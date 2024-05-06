2024 Myrtle Beach Classic: Our expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic rankings.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic Tournament preview

The Myrtle Beach Classic is this week, and the PGA Tour has two events this week, including the debut on the Grand Strand. The Dunes is a great Robert Trent Jones design that has some big greens, some intimidating drives and approach shots and is right up on the beach. If the wind comes in off the ocean, it can be especially tricky.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic Tournament rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Beau Hossler: Hossler is enjoying one of his best stretches as a pro the last few years.

2. Erik van Rooyen: Somehow EVR is in this field instead of the Wells Fargo, and he should light it up.

3. Ben Griffin: He's been in the top 14 in his last two solo events and has been making tons of cuts.

4. Matt Wallace: Wallace had a great week at the Nelson, and maybe that carries over to another oppo-field win.

5. S.H. Kim: He's cashed in five straight events, and he's been strong in the Texas tournaments.

6. Justin Lower: Made the money in five in a row, all of which have been inside the top 28.

7. Sami Valimaki: Valimaki was runner-up in Mexico this season, and his ballstriking should help him here.

8. Matti Schmid: Schmid is a streaky, yet underrated, player in this field and has been posting some good finishes.

9. Sam Stevens: Missing just one cut after PGA National, Stevens has done well in the oppo events.

10. K.H. Lee: I really liked Lee last week in Dallas, but he was unable to get going in the final two rounds.