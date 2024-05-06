2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Myrtle Beach Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Wells Fargo Championship, which is the Signature event at Quail Hollow, and the Myrtle Beach Classic, which debuts in South Carolina. Quail Hollow is a long course requiring great ballstriking and some brute strength. The Dunes, which hosts the Myrtle event, will take driver out of the players' hands on several shots and require taking on some risk-reward shots.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship One and Done picks

Xander Schauffele: Xander played very well here last year and has done nicely at this course in the past.

Wyndham Clark: The defending champion has been tremendous throughout the year, save for the Masters.

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has been a strong player here over the years and a winner, too.

Max Homa: Homa is a two-time champion of this event and has been on a good run of late.

My pick this week is Wyndham Clark.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic One and Done picks

Ben Griffin: He's been in the top 14 in his last two individual events, so he's playing great.

Matt Wallace: Wallace had a great week at the Nelson and won an oppo-field event last year.

Justin Lower: He's been inside the top 28 of his last five tournaments.

S.H. Kim: He's done well in the Texas events, which should bode well for him if wind and weather show in Myrtle.

My pick this week is Ben Griffin.

Next week, I've got it down to Brooks Koepka, Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy and Max Homa. Probably Aberg.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks