2024 Wyndham Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings
August 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth
The 2024 Wyndham Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., from August 8-11, 2024.

The Wyndham Championship field is headlined by the likes of Brian Harman, Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 37th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour regular season coming to an end and the playoff cut being made at the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Wyndham Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Paul Barjon and Raul Pereda are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $7.9 million purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Wyndham Championship field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Steve Bogdanoff
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Jorge Campillo
Rafa Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Luke Clanton
Eric Cole
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Thomas Detry
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Patrick Fishburn
Ryan Fox
Wilson Furr
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Nicolai Højgaard
J.B. Holmes
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Denny McCarthy
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Matt NeSmith
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Thorbjørn Olesen
C.T. Pan
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matthias Schmid
Braden Shattuck
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Hayden Springer
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Josh Teater
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Yechun Yuan
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Wyndham Championship field

RANK PLAYER
15 Brian Harman
16 Robert MacIntyre
19 Sungjae Im
21 Keegan Bradley
24 Cameron Young
27 Akshay Bhatia
28 Shane Lowry
33 Billy Horschel
34 Justin Rose
36 Min Woo Lee
37 Jordan Spieth
40 Denny McCarthy
41 Nick Dunlap
42 Cam Davis
43 Davis Thompson
44 Nick Taylor
45 Adam Hadwin
46 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
47 Aaron Rai
49 Lucas Glover
50 Eric Cole

