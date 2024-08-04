2024 Wyndham Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Wyndham Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., from August 8-11, 2024.
The Wyndham Championship field is headlined by the likes of Brian Harman, Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth and more.
JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 37th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour regular season coming to an end and the playoff cut being made at the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The Wyndham Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Paul Barjon and Raul Pereda are the first two alternates.
The field will be playing for a $7.9 million purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Wyndham Championship field
|PLAYER
|Tyson Alexander
|Aaron Baddeley
|Daniel Berger
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Zac Blair
|Steve Bogdanoff
|Keegan Bradley
|
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Wesley Bryan
|Hayden Buckley
|Jorge Campillo
|Rafa Campos
|Bud Cauley
|
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Luke Clanton
|Eric Cole
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|Trace Crowe
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Thomas Detry
|Kevin Dougherty
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Tyler Duncan
|Nick Dunlap
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harris English
|Patrick Fishburn
|Ryan Fox
|Wilson Furr
|Brice Garnett
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Chris Gotterup
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Bill Haas
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|Jr. Hale
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Jim Herman
|Garrick Higgo
|Joe Highsmith
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Rico Hoey
|Charley Hoffman
|Nicolai Højgaard
|J.B. Holmes
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Zach Johnson
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Patton Kizzire
|Jake Knapp
|Ben Kohles
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Robert MacIntyre
|Peter Malnati
|Denny McCarthy
|Ryan McCormick
|Maverick McNealy
|Mac Meissner
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|Matt NeSmith
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|C.T. Pan
|Victor Perez
|Chandler Phillips
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Sam Ryder
|Adam Schenk
|Matthias Schmid
|Braden Shattuck
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|Webb Simpson
|David Skinns
|Roger Sloan
|Alex Smalley
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Hayden Springer
|Sam Stevens
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Nick Taylor
|Josh Teater
|Davis Thompson
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Brendon Todd
|Alejandro Tosti
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Camilo Villegas
|Matt Wallace
|Vince Whaley
|Tom Whitney
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Cameron Young
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Yechun Yuan
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 Wyndham Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|15
|Brian Harman
|16
|Robert MacIntyre
|19
|Sungjae Im
|21
|Keegan Bradley
|24
|Cameron Young
|27
|Akshay Bhatia
|28
|Shane Lowry
|33
|Billy Horschel
|34
|Justin Rose
|36
|Min Woo Lee
|37
|Jordan Spieth
|40
|Denny McCarthy
|41
|Nick Dunlap
|42
|Cam Davis
|43
|Davis Thompson
|44
|Nick Taylor
|45
|Adam Hadwin
|46
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|47
|Aaron Rai
|49
|Lucas Glover
|50
|Eric Cole