956, 1958-1960: Starmount Forest Golf Club
- 1977-2007: Forest Oaks Golf Club
Wyndham Championship past sponsors
Wyndham Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:
- 1938-1987: Greater Greensboro Open
- 1988-1995: KMart Greater Greensboro Open
- 1996-2002: Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic
- 2003-2006: Chrysler Classic of Greensboro
- 2007-present: Wyndham Championship
Wyndham Championship history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|Lucas Glover
|260
|−20
|2
|$1,368,000
|2022
|Tom Kim
|260
|−20
|5
|$1,314,000
|2021
|Kevin Kisner
|265
|−15
|PO
|$1,152,000
|2020
|Jim Herman
|259
|−21
|1
|$1,152,000
|2019
|J. T. Poston
|258
|−22
|1
|$1,116,000
|2018
|Brandt Snedeker (2)
|259
|−21
|3
|$1,080,000
|2017
|Henrik Stenson
|258
|−22
|1
|$1,044,000
|2016
|Kim Si-woo
|259
|−21
|5
|$1,008,000
|
|2015
|Davis Love III (3)
|263
|−17
|1
|$972,000
|2014
|Camilo Villegas
|263
|−17
|1
|$954,000
|2013
|Patrick Reed
|266
|−14
|PO
|$954,000
|2012
|Sergio García
|262
|−18
|2
|$936,000
|2011
|Webb Simpson
|262
|−18
|3
|$936,000
|2010
|Arjun Atwal
|260
|−20
|1
|$918,000
|2009
|Ryan Moore
|264
|−16
|PO
|$918,000
|2008
|Carl Pettersson
|259
|−21
|2
|$918,000
|
|2007
|Brandt Snedeker
|266
|−22
|2
|$900,000
|2006
|Davis Love III (2)
|272
|−16
|2
|$900,000
|2005
|K. J. Choi
|266
|−22
|2
|$900,000
|2004
|Brent Geiberger
|270
|−18
|2
|$828,000
|2003
|Shigeki Maruyama
|266
|−22
|5
|$810,000
|2002
|Rocco Mediate (2)
|272
|−16
|3
|$684,000
|2001
|Scott Hoch
|272
|−16
|1
|$630,000
|2000
|Hal Sutton
|274
|−14
|3
|$540,000
|1999
|Jesper Parnevik
|265
|−23
|2
|$468,000
|1998
|Trevor Dodds
|276
|−12
|PO
|$396,000
|1997
|Frank Nobilo
|274
|−14
|PO
|$342,000
|1996
|Mark O'Meara
|274
|−14
|2
|$324,000
|1995
|Jim Gallagher Jr.
|274
|−14
|1
|$270,000
|1994
|Mike Springer
|275
|−13
|3
|$270,000
|1993
|Rocco Mediate
|281
|−7
|PO
|$270,000
|1992
|Davis Love III
|272
|−16
|6
|$225,000
|1991
|Mark Brooks
|275
|−13
|PO
|$225,000
|1990
|Steve Elkington
|282
|−6
|2
|$225,000
|1989
|Ken Green
|277
|−11
|2
|$180,000
|1988
|Sandy Lyle (2)
|271
|−17
|PO
|$180,000
|1987
|Scott Simpson
|282
|−6
|2
|$108,000
|1986
|Sandy Lyle
|275
|−13
|2
|$90,000
|1985
|Joey Sindelar
|285
|−3
|1
|$72,000
|1984
|Andy Bean
|280
|−8
|2
|$72,000
|1983
|Lanny Wadkins
|275
|−13
|5
|$72,000
|1982
|Danny Edwards (2)
|285
|−3
|1
|$54,000
|1981
|Larry Nelson
|281
|−7
|PO
|$54,000
|1980
|Craig Stadler
|275
|−13
|6
|$45,000
|1979
|Raymond Floyd
|282
|−6
|1
|$45,000
|1978
|Seve Ballesteros
|282
|−6
|1
|$48,000
|1977
|Danny Edwards
|276
|−12
|4
|$47,000
|1976
|Al Geiberger
|268
|−16
|2
|$46,000
|1975
|Tom Weiskopf
|275
|−9
|3
|$45,000
|1974
|Bob Charles
|270
|−14
|1
|$44,066
|1973
|Chi-Chi Rodríguez
|267
|−17
|1
|$42,000
|1972
|George Archer (2)
|272
|−12
|PO
|$40,000
|1971
|Buddy Allin
|275
|−9
|PO
|$38,000
|1970
|Gary Player
|271
|−13
|2
|$36,000
|1969
|Gene Littler
|274
|−10
|PO
|$32,000
|1968
|Billy Casper (2)
|267
|−17
|4
|$27,500
|1967
|George Archer
|267
|−17
|2
|$25,000
|1966
|Doug Sanders (2)
|276
|−8
|PO
|$20,000
|1965
|Sam Snead (8)
|273
|−11
|5
|$11,000
|1964
|Julius Boros
|277
|−7
|PO
|$6,600
|1963
|Doug Sanders
|270
|−14
|4
|$5,500
|1962
|Billy Casper
|275
|−9
|1
|$5,300
|1961
|Mike Souchak
|276
|−8
|7
|$3,200
|1960
|Sam Snead (7)
|270
|−14
|2
|$2,800
|1959
|Dow Finsterwald
|278
|−6
|2
|$2,000
|1958
|Bob Goalby
|275
|−9
|2
|$2,000
|1957
|Stan Leonard
|276
|−4
|3
|$2,000
|1956
|Sam Snead (6)
|279
|−5
|PO
|$2,200
|1955
|Sam Snead (5)
|273
|−7
|1
|$2,200
|1954
|Doug Ford
|283
|−1
|PO
|$2,000
|1953
|Earl Stewart
|275
|−5
|PO
|$2,000
|1952
|Dave Douglas
|277
|−7
|1
|$2,000
|1951
|Art Doering
|279
|−5
|5
|$2,000
|1950
|Sam Snead (4)
|269
|−11
|10
|$2,000
|1949
|Sam Snead (3)
|276
|−8
|PO
|$2,000
|1948
|Lloyd Mangrum
|278
|−2
|1
|$2,000
|1947
|Vic Ghezzi
|286
|2
|2
|$2,000
|1946
|Sam Snead (2)
|270
|−10
|6
|$1,500
|1945
|Byron Nelson (2)
|271
|−13
|8
|$1,333
|1944
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1943
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1942
|Sammy Byrd
|279
|−5
|2
|$1,000
|1941
|Byron Nelson
|276
|−6
|2
|$1,200
|1940
|Ben Hogan
|270
|−12
|9
|$1,200
|1939
|Ralph Guldahl
|280
|−2
|3
|$1,200
|1938
|Sam Snead
|271
|−11
|5
|$1,200