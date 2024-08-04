2024 Wyndham Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Wyndham Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., from August 8-11, 2024.

The Wyndham Championship field is headlined by the likes of Brian Harman, Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth and more.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 37th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour regular season coming to an end and the playoff cut being made at the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Wyndham Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Paul Barjon and Raul Pereda are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $7.9 million purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Wyndham Championship field

Top 50 players in 2024 Wyndham Championship field